TV Ratings (15/12/2024): Steve Smith Locks In First Test Century In 18 Months As Cricket Proves Ratings Gold For Seven

In a quiet night for Aussie TV, it was the Cricket that dominated the ratings with all three sessions achieving a total TV national reach of 2,410,000 for the Seven Network.

On an action-packed day, Steve Smith made a triumphant return to the Gabba on day two of the third test. Despite a rocky start, Smith locked in his 33 century and first since the second Ashes test last year with a total score of 101.

Travis Head gave another stellar performance, scoring 152 off 157, bringing his series tally to 392 from just four innings.

As we head into the third day, Australia is best placed to secure the win in this test.

Over on Nine, it was John Farnham – Celebrating 60 years that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,564,000 and a national average of 567,000. The special dove into the untold stories and never before seen footage celebrating Farnham’s remarkable 60 years centre stage of the Australian entertainment industry.