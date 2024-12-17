NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (16/12/2024): Seven's Cricket Coverage Hits Ratings For Six

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
Seven’s coverage of the third test and Big Bash League has done the business on Monday night.

The Big Bash League encounter between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades reached 2.1 million viewers with a solid average audience of 583,000 throughout the game.

The third session of the test between Australia and India also reached north of 2 million viewers, with an average of 608,000 in spite of several rain delays.

The first and second session reached more than 1.4 million with average audiences hovering around the 600,000 mark.

Aside from news, Nine’s best performing TV programs were A Current Affair, which reached 1.46 million and had an average of 1.02 million, and RBT, a show about random breath tests.

Meanwhile over at Network 10, Wheel of Fortune (reaching 811,000) and Matlock (reaching 747,000) also had solid audiences.

Here are the top 20 TV programs for Monday night according to OzTAM’s VOZ

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
