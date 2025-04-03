Lilian Sor joins Howatson+Company as chief strategy officer.

Howatson+Company announces the appointment of Lilian Sor as the agency’s chief strategy officer. She joins from CHEP, where she was the strategy lead.

Chris Howatson, founder and CEO of Howatson+Company, said: “I have known Lil for many years and admired her for just as many. She’s a strategist obsessed by effectiveness. Her energy lifts the room and her values steer all to the right thing, not the popular thing. She cares fiercely. All these qualities make her the perfect person to lead strategy.”

Sor added: “Howie and the team continue to set the industry bar high, with their trademark combination of speed, modernity, intelligence, craft and passion. Their restless energy is contagious, and I can’t wait to help shepherd and champion the formidable strat team at H+Co.’

Sor has won a swag of effectiveness awards, including a Gold IPA, Grand Effie and led her team at CHEP to be awarded Effectiveness Agency of the Year. She has led planning teams in Sydney, Melbourne and London, including AMV BBDO, Grey London, Clemenger BBDO and CHEP Network.

With Sasha Smith as chief media officer and Nicole Flinton Ferraro as chief experience officer, the appointment of Lil reinforces H+Co’s focus on intersectional creativity and the value of divergent thinking.

Howatson added: “I’d like to again acknowledge Dom Hickey for her contribution to H+Co. Her contribution to culture, leadership of people and impact to the work is reflective in the agency we are today.”