TV Ratings: Is This The Most Popular MAFS Couple YET?
Fans of Nine’s Married At First Sight are so smitten with one couple that they are calling for them to get their own spinoff show.
Timothy and Lucinda won the nation’s hearts in yesterday’s episode, which received a massive total TV reach of 2,596,000 and a total TV national audience of 1,489,000.
The fan-favourite couple declared bullshit on Tori and this year’s bad boy Jack’s relationship. The older-by-the-standards-of-MAFS couple hatched a clever plan to deliver a secret letter to Tori and Jack.
The letter began, “This is the bullshit investigators, and we’re calling bullshit on you two”.
Needless to say, Tori, freshly wooed by Jack’s mentioning that he wants children, didn’t like the letter. “I fucking hate these people,” she said.
Fans, however, were thrilled by the antics, with one saying “Who’s here for Tim and Lucinda? 🙋🏽♀️” and another chiming in “Timothy and Lucinda need their own spinoff 😂”.
View this post on Instagram
The Hundred With Andy Lee took the 5th spot for the night, with comedy legends Luke McGregor, Michelle Braiser and Mike Goldstein taking the stage alongside Lee.
Meanwhile, Seven once again won the news war, achieving a national reach of 2,038,000 and a total TV national audience of 1,280,000.
More TV Ratings:
