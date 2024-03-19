TV Ratings: “Ivana Was Robbed” – Final Three Contestants Revealed On Australian Idol

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The final three contestants were revealed on Australian Idol last night (18th March), and, as you can guess, not everyone was happy.

It was a great night for Denvah, Amy and Dylan, however there was one key name that didn’t make it through to the final three.

“Ivana Was Robbed,” one fan lamented on Instagram.

However, another called them out saying, “She was not. She was bottom two in the last few weeks so the public said no and she was saved by the judges”.

Ivana herself was unfazed by the news, pointing out how much better she did than last year. “I went out there and showed Australia who I am and who I want to be as an artist,” she said.

“I auditioned last year and didn’t get a callback, so top six, I love it!”

The show had a total reach of 1,496,000 and average national audience of 860,000.

Nine’s MAFS was the most-watched show of the night with reach of 2,815,000 and an average audience of 1,588,000. Its average BVOD audience of 346,000 was well clear of prime time rivals’ BVOD viewing.

Seven won the news battle, with an average audience of 1,328,000, ahead of Nine’s 1,189,000.

A Current Affair had a total reach of 1,819,000 and Australian Crime Stories had a reach of 1,557,000.

Australian Idol

