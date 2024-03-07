TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine

The popular quiz show has provided a boost to Nine’s news offering which had a reach of 1,846,000 yesterday, just below Seven’s new’s reach of 1,998,000.

Married At First Sight was of course the most-watched TV show of the night with a total reach of 2,695,000. Meanwhile, A Current Affair had 1,674,000 metro viewers and Under Investigation had 1,545,000 viewers.

Seven’s The Chase Australia has a total reach of 1,225,000, still putting it ahead of Tipping Point in the ratings.

ABC’s Hard Quiz had total views of 894,000 views.

