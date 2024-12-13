TV Ratings (12/12/2024): Nine’s Great Getaways & Tipping Point Power Nine To Prime Time Glory

Aside from the news, in which Seven pipped Nine, it was the latter that won prime time entertainment viewing.

Presented by Catriona Rowntree, Great Getaways helped Nine win Thursday night prime time attracting an average audience of 572,000 and reaching 1.37 million viewers. Tipping Point also rated well, with an audience of 610,000 and reach of 1.12 million, whale A Current Affair continues to do the business with an audience of 871,000.

Seven’s top performing show was The Chase Australia, with an audience of 543,000 and reach of 1.05 million, while it ran the movie In The Line Of Fire during prime time, delivering solid reach of 985,000 but a modest average audience.

Grand Designs Australia also posted solid figures for the ABC.

Check out the top 20 below