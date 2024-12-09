TV Ratings (08/12/2024): Australia’s Dominance Over India Proves A Winner For Seven

It was Cricket that dominated television last night, with Australia and India going head-to-head in day three of the five-match Border-Gavaskar series.

Australia raced toward a 19-run target in just 20 deliveries to lock in a huge victory by ten wickets in less than seven sessions.

Captain Pat Cummins was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul – the 13th of his career.

“That was a great week. We knew we were far away from the team we wanted to be in Perth, but this is back to how we want to play,” Cummins said.

“We know what a good unit we are.”

“Last week, we lost a Test match, and we were apparently the worst Test team ever,” Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne joked in a post-match interview.

“This week, we finish on day three with the series at 1-1”.

The action on the pitch did the numbers for Seven with all three sessions achieving a total TV national reach of 1,466,000 and above.

Over on Nine, it was Tsunami- 20 Years On that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 2,218,000 and a national average of 838,000.

When the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami hit, Ray Martin was on the ground in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, witnessing the devastation first-hand.

Twenty years later, Martin returned to the site to see the city rebuilt and to reconnect with survivors whom he met for the first time on that fateful day.

“I’ve done wars, civil wars, volcanos, drought, natural disasters – but this was just something different,” he said in an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment.