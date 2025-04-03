SBS Announces Initiatives To Provide All Australians With Trusted News & Information About The 2025 Federal Election

From the corridors of Canberra to communities on Country, SBS is employing its extensive network of resources to deliver distinctive coverage amplifying the voices of all Australians during the five weeks leading to polling day on 3 May.

As a contemporary national broadcaster, the SBS Network is uniquely positioned to engage all Australians with the Federal Election, using its unparalleled ability to connect with audiences around the country, including First Nations peoples and multicultural communities in their preferred languages.

Election Exchanges will be held in Broadmeadows, Melbourne (23 April) and Parramatta, Sydney (24 April) to connect MPs, candidates and communities through SBS’s multilingual services, providing coverage in Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin, Nepali, Vietnamese, and other languages.

Reflecting a cross-network collaboration, the SBS Election 2025 portal and SBS On Demand Election 2025 hub offer single gateways for multiplatform and multilingual election content, ranging from live news blogs, opinion and analysis to livestream debates, documentaries and special episodes of flagship current affairs programs The Point, Living Black and Insight.

The SBS News, SBS Audio and NITV teams will be exploring the issues that matter most, providing trusted news and information in more than 60 languages across linear and digital platforms, including short-form videos and podcasts, reaching young and established voters wherever they are,

SBS Managing Director James Taylor said: “SBS’s comprehensive network means we are ideally positioned to provide all Australians with impartial and accurate coverage of the issues, policies and parties this Federal Election.

“For 50 years, we have built enduring relationships with experts and community leaders right across the political spectrum, and with a broad range of views. This approach is of immense benefit to our audiences, with whom we share unrivalled connection.

“Our multiplatform, multilingual election coverage will play an important role in countering misinformation, and ensuring the issues impacting all communities are authentically represented.”

Australia’s most trusted news provider* SBS News is delivering extensive campaign coverage across broadcast and digital platforms, from breaking news to live blogs, podcasts, analysis and explainers, an Election 2025 section in the SBS News app, and live updates and results on election day.

SBS News’ podcast offering includes the new series Party Time, hosted by SBS journalists Rania Yallop and Elfy Scott and designed to inform young audiences about federal politics. Cost of Living Secrets, hosted by SBS News Presenter and Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves and SBS journalist Peggy Giakoumelos, returns for a second season today (3 April), exploring the issues critical to all Australians.

Australia’s leading forum for debate and unique first-person perspectives, Insight, hosted by Kumi Taguchi, features two election-related episodes. ‘Losing Trust’ explores whether Australians’ waning trust in institutions can be restored (Tuesday 29 April at 8:30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand), while ‘Tough Time$’ looks at how the rising cost of living is affecting how we vote on election day (available now on SBS On Demand here).

Through multilingual podcasts and social videos, SBS Examines is countering mis- and disinformation surfacing during the campaign, including in relation to migration and inflation. For new Australians, Australia Explained is demystifying the voting process, while Learn English is teaching newcomers common election phrases and terms.

NITV News is focusing on the big issues facing regional and urban communities around the continent, interviewing First Nations candidates, policy makers and community leaders; highlighting reaction to campaign developments impacting First Nations peoples, and providing explainers and analysis to keep audiences informed.

NITV’s agenda-setting current affairs programs, The Point, hosted by National Indigenous Affairs Editor John Paul Janke, and Living Black, hosted by Walkley Award winning journalist Karla Grant, will feature special election-focused episodes. The Point’s election specials (22 April and 29 April) will continue to connect with communities on Country, and will lead discussions with major party representatives, community leaders and advocacy groups on the topics that will shape the future of Indigenous affairs. Living Black returns on 21 April with feature interviews with key First Nations figures.

NITV Radio is exploring First Nations perspectives daily via NITV News and a weekly First Nations Election Wrap (Mondays at 1pm) hosted by NITV Radio Indigenous Lead Kerri-Lee Barry and former ABC Radio host Jon Faine.