TV Ratings (11/12/2024): Things Get Frisky On Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo But Will Cheetah Liberty Be A Mother Any Time Soon?

It was all about Taronga last night, with Who’s Who In The Zoo raking in a total TV national reach of 1,285,000 and a national average of 614,000 for Nine.

Senior Vet Alisa paid Cheetah Liberty a visit to see if an amorous night 11 days ago was likely to lead to a pregnancy, and her doing her part to keep the endangered species on the planet.

With only about 7,000 Cheetahs left on the planet, the zoo is working to crack the code on how to breed cheetahs better to keep the population alive and thriving.

Liberty has had some bad luck starting a family, so the keepers are keeping a close eye on her during the mating season.

Sadly, the tests came back negative, and Liberty will not be falling pregnant after this session. But, when Liberty and her mate Innis were reunited, she ran straight toward him, showing all signs that another session could be on the card. Innis had some false starts and some shotty technique that, unfortunately, meant no luck the next time around, either.

The pair are still very interested in one another and keepers remain optimistic of a pregnancy in the near future.