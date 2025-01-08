TV Ratings (07/01/2024): Sutherland & Rogers Pull Off Epic BBL Heist As Renegades Stun Scorchers

You’d win no prizes for guess what smashed the ratings last night. Once again the BBL did the numbers for Seven with a total TV national reach of 2,130,000 and a national average of 606,000.

The Melbourne Renegades pulled off an absolute stunner in Perth, thanks to a heroic performance from Will Sutherland and Tom Rogers. After losing two wickets in the very first over and crumbling to a grim 4-10, things looked bleak—like “pack your bags, boys” kind of bleak.

But Sutherland had other ideas, smashing a blistering 70 off 45 balls while Rogers played the perfect sidekick with an unbeaten 49. The pair’s 92-run partnership yanked the Renegades from the jaws of defeat to a win that Perth fans will be grumbling about for weeks.

The drama didn’t stop there. With 12 runs needed from the final over, the Scorchers thought they had Rogers caught off the very first ball. But plot twist! The full toss was called a no-ball, and Rogers wasn’t going anywhere. Just to rub salt in the wound, Perth skipper Ashton Turner fumbled a catch right over the boundary for six more. Rogers coolly finished the job with two balls to spare, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Renegades.

Meanwhile, Perth’s Mitch Marsh had a night to forget, dismissed for a golden duck in what’s been a tough summer with the bat. The Scorchers, despite Ashton Agar’s half-century, couldn’t quite defend their total of 8-147.

The Renegades, who are still in the finals hunt, will need to keep their momentum going with some crucial games ahead.