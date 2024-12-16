NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (15/12/2024): Steve Smith Locks In First Test Century In 18 Months As Cricket Proves Ratings Gold For Seven

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read
Steve Smith

In a quiet night for Aussie TV, it was the Cricket that dominated the ratings with all three sessions achieving a total TV national reach of 2,410,000 for the Seven Network.

On an action-packed day, Steve Smith made a triumphant return to the Gabba on day two of the third test. Despite a rocky start, Smith locked in his 33 century and first since the second Ashes test last year with a total score of 101.

Travis Head gave another stellar performance, scoring 152 off 157, bringing his series tally to 392 from just four innings.

As we head into the third day, Australia is best placed to secure the win in this test.

Over on Nine, it was John Farnham – Celebrating 60 years that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,564,000 and a national average of 567,000.  The special dove into the untold stories and never before seen footage celebrating Farnham’s remarkable 60 years centre stage of the Australian entertainment industry.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (08/12/2024): Australia’s Dominance Over India Proves A Winner For Seven
  2. TV Ratings (09/12/2024): A Current Affair Investigates Bride’s Worst Nightmare
  3. TV Ratings (11/12/2024): Things Get Frisky On Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo But Will Cheetah Liberty Be A Mother Any Time Soon?
  4. TV Ratings (12/12/2024): Nine’s Great Getaways & Tipping Point Power Nine To Prime Time Glory
TAGGED: , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

The Oasis Committee, Sponsors & Guests Celebrate $162k Donation At Intimate Oasis House Breakfast
Jim’s Group Launches Full Strength Aussie Beer Just In Time For Christmas
‘Opportunities’ & ‘Brutal Consolidation’: Publicis Groupe’s Arthur Sadoun, WPP’s Mark Read & S4 Capital’s Sir Martin Sorrell Respond To Omnicom-IPG Merger
It’s B&T’s Biggest Winning Agencies Of 2024!
Register Lost your password?