TV Ratings: Seven Storms To Victory As Swans Defeat Demons In AFL

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was an easy win for Seven last night as the AFL opened with a gritty battle between the Sydney Swans and the Melbourne demons.

The match had a total reach of 2,145,000 putting it firmly at the top of the leaderboard. The total TV audience was considerably lower at 702,000, however, this is usual during sports matches when people usually tune in to check the score.

It was followed by Seven News which had a total reach of 2,048,000 and 9News which had a total reach of 1,744,000.

The Thursday night NRL Live had a total reach of 1,331,000 and The Chase Australia had a reach of 1,220,000.

Nine’s Tipping Point had a reach of 1,134,000. Meanwhile, Nine’s A Current Affair had a reach of 1,115,000.

TV Ratings

