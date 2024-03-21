TV Ratings: “You Can’t Tell Me How I Feel” – Tori Gets A Grilling Over Jack In MAFS

Anyone who turned up to the MAFS dinner party last night simply hoping to enjoy their food, would have got a got a rude awakening as things got rather fiery.

There was something getting grilled, and let me tell you, it wasn’t the salmon. Tori, the wife of this season’s f*ckboy Jack saw the other contestants on the show accuse her of not giving her man enough beef for the “laundry list” of wrongdoings he has committed whilst in the show, including telling the other grooms they could f*ck her, for the bants obviously.

“You’re fiery but not with him,” Timothy says. Whilst Lauren said that she shows more love for her chiropractor than Jack does for his woman.

So just why is Tori staying with Jack? Call us sceptics, but perhaps it has something to do with airtime…

Still whilst Tori wasn’t happy, we think the executives at Nine will be. The show had a reach of 2,591,000 and a total TV national average audience of 1,608,000.

For the earlier time slot, Seven’s The Chase and Nine’s Tipping Point continued their neck and neck battle. If you’re inclined in life to need a winner then it really depends on your metrics. Seven’s The Chase won for reach with a total of 1,217,000 and Nine’s Tipping Point won for total TV national average audience at 620,000. You can say everyone’s a winner!

