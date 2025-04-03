CampaignsNewsletter

Robert Irwin Strips Down For Bonds Launch Into The US Via Special

The legendary Australian brand Bonds has launched in the states with a campaign that lets Americans in on how Aussies stay so relaxed in the face of deadly wildlife, thanks to Special.

Fronted by Australian legend Robert Irwin and music icon Tkay Maidza, Bonds are bringing “Made for Down Under” comfort to the U.S, giving Americans the chance to be as laid back as Australians are.

“Bonds have been keeping Aussies comfy for over 100 years, so launching in the U.S. is an exciting new chapter for our brand. We’re thrilled to introduce our iconic underwear and signature Aussie spirit to Americans – and help them level up their top drawer with down under comfort. Made for Down Under features Aussie legends Robert Irwin and Tkay Maidza – backed by an epic cast of snakes, spiders, lizards and crocodiles,” said Kedda Ghazarian, head of marketing, Bonds.

The films were directed by Exit’s Stefan Hunt, with stills captured by Sam I Am’s Lula Cuchhiara. Everything was captured in-camera – snakes, spiders, Australia’s crankiest croc ‘Elvis’ and Robert Irwin’s chiseled physique (no CGI necessary). The fearless Australian talent effortlessly model their favourite Bonds undies while posing in the midst of danger. Bonds has their backs – and bums – covered.

Ryan Fitzgerald, ECD of Special Australia added: “Two things are widely known about Australia in the US: the laidback nature of our people and our unusually high concentration of dangerous animals. Less commonly known is how the former stays true in the presence of the latter. The secret? Our very comfy undies. We’re excited to share this gift with our American friends.”

The Made for Down Under national campaign will roll out across OOH, digital, social, SiriusXM podcast network, connected TV and Amazon, beginning 3 April and running through the rest of the year.

