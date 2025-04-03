NRMA Insurance Doubles Down On SA With Adelaide Oval Partnership

Adelaide Oval and NRMA Insurance have announced the insurer will become the Official Major Partner of the iconic stadium, with the venue’s Southern Plaza set to be renamed.

Under the five-year agreement, the Southern Plaza will be known as NRMA Insurance Plaza with new signage set to light up the popular meeting place from next week.

Game day usher and stadium tour ambassador uniforms will be refreshed and the venue’s concierge desk rebranded to the NRMA Insurance Help Desk, highlighting the leading insurer’s role as ‘A Help Company’.

The major partnership will help maintain Adelaide Oval as a world-class venue while supporting the growth and development of grassroots football and cricket through the stadium’s management model which sees profits returned to both sports.

“NRMA Insurance has been helping Australians protect what matters for almost 100 years and is proud to become the Official Major Partner of Adelaide Oval, helping the stadium continue its stature as a world-class venue and recognised meeting place,” NRMA Insurance CEO Julie Batch said.

“Adelaide Oval is not just a stadium, it’s a cultural icon that holds great pride among South Australians and is enjoyed year-round by the local community and visitors to the state.”

Complete with tourism offerings such as tours and RoofClimb, award-winning onsite Oval Hotel, restaurants and cafes, as well as its thriving functions and events business, Adelaide Oval now welcomes over 1.9 million visitors annually.

Beyond its 30+ cricket and AFL game days, the venue hosts concerts, international sporting and cultural events and over 1800 functions each year.

“As the custodians of South Australia’s most recognisable asset, we have a responsibility to maintain its standing as an internationally renowned venue and seek partners that share that vision,” Adelaide Oval CEO Nick Addison said.

“In NRMA Insurance we have secured a partner that not only shares our values and our commitment to South Australia, but also our enthusiasm for creating new opportunities for customer engagement and community outreach.

“While other stadiums can sell their naming rights, the Adelaide Oval brand name proudly belongs to the people of South Australia and is internationally respected. Instead, we’ve built commercial value in the Southern Plaza which welcomes the majority of our visitors and attracts major exposure on a global scale.

“The interest we received, both from local and national brands, is testament not only to Adelaide Oval’s stature as an international icon but also South Australia’s continued emergence as a vibrant and valuable commercial environment.”

The new partnership represents NRMA Insurance’s second major investment in South Australia this year, following its inaugural season as presenting partner of the Adelaide Fringe which saw the insurer match community donations to the festival’s philanthropic

initiatives. NRMA Insurance has also been a partner of the South Australian State Emergency Service (SA SES) since 2021, working together to help South Australians be better prepared for storms and floods.

“Our partnerships in South Australia with SA SES, Adelaide Fringe and now Adelaide Oval demonstrate our commitment to helping South Australian communities and supporting the cultural moments that hold significance. This new partnership with Adelaide Oval is an opportunity for us to support the venue as well as the growth and development of grassroots football and cricket,” NRMA Insurance Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Michelle Klein said.

“There’s no better time for us to come on board than ahead of the AFL Gather Round, when hundreds of thousands of fans will descend on Adelaide Oval for a festival of footy”.