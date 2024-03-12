TV Ratings: “He Cannot Sing” Fans Unhappy With Australian Idol Results

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Fans of Seven’s Australian Idol were unhappy last night (11 March) after not one, but two, contestants were evicted from the show.

It was a dark day for Drea Onamade and Kiani Smith who were named as being in the bottom four when it came to the public votes. After failing to win over the judges in the sing-off the two were sent packing.

Despite being responsible for who stays in the competition, some fans were not happy with the result, particularly in the case of Smith.

“Kiani is the whole package with a beautiful singing voice and personality, Denvah has had way to much hype pushed her way by the judges,” one unhappy fan said.

Another simply said “Kiani was robbed”.

Fellow contestant Trent Richardson seemed to cop a fair bit of the blame for Smith’s exit, with people saying Smith was the better singer.

“Who keeps voting for Trent? He is good but the others are better,” one person said on Instagram. “Trent still in is ridiculous! He cannot sing,” someone else said.

The show was the fifth most-viewed show last night and the second most-viewed show for entertainment. It had a reach of 1,648,000 and a total TV national average audience of 856,000.

It was beaten by Nine’s juggernaut Married At First Sight which had a total viewership of 2,692,000 and a total TV national average audience of 1,575,000.

Seven News had a total reach of 2,331,000 whilst 9News had a viewership of 2,022,000.

Meanwhile, The Oscars – Encore, which had a total viewership of 1,431,000 was the third most-watched entertainment show of the night.

