TV Ratings (05/01/2025): Australia Clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy With Historic Victory

The last time Australia held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was in 2014-15, before losing it to India in 2017 following a 2-1 series loss.

Over on Nine, the United Cup finals attracted crowds with a total TV national reach of 1,684,000.

As the Cup got underway, it was all eyes on superstars Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, and boy, did they live up to the hype. With a 2-0 triumph over Poland in Sydney, leaving no need for a final doubles match.

The victory is the second for the United States in the United Cup, following a win in the competition’s inaugural tournament in 2023.