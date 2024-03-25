TV Ratings: “He’s Fitting In Seamlessly” – Rob Irwin Wins Fan’s But I’m A Celeb Misses Out On Top Spot

Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity launched last night and its seems fans are already loving Rob Irwin’s hosting skills.

Not every twenty-year-old would be able to handle a primetime TV hosting spot, but it seems Irwin is well made for it.

Fans were already praising Irwin’s performance with a user on platform X gaining likes for saying “So impressed with #RobertIrwin on #ImACelebrityAU. He is fitting in seamlessly and hosting like a pro!”

The launch did fairly well in the ratings with a total reach of 1,813,000 and a total TV national average audience of 806,000.

It was beaten, however, by the live final of Australian Idol (Seven) and Nine’s Married At First Sight.

Australian Idol had a total reach of 1,981,00 and a national average TV audience of 891,000.

Meanwhile, Married At First Sight had a reach of 2,802,000 and a total TV national average audience of 1,648,000.

Elsewhere Formula One brought in the the eyeballs with a total reach of 1,552,000 and a national average audience of 751,000.

