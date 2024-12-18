TV Ratings (17/12/2024): Thunder’s Epic Win & Konstas’ Record Debut Do The Numbers For Seven

With few other options as the year winds down to a close, it was the BBL that did the numbers last night raking in a total TV national reach of 1,965,000 and a national average of 561,000 for Network Seven.

Sydney Thunder edged a thrilling two-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval, thanks to Daniel Sams’ late fireworks and Sam Konstas’ sensational debut.

Chasing 183, 19-year-old Konstas smashed a record-breaking 56 off 27 balls, becoming the youngest BBL player to score a fifty. Thunder wobbled after his dismissal but Sams rescued them, blasting 42 off 18 balls, including 31 runs in the 19th over.

For Strikers, Jake Weatherald (40) and Jamie Overton (45) shone, but Fabian Allen’s injury proved costly. David Warner’s captaincy reign begins with a bang as Thunder snapped a five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, over on Nine is was The Hundred With Andy Lee’s Christmas Special that did the numbers hitting a total TV national reach of 1,353,000 and a national average of 607,000.

Host Andy Lee joined guests Sophie Monk, Mike Goldstein and Lloyd Langford in a very festive edition of the fan favourite.