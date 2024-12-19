NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (18/12/2024): BBL Smashes Wednesday Ratings As Aussies Embrace Summer Of Sport

Credit: Melbourne Stars Instagram

In further proof that Aussies live and breathe sport, it was the BBL that once again did the numbers last night with a total TV national reach of 1,969,000 and a national average of 543,000 for Seven.

Brisbane Heat began their Big Bash League (BBL) title defence with an impressive eight-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars at the MCG.

Chasing down a target of 163, the Heat were guided by wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson, who scored an unbeaten 72, his highest BBL score. Peirson’s knock, combined with Max Bryant’s 36, led them to victory with 11 balls to spare. The Stars, struggling with both injuries and form, had no answers for the Heat’s chase, with Xavier Bartlett’s 3-25 playing a key role in keeping them in control throughout the game.

The Stars had a poor fielding performance, failing to create opportunities as they set a modest target. Despite a top score of 46 from Sam Harper, the Stars’ batting collapsed under pressure, and they could not capitalise on early momentum.

Captain Marcus Stoinis, in his 100th game, could not turn the tide either, as he was dismissed cheaply. The Stars’ struggles were compounded by injuries, with key players like Tom Alsop and Colin Munro missing.

