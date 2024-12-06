TV Ratings

TV Ratings (05/12/2024): Silly Seasons Well & Truly Underway As News Dominates A Quiet Night On TV

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

It was the news that won the night with Channel 9 coming in just ahead of Seven. The two news slots were the only two programs of the night to achieve a national average audience above 1 million – a startling sign that silly season is well and truly underway.

The Women’s cricket hit for six with a total TV national reach of 1,784,000 but interest faltered as the match went on with a national average of 334,000 for the Seven Network.

In the end it was a dominating win for the Aussies who beat India by 5 wickets with 202 balls to spare leaving the Australian’s up 1-0 in the series.

Meanwhile, over on Nine is was the season 9 premiere episode of Great Getaways that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,335,000 and a national average of 578,000.

The team headed to all corners of the globe on board Scenic Eclipse, uncovering the magic of the Arctic, the intriguing culture of Japan and the relaxing shores of the Italian Riviera.

 

No related posts.

TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

News Corp & Telstra Agree To Sell Foxtel To DAZN In $3.4 Billion Deal
Nine’s Former Sales Boss Michael Stephenson Joins ARN Media
Lisa Muxworthy Joins Nine’s Metro Mastheads As Head Of Growth
Merry Christmas From B&T
Register Lost your password?