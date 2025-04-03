LADbible Asks Irish Citizens To Identify As Mythical Creatures In ‘Leprechaun Law’ Campaign

Irish citizens are being encouraged to identify as leprechauns in order to enjoy better legal protection from online abuse. ‘The Leprechaun Law’ is a satirical campaign by LADbible Ireland with Folk VML Dublin and VML Milan that aims to expose Ireland’s outdated hate speech laws, which pre-date the internet and leave citizens vulnerable to trolling and online abuse.

While it sounds like a gimmick, the campaign is rooted in legal reality. Under the EU Habitats Directive (2009) leprechauns are classified as ‘protected species’ in Ireland’s Sliabh Foy Loop area, unlike normal Irish citizens.

Social publisher LADBible (with 5 million followers) is now calling on Irish citizens to adopt leprechaun status in protest. The public is being asked to symbolically convert to a leprechaun online or via a pop-up law booth in Dublin – and then share their new ‘leprechaun status’ through a fun TikTok campaign that creates a leprechaun version of the user.

The goal of the initiative is to push for legislation change on hate laws in Ireland, as well as requesting a public consultation as part of any new legislation updates.

With online abuse becoming a growing international threat, governments around the world are overhauling their hate laws for the digital era. But in Ireland, where research shows that 81 per cent of adults have experienced some form of online hate, trolling or cyberbullying, citizens actually enjoy fewer rights than elsewhere thanks to hate speech laws which pre-date the internet. This is in stark contrast to the country’s most famous mythical creatures, the leprechauns – who are deemed a protected element of Irish folklore under EU law.

LADbible’s recent survey on hate speech discovered that 81 per cent of Irish people aged 18-34 years have experienced online bullying. 51 per cent of victims reported hate comments, but 87 per cent said no action was taken.

“As a digital publisher, we’ve witnessed firsthand the appalling abuse, bigotry and hateful comments that our readers are increasingly exposed to online – with scant protection offered by hate speech laws which pre-date the internet. We wanted to highlight the urgent need for change in a witty yet still thought-provoking way – by offering citizens the chance to become as well protected, legally speaking, as our national mascots. Because frankly, no one should need real laws more than real people,” said Tom Butcher, general manager, LADbible Ireland.

“Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. Leprechauns have protected status in Ireland, whereas us mere humans do not online in Ireland. Our ambition is to create a community of leprechauns to help change that. We are delighted to be working with LADbible on this crucially important campaign to change Ireland’s hate speech legislation,” said Karl Waters, chief creative officer at Folk VML.

The call to action is led by an animated film that skewers the Emerald Isle’s friendly reputation and stunning scenery, by contrasting it with the ugly online reality, where casual bigotry, and insults are shared as freely as the country’s famous ‘craic’. And where, unless you’re a leprechaun, you’re not protected by law. The film ends with a call for viewers to sign a petition to “become leprechauns” until fundamental legal protections are in place.

“We couldn’t have asked for better partners than our Dublin team for proving once again that VML creativity has no borders. True creativity doesn’t exist in isolation. It thrives in collaboration. And when we come together, it’s remarkable how far we can push ideas and how much impact we can generate,” said Michele Picci, group chief creative officer at VML Italy.

“Ireland’s hate laws, which pre-date the internet, are not fit for the digital age, and lag well behind those of other EU member states in protecting citizens from online hate – in stark contrast to the rights and protections afforded to leprechauns under EU legislation that grants them heritage status. The government must step up to ensure that people online (as well as leprechauns!) are appropriately

protected under the law,” said Sylvia Julius, solicitor.

