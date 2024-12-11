TV Ratings

TV Ratings (10/12/24): A Current Affair Details Medical Nightmare As Women Await Compensation

Fredrika Stigell
2 Min Read

Last night, A Current Affair detailed a group of brave women who won a class action against the billion-dollar pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, but they are still waiting for compensation one year on from the lawsuit.

The episode raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,486,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 981,000 for Nine.

Touted as a medical breakthrough that promised to be a game changer for pelvic floor issues, thousands of Australian women underwent mesh surgery for medical problems like incontinence and prolapse. Surgical mesh is a medical product that gives weak or damaged tissue extra support.

The mesh was untested, but Johnson & Johnson pushed it to market anyway, leaving women physically maimed.

Some types of urogynaecological mesh remain approved in Australia but in 2017, it banned the use of two specific types of mesh which were used to treat pelvic prolapse and urinary incontinence.

Also on Nine, Tipping Point raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,259,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 676,000.

Over on Seven, The Chase brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,092,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 521,000. The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants who went head-to-head with none other than The Governess, Anne Hegerty.

As Anne walked out to meet her competition, Bradley couldn’t contain himself as he said, “Oh, look who’s coming across the bridge. Woah, here she is. It’s old frosty knickers herself, everyone. Hide kids! Hide. Guess who’s come up from the basement? It’s The Governess Anne Hegerty”.

“Shut up!” Anne demanded, leading Bradley to turn his back on his co-star.

By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

