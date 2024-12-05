TV Ratings (04/12/2024): Nine’s New “No Frills” Version Of The Block Does The Numbers

Nine’s brand new show, Budget Battlers, premiered last night to a modest total TV national reach of 1,075,000 and a national average of 447,000.

Former The Block stars Jess Eva and Norm Hogan are back to their renovating roots, but this time there’s a twist.

The pair are hosting a new series, Budget Battlers, where they’ll be transforming everyday homes for deserving Australians—on what’s touted as the tightest budget in Australian television history.

How tight? The fan favourites from The Block 2018 have set themselves a limit of just $10,000 to overhaul entire homes completely.

“It wasn’t a budget I decided on, it was Jess!” Norm joked during their chat with 9Entertainment ahead of the show’s premiere.

Jess’s own thrifty renovation skills inspired the ambitious project, first showcased five years ago when she revamped their kitchen for just $460.

“We renovated our own kitchen as a trial for $400 many years ago and it got all this traction,” Jess said.

“Paint is cheap. You can brighten up a room and make it look sensational for bugger all,” Norm added.

Using items like spray paint, tile paint, and $8 grout, Jess has proven that stunning transformations are possible—even on the smallest of budgets.

Over in Ten, it was the Matilda’s that did the numbers as a near capacity crowd of 26,795 at Melbourne’s AAMI Park saw a new look CommBank Matildas squad defeat Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the opening game of their two-match series on Wednesday night.

The game attracted a total TV national reach of 1,181,000 and a national average of 467,000.