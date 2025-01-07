TV Ratings (06/01/2025): Heat Blaze Back Into Finals Contention After Epic Comeback Win Over Thunder

The BBL got off to a good start in the ratings last night, though viewership did seem to decline as the game progressed. The coverage hit off with a total TV national reach of 2,084,000 but only reached a national average of 585,000 for the Seven Network.

The Brisbane Heat staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Sydney Thunder by five wickets in a thrilling clash at the Gabba. Chasing a formidable 173-run target, Queenslanders Max Bryant and Matt Renshaw led the charge with a match-winning 108-run partnership. Bryant’s explosive 72 off 35 balls and Renshaw’s composed 48 not out from 33 deliveries saw the Heat recover from a precarious 3-47 after nine overs, putting them back into BBL finals contention.

Bryant and Renshaw’s fifth-wicket stand transformed the game, blasting 16 boundaries and scoring 94 runs from just 36 balls during a power-hitting masterclass. The Thunder, who appeared set for a fourth consecutive win, lost momentum as the Heat accelerated towards victory. Michael Neser, returning from injury, sealed the win with seven balls to spare, contributing both with the ball (2-25) and the bat (7 not out off three balls). His efforts capped off a dominant performance, especially after the Heat’s bowling attack, led by Spencer Johnson (3-39), had earlier restricted the Thunder’s scoring momentum.

Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian was a standout for the Thunder, playing a key role with both bat and ball despite his side’s loss. Called in as an injury replacement, the 41-year-old blasted two sixes in his crucial 23-run appearance and dismissed Nathan McSweeney while finishing with 1-25. David Warner also impressed, smashing a 35-ball half-century with seven boundaries, but the Thunder’s promising start faltered under pressure from the Heat’s aggressive counterattack, marking one of the most dramatic turnarounds of the BBL season and a propulsion back into finals contention.

Over on Nine, it was RBT that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,197,000 and a national average of 638,000 tuning in.