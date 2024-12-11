TV Ratings (10/12/24): A Current Affair Details Medical Nightmare As Women Await Compensation

Last night, A Current Affair detailed a group of brave women who won a class action against the billion-dollar pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, but they are still waiting for compensation one year on from the lawsuit.

Touted as a medical breakthrough that promised to be a game changer for pelvic floor issues, thousands of Australian women underwent mesh surgery for medical problems like incontinence and prolapse. Surgical mesh is a medical product that gives weak or damaged tissue extra support.

The mesh was untested, but Johnson & Johnson pushed it to market anyway, leaving women physically maimed.

Some types of urogynaecological mesh remain approved in Australia but in 2017, it banned the use of two specific types of mesh which were used to treat pelvic prolapse and urinary incontinence.

