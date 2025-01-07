TV Ratings

TV Ratings (06/01/2025): Heat Blaze Back Into Finals Contention After Epic Comeback Win Over Thunder

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
3 Min Read
Credit: Brisbane Heat Instagram

The BBL got off to a good start in the ratings last night, though viewership did seem to decline as the game progressed. The coverage hit off with a total TV national reach of 2,084,000 but only reached a national average of 585,000 for the Seven Network.

The Brisbane Heat staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Sydney Thunder by five wickets in a thrilling clash at the Gabba. Chasing a formidable 173-run target, Queenslanders Max Bryant and Matt Renshaw led the charge with a match-winning 108-run partnership. Bryant’s explosive 72 off 35 balls and Renshaw’s composed 48 not out from 33 deliveries saw the Heat recover from a precarious 3-47 after nine overs, putting them back into BBL finals contention.

Bryant and Renshaw’s fifth-wicket stand transformed the game, blasting 16 boundaries and scoring 94 runs from just 36 balls during a power-hitting masterclass. The Thunder, who appeared set for a fourth consecutive win, lost momentum as the Heat accelerated towards victory. Michael Neser, returning from injury, sealed the win with seven balls to spare, contributing both with the ball (2-25) and the bat (7 not out off three balls). His efforts capped off a dominant performance, especially after the Heat’s bowling attack, led by Spencer Johnson (3-39), had earlier restricted the Thunder’s scoring momentum.

Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian was a standout for the Thunder, playing a key role with both bat and ball despite his side’s loss. Called in as an injury replacement, the 41-year-old blasted two sixes in his crucial 23-run appearance and dismissed Nathan McSweeney while finishing with 1-25. David Warner also impressed, smashing a 35-ball half-century with seven boundaries, but the Thunder’s promising start faltered under pressure from the Heat’s aggressive counterattack, marking one of the most dramatic turnarounds of the BBL season and a propulsion back into finals contention.

Over on Nine, it was RBT that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,197,000 and a national average of 638,000 tuning in.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (05/01/2025): Australia Clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy With Historic Victory
  2. Cricket Dominates Holiday Ratings As NFL Breaks Global Records
  3. Adelaide Crows Legend Rory Sloane Joins Nine’s 2025 AFL Line Up
  4. Amanda Laing Poised For ‘Top Broadcast Role’ At Nine
TAGGED: , , , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (07/01/2024): Sutherland & Rogers Pull Off Epic BBL Heist As Renegades Stun Scorchers
X Hires Wall Street Journal Editor To Lead News Group As Linda Yaccarino Brands “Legacy Media” A “Fan Service”
Victorian Government Partners With The Australian Open To Serves Up More Services AO2025
OMA & AANA Questions Effectiveness Of SA Government Occasional Food & Drinks Ad Ban
Register Lost your password?