Robert Irwin Strips Down For Bonds Launch Into The US Via Special

The legendary Australian brand Bonds has launched in the states with a campaign that lets Americans in on how Aussies stay so relaxed in the face of deadly wildlife, thanks to Special.

Fronted by Australian legend Robert Irwin and music icon Tkay Maidza, Bonds are bringing “Made for Down Under” comfort to the U.S, giving Americans the chance to be as laid back as Australians are.

“Bonds have been keeping Aussies comfy for over 100 years, so launching in the U.S. is an exciting new chapter for our brand. We’re thrilled to introduce our iconic underwear and signature Aussie spirit to Americans – and help them level up their top drawer with down under comfort. Made for Down Under features Aussie legends Robert Irwin and Tkay Maidza – backed by an epic cast of snakes, spiders, lizards and crocodiles,” said Kedda Ghazarian, head of marketing, Bonds.

The films were directed by Exit’s Stefan Hunt, with stills captured by Sam I Am’s Lula Cuchhiara. Everything was captured in-camera – snakes, spiders, Australia’s crankiest croc ‘Elvis’ and Robert Irwin’s chiseled physique (no CGI necessary). The fearless Australian talent effortlessly model their favourite Bonds undies while posing in the midst of danger. Bonds has their backs – and bums – covered.

Ryan Fitzgerald, ECD of Special Australia added: “Two things are widely known about Australia in the US: the laidback nature of our people and our unusually high concentration of dangerous animals. Less commonly known is how the former stays true in the presence of the latter. The secret? Our very comfy undies. We’re excited to share this gift with our American friends.”

The Made for Down Under national campaign will roll out across OOH, digital, social, SiriusXM podcast network, connected TV and Amazon, beginning 3 April and running through the rest of the year.

CREDITS

Client: Bonds

Head of Marketing: Kedda Ghazarian

Senior Brand Manager: Edwina Moller

Agency: Special

SPECIAL AUSTRALIA

CEO & Partner: Lindsey Evans

CCO & Partner: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

CSO & Partner Melbourne : Rebecca Stambanis

Managing Director Melbourne : Sasha Firth

Business Director: Marnie Dunn

Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers

ECD Melbourne: Ryan Fitzgerald

Creative Directors: Joe Ranallo, Will Winter-Irving

Social Creative: Eliza Smith, Heidi Rabbitts

Design Director: Sabine Schwarz

Design: Sarah Ristevski

Head of Film + Content Melbourne: Sophie Simmons

Senior Producer: Glen Mcleod

SPECIAL US

CEO & Partner: Kelsey Hodgkin

Group Strategy Director: Janet Shih

Film Prod Co: EXIT

Managing Partner: Wilf Sweetland

Executive Producer: Leah Churchill Brown

Director: Stefan Hunt

Producer: Luke Kneller

D.o.P: Max Walter

Editor: Lucas Vazquez

Grade: Fergus Rotherham

VFX/Online: Alt.VFX

Sound/Music: Sonar Music

Head of Production: Haylee Poppi

Sound Engineer: Andy Stewart

Composer: Josh Pearson

Stills Prod Co: Sam I Am

Stills Photographer: Lula Cucchiara

Stills Executive Producer: Rich Cole

Stills Senior Producer: Henry Richardson

Social & TikTok Videographer & Post Production: Luke Tysoe

Media Agency: Hearts & Science, Flywheel