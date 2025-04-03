Man Of Many Promotes Harry Parsons To Head Of Branded Content

Man of Many, Australia’s largest digital men’s lifestyle publication, is pleased to announce the promotion of Harry Parsons to head of branded content. This appointment underscores Man of Many’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and recognising outstanding contributions within its team.

In this role, Parsons will oversee the strategic direction and execution of all branded content initiatives, leading the team responsible for creative development, campaign delivery, and stakeholder collaboration.

He plays a key part in shaping content that aligns with Man of Many’s business goals, delivers strong results for clients, and connects with over 2 million monthly readers.

Previously senior branded content manager, Parsons has made a lasting impact through his leadership and creativity. He led the development of Man of Many’s in-house Brand Uplift Study offering and is spearheading the upcoming launch of live campaign reporting dashboards. He’s also improved campaign delivery by introducing clear critical paths and timelines, helping reduce touchpoints and ensure a smoother experience for clients.

Parsons has crafted compelling case studies that demonstrate Man of Many’s ability to drive ROI for clients, and has helped secure high-profile collaborations with brands like Tissot, McLaren, and MSI, as well as talent such as Lauren Jackson, Ayrton Senna, and Ryan Papenhuyzen. He has also produced a range of major branded events, including Australian film premieres and the Mumbrella Publish 2024 Event of the Year Sydney Whisky Month, showcasing Man of Many’s creative and operational expertise in event delivery.

As part of expanding Man of Many’s full-service capabilities, Parsons has led the implementation of high-impact ad units such as Skins and Interscrollers and continues to advance audience targeting strategies using first-party data – a key advantage in the post-cookie digital landscape.

Man of Many continues to invest in the development and training of its key talent, and Harry’s recent completion of a Mini MBA through the Australian Institute of Management is a great example of that commitment. His promotion to Head of Branded Content reflects both his personal dedication to growth and the company’s ongoing focus on nurturing future leaders within the business.

“Leading the Branded Content department at Man of Many is an incredible honour,” said Parsons.

“I’m excited to build upon the platform’s legacy, driving innovation and delivering impactful content solutions that set industry benchmarks. Our focus remains on pushing creative boundaries and ensuring Man of Many continues to define the future of digital lifestyle media.”

Co-founders Frank Arthur and Scott Purcell expressed their enthusiasm for the promotion, highlighting Harry’s valuable contributions: “We’re delighted to promote internally and support the incredible talent within our team. Harry’s creativity, commitment, and leadership qualities have consistently set new standards, and we look forward to his continued success.”