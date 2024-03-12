TV Ratings: “He Cannot Sing” Fans Unhappy With Australian Idol Results
Fans of Seven’s Australian Idol were unhappy last night (11 March) after not one, but two, contestants were evicted from the show.
It was a dark day for Drea Onamade and Kiani Smith who were named as being in the bottom four when it came to the public votes. After failing to win over the judges in the sing-off the two were sent packing.
Despite being responsible for who stays in the competition, some fans were not happy with the result, particularly in the case of Smith.
“Kiani is the whole package with a beautiful singing voice and personality, Denvah has had way to much hype pushed her way by the judges,” one unhappy fan said.
Another simply said “Kiani was robbed”.
Fellow contestant Trent Richardson seemed to cop a fair bit of the blame for Smith’s exit, with people saying Smith was the better singer.
“Who keeps voting for Trent? He is good but the others are better,” one person said on Instagram. “Trent still in is ridiculous! He cannot sing,” someone else said.
The show was the fifth most-viewed show last night and the second most-viewed show for entertainment. It had a reach of 1,648,000 and a total TV national average audience of 856,000.
It was beaten by Nine’s juggernaut Married At First Sight which had a total viewership of 2,692,000 and a total TV national average audience of 1,575,000.
Seven News had a total reach of 2,331,000 whilst 9News had a viewership of 2,022,000.
Meanwhile, The Oscars – Encore, which had a total viewership of 1,431,000 was the third most-watched entertainment show of the night.
More TV Ratings:
Please login with linkedin to commentTV Ratings
Latest News
‘Half Of Advertising Is Dull, Ineffective And A Waste Of Money’ – System1’s Jon Evans’ Urgent Plea To Improve Creativity And Effectiveness
Marketers would pay attention but are too busy jumping on the latest sea shanty bandwagon on TikTok.
Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features
Bazaarvoice has introduced three new capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI, the intelligent engine fuelling all of the company’s current and upcoming AI-driven capabilities. “It was beyond helpful how it automatically inserts captions that work well with our Instagram page. Everything worked amazingly with the right number of hashtags and emojis. This feature saves time and […]
Industry Mentorship Program Assisterhood Returns In 2024 With Info Night For Aspiring Applicants
Assisterhood is gearing up to give underrepresented people in the comms industry even more opportunities to succeed. In its seventh year, Assisterhood returns as a three-state-strong initiative in VIC, NSW, and QLD with hints at a further expansion. For the first time, the initiative is hosting an Info Night, where aspiring applicants can hear from […]
Bigger Isn’t Always Better: How Brands Can Hit Sports Partnerships Out Of The Park
While bigger might not be better when it comes to sports deals, it certainly is the case with sandwiches.
Royals Apologise For Conspiracy-Baiting Photoshop Blunder After Photo Agencies “Kill” Mother’s Day Photo
Kate can rest easy, we reckon. The Royals have no history with wives departing in mysterious circumstances.
Is This Regional Radio’s Era? CRA Expands Regional Rating System
Live in the regions? Ever worry that radio stations aren't listening to you? You can rest easy with this news.
Canva Puts AI Front & Centre In New In House Brand Campaign
Find computers utterly confounding? Expect Canva to get even worse soon.
“An Algorithm From Heaven”: Salesforce’s APAC CMO Explains How Its Community-Focused Marketing Converted The Masses
Didn't get to the Salesforce sermon in Sydney last week? Have your chakras aligned and repent for your sins here.
Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage
Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner (lead image) will join 10’s coverage for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Steiner will appear on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 […]
Because Expands With New Brisbane Office & Appointment Of Managing Partner
We asked the agency why it expanded to Brisbane. Churlishly, it replied "Because!"
“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements
Bread Agency not to be confused with its slightly more desirable sister shop, Toast.
Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage
Thought the Oscars was all propaganda preventing a glorious proletarian revolution? Have your fears confirmed.
Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!
Adept at converting Word documents to PDFs? Register your Power List interest here!
Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ & AKQA
Coke swaps "Holidays are coming" for "Ramadan is coming." We're sure that'll go down well with right-wingers.
Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”
If this offer extended to pro clubs Essendon might actually win a final again.
APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content
Meltwater has released its State of Social Media 2024 report. It finds that although nearly half of APAC teams (47 per cent) expect social media to play a more significant role this year, they’re more likely to dedicate the same budget rather than increase it. Lead Image: Ross Candido, VP ANZ and SEA at Meltwater […]
Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0
B&T reckons Culture 1.0 was probably the best, but tricky second album was not without its merits.
Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering
There'll be lots of "Hellos" in the offices and perhaps a social on the cards following these appointments.
xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital
xDNA seeing fit to dilate the Aussie agency's coffers with this new investment.
Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April
Struggle to fit in with Melbourne's edgy culture & techno scene? Take solace in Kyle & Jackie O's imminent launch.
R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee
Independent global marketing consultancy R3 has appointed VML veteran Ishan Chatterjee (lead image) as vice president of global growth to support the company’s expansion across EMEA. Based in London, Ishan is responsible for client growth, partnerships and R3’s capability expansion. “Ishan’s experience is reflective of the mindset and approach we have at R3. It’s Global, […]
SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account
Was the pitch a SLIK operation? Read on to find out.
TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry
TikTok for Business has launched the third year of its TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, continuing its commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry. Designed to champion the growth of leaders within the media agency sector, this year’s program centres around the concept of ‘bravery’, providing an opportunity to accelerate […]
Atomic 212° Locks Down Northern Territory Major Events Company Media Planning & Buying Account
Is Northern Territory Major Events Company the most uninspired name ever?
Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account
Special PR team set to have stern words with dentists and PTs following this account win.
‘Quality Of Google Search Crashed’ – Concerns As Reddit’s Traffic Nearly Quadruples In Six Months
Looking to get to the top of search rankings? Get your teenagers ranting about your brand on Reddit.
TV Ratings: What Really Happened To Plane MH370? Viewers Want To Know
B&T still wondering what happened to our luggage after flying to Cannes last year. No doco on that yet.
NRMA Appoints Accenture Song To Transform Its CX
It was champagne all-round in Accenture offices this morning. Though, we're promised it was alcohol-free.
Watch The Entry Videos For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!
Seeing your entry vid on B&T doesn't necessarily mean you've won a 30 Under 30 gong. Does ensure stick from colleagues.
All The Photos From B&T And GroupM’s Best Of The Best Lunch!
It's that time again reader. Check out who had a bad hair day & who had the best outfit at an industry function!
Spotify Tunes In For Publicis’ OneVibe Bespoke Agency Model
While "OneVibe" is a truly terrible name, "17% workforce reduction in December" would have been even worse.
The Industry’s Best Of The Best Gather For Lunch With B&T And GroupM!
Could anything be better than taking 100 incredibly busy & important people away from their jobs for the arvo?
Tastes More Than OK: Pepsi’s Coke Attack Ad Named B&T’s February Campaign Of The Month
Nancy Reagan could have learned a thing or two from this anti-Coke ad!
Data, Insights, Creative Ideation & Audience Targeting Come Together In Urban List & Carsales Mediahouse Partnership
Data! Insights! Creative Ideation! Get your weekly buzzword fix in one hit here!
Reddit Launches Reddit Pro: A Tool Kit For Business Growth
Turns out a Reddit Pro isn't a basement-dweller who knows a bit too much about one obscure topic.
Gallery: IMAA, Tonic Media Network & Mamamia Host International Women’s Day Events In Sydney & Melbourne
The three companies joined forces for an IWD extravaganza last week!