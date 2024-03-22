TV Ratings: AFL Wins The Battle Of Thursday Night Footy

AFL has won the battle of the Thursday night footy time slot, with the 7:40 pm game between Collingwood and St Kilda achieving a total national reach of 1,827,000 for the Seven network.

The game had a national average audience of 671,000 as last year’s premiers fell to the Saints, 94 points to 79. Meanwhile, a national average audience of 617,000 tuned in to the NRL to see Penrith’s return to glory as they defeated the Brisbane Broncos 34 – 12.

It was a massive night for the Broncos, with the team losing more than just the game. Superstar fullback and NRL heartthrob Reece Walsh suffered a severe facial fracture and had to be removed from the field with difficulty seeing.

The biggest winner of the night, however, was Seven News, which took the top spot yesterday. The news broadcast achieved a total national reach of 1,953,000 and a national average audience of a whopping 1,192,000.

More TV Ratings:

More TV Ratings: