TV Ratings: Is This The Most Popular MAFS Couple YET?

TV Ratings: Is This The Most Popular MAFS Couple YET?
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Fans of Nine’s Married At First Sight are so smitten with one couple that they are calling for them to get their own spinoff show.

Timothy and Lucinda won the nation’s hearts in yesterday’s episode, which received a massive total TV reach of 2,596,000 and a total TV national audience of 1,489,000.

The fan-favourite couple declared bullshit on Tori and this year’s bad boy Jack’s relationship. The older-by-the-standards-of-MAFS couple hatched a clever plan to deliver a secret letter to Tori and Jack.

The letter began, “This is the bullshit investigators, and we’re calling bullshit on you two”.

Needless to say, Tori, freshly wooed by Jack’s mentioning that he wants children, didn’t like the letter.  “I fucking hate these people,” she said.

Fans, however, were thrilled by the antics, with one saying “Who’s here for Tim and Lucinda? 🙋🏽‍♀️” and another chiming in “Timothy and Lucinda need their own spinoff 😂”.

The Hundred With Andy Lee took the 5th spot for the night, with comedy legends Luke McGregor, Michelle Braiser and Mike Goldstein taking the stage alongside Lee.

Meanwhile, Seven once again won the news war, achieving a national reach of 2,038,000 and a total TV national audience of 1,280,000.

More TV Ratings:

More TV Ratings:




Please login with linkedin to comment

TV Ratings

Latest News

Gordon Ramsay & Janine Allis Head Up Search For Australia’s Next Food Star
  • Media

Gordon Ramsay & Janine Allis Head Up Search For Australia’s Next Food Star

Australia’s newest entrepreneur hopefuls, looking to turn their dreams into reality, will put everything on the line in Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, a brand-new series for the 9Network, premiering Tuesday, March 26, at 7.30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now. Breaking into the multi-billion-dollar food and beverage industry can be an impossible feat unless you’re […]

Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC
  • Campaigns

Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC

Great Southern Bank has announced the extension of its Co-Major Partnership with the Carlton Football Club in a move that will see the bank’s name proudly displayed on the front of the Club’s away guernsey and back of the home guernsey for at least the next four seasons until 2027. The bank’s logo will also […]

Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub
  • Media

Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub

Australian design publication est living has announced the relaunch of its digital design hub, estliving.com. Following comprehensive consumer research conducted in 2023, estliving.com has engineered a new design resource that is visual-first, features improved user interface and experience and elevated editorial integration. Launched February 22, 2024, the new offering has been orchestrated with the expertise […]

Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features
  • Technology

Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features

Bazaarvoice has introduced three new capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI, the intelligent engine fuelling all of the company’s current and upcoming AI-driven capabilities. “It was beyond helpful how it automatically inserts captions that work well with our Instagram page. Everything worked amazingly with the right number of hashtags and emojis. This feature saves time and […]

Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage
  • Media

Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage

Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner (lead image) will join 10’s coverage for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Steiner will appear on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 […]