TV Ratings (05/12/2024): Silly Seasons Well & Truly Underway As News Dominates A Quiet Night On TV

It was the news that won the night with Channel 9 coming in just ahead of Seven. The two news slots were the only two programs of the night to achieve a national average audience above 1 million – a startling sign that silly season is well and truly underway.

The Women’s cricket hit for six with a total TV national reach of 1,784,000 but interest faltered as the match went on with a national average of 334,000 for the Seven Network.

In the end it was a dominating win for the Aussies who beat India by 5 wickets with 202 balls to spare leaving the Australian’s up 1-0 in the series.

Meanwhile, over on Nine is was the season 9 premiere episode of Great Getaways that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,335,000 and a national average of 578,000.

The team headed to all corners of the globe on board Scenic Eclipse, uncovering the magic of the Arctic, the intriguing culture of Japan and the relaxing shores of the Italian Riviera.