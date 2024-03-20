TV Ratings: “The Feras Tour Has Come To An End” – Winner Of Australian Survivor Revealed

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels saw 12 Titans at the top of their game take on 12 Rebels determined to play by their own rules.

There could only be one winner, however, and yesterday they got their crown.

The final endurance battle saw the castaways pushed to their limits, in a torturous final Immunity Challenge, for the power to decide who would sit next to them at the final Tribal Council.

Their bodies were put to the test as they stood on narrow pegs fixed to a giant wheel, which turned at regular intervals forcing their feet onto narrower pegs.

To make it extra spicy they were surrounded by fire, resulting in sweaty palms and feet, making it all the harder to hold on.

Supported by their loved ones, Feras, Caroline and Mark went head-to-head for over two hours and fifteen minutes until Mark bowed out.

Caroline and Feras continued to hold on, but after two-and-a-half hours Feras beat out Caroline to win Individual Immunity. It was the Feras-wheel after all.

Speaking to 10Play after his victorious win, Feras said “I Couldn’t Be More Grateful”.

The show yesterday had a total reach 1,201,000 with a total TV national average audience of 706,000. It was beaten to the top spot fro the time period by Nine’s Married At First Sight which had a total reach of 2,551,000 and a total TV national average audience of 1,503,000.

Nine’s The Hundred With Andy Lee pulled in a reach of 1,506,000 and a total TV national average audience of 704,000.

In Quiz Land, Nine’s Tipping Point had a reach of 1,244,000 and a total TV national average audience of 655,000.

Seven’s The Chase had a total reach of 1,277,000 and a total TVnational average audience of 590,000.

