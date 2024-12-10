TV Ratings

TV Ratings (09/12/2024): A Current Affair Investigates Bride’s Worst Nightmare

2 Min Read
Credit: Nine

It was the news and current affairs programs that dominated the ratings last night with Nine and Seven going head to head for the top spot. 

Nine raked a larger audience with a total TV national reach of 1,888,000 but Seven viewers struck around with a national average of 1,163,000, just above’s Nine’s 1,158,000.

A Current Affair also had a successful night with a total TV national reach of 1,435,000 and a national average of 966,000 as couples preparing to tue the knot were formally warned not to use wedding photo and video company Andres & Co after it failed to deliver on its promise to deliver photos in four to six weeks and videos in 12 weeks.

The photographer is being investigated by NSW Fair Trading following dozens of complaints with one bride saying most of the photos from the company were unusable.

“I didn’t have a photo with my parents with my eyes open, my sister even, with guests and things like that,” the bride told A Current Affair.

Nearly one year from the wedding, the bride said she was still waiting for her video.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially when you want to celebrate your one year wedding anniversary, you want to watch your wedding video and we can’t really do that,”

