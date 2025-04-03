Dexus Unveils New Brand Platform Showcasing $53.4B Real Asset Investment Vision

Dexus, one of Australasia’s largest fully integrated real asset groups, has collaborated with The Hallway to create a new brand platform to support their evolving strategy as they continue to redefine and lead in real asset investment.

Dexus actively manages a high-quality Australian and New Zealand infrastructure and real estate portfolio valued at $53.4 billion. The new brand platform launches with a campaign designed to build awareness of Dexus’s investment platform which includes funds management, asset management and development.

The new brand platform is part of an evolution for Dexus, supporting the company’s long-standing commitment to providing investors with unique investment opportunities across infrastructure and real estate. The brand campaign is designed to showcase Dexus’s depth of experience, market leadership and dedication to delivering outperformance for investors, while enhancing customers and communities.

“Real assets are a cornerstone of long-term wealth creation and this campaign tells our story in a way that speaks to the changing investment landscape,” said Raechelle Inman, chief marketing officer at Dexus.

“The campaign is designed to remind investors of the breadth of opportunity across the Dexus platform. We have featured some of our most iconic assets across infrastructure, office, retail, industrial and healthcare to make what we do more tangible.”

“Dexus is an incredibly dynamic business. Having worked with them for seven years we’ve seen first hand how they’ve adapted and pivoted to become a real asset manager. That’s no mean feat for a business of their size and complexity. It’s a real privilege to be trusted by them to create their new brand platform and campaign,” said Jules Hall, CEO at The Hallway.

The campaign will roll out across TV, outdoor, digital and print media and will be supported by thought leadership content.

Credits

Dexus

Chief Marketing Officer: Raechelle Inman

General Manager, Brand: Kylie McIntyre

Marketing Manager: Ellie McNamara

The Hallway

Creative direction: Simon Lee and Aldo Ferretto

Client lead: Libby Hams

Senior Integrated Producer: Michael Wilson

Production Company: MOFA

Director: Jae Morrison

Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths

Producer: Niko Aulich

DOP: Sherwin Akbarzadeh

Post House: 3P Studio

VFX Supervisor: Caleb De Leon

Executive Producer: Damion Tiernan

Sound mix and Music: Rumble

Photography Production: Photoplay Photography

Photographer: Romello Pereira

Producer: Ross Colebatch

Post Production: Ken Liu