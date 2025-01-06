TV Ratings

TV Ratings (05/01/2025): Australia Clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy With Historic Victory

2 Min Read
Australia wins the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Series (Supplied)

Concluding a massive weekend of sport, it was cricket that did the numbers for Seven, with the final session of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy series pulling in a total TV national reach of 3,100,000 and a national average of 1,757,000.

Captain Pat Cummins was praised for his resilience after his side became the first Australian team in 56 years to rebound from 1-0 down and win a Test series on home soil. After nearly nine years, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has returned to Australian hands following a 3-1 series victory over India at the SCG. This win also booked Australia’s spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

The last time Australia held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was in 2014-15, before losing it to India in 2017 following a 2-1 series loss.

Over on Nine, the United Cup finals attracted crowds with a total TV national reach of 1,684,000.

As the Cup got underway, it was all eyes on superstars Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, and boy, did they live up to the hype. With a 2-0 triumph over Poland in Sydney, leaving no need for a final doubles match.

The victory is the second for the United States in the United Cup, following a win in the competition’s inaugural tournament in 2023.

