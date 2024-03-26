TV Ratings 25/03/2024: “What A Piece Of Shit” – Jono Accused Of Cheating After Bombshell Texts Revealed
Tensions were extremely high in MAFS last night, as bride Lauren finally confronted her husband Jono “over 100 texts” between him and fellow bride Ellie after she left the experiment.
“You reached out to her. These aren’t just relaying information that happened the night before; this is more than that. My stomach dropped,” a heartbroken and enraged Lauren told Jono.
Jono tried to downplay his connection with Ellie as merely “platonic,” but Lauren immediately shut that down. “My name was literally not mentioned,” she said. Lauren later told the camera that the relationship between the two was inappropriate and called Jono a “piece of shit”.
The confrontation was not resolved, but fans certainly ate up the drama! The show received an insane total national reach of 2,554,000 and a national average audience of 1,599,000.
The episode significantly beat the Australian Idol grand final, which still did very well for the Seven Network as a total national reach of 1,837,000 tuned in to see Dylan Wright crowned the 2024 winner.
