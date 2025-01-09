TV Ratings (08/01/2025): LA Wildfires Ignite Ratings Inferno For Seven & Nine News

After weeks of sporting dominance, the news is back on top of the ratings. Courtesy of some dystopian images coming out of the Californian wildfires, Channel Seven News last night raked in an impressive total TV national reach of 1,942,000 and a national average of 1,258,000. Nine News also had a good night in the ratings, with a national average of 1,115,000.

A crisis, broadcast widely on social media, captured the world’s attention as the 6pm broadcast went to air, gifting the news a ratings increase in time dominated by sport.

As the bulletin commenced, news broke across the globe that a state emergency had been declared in California as wildfires ripped through the state, with Hollywood right in the firing line.

Despite being the middle of winter, dry winds gusting up to 130km/h have left the hills surrounding LA up in flames, leading to a mass evacuation of some of the world’s most recognisable stars and the destruction of multi-million dollar homes.

The fire, now exceeding 770 acres, took locals by surprise, spreading so rapidly that many had to abandon cars on Sunset Boulevard and flee the burning scene on foot.

“Let’s get out of here. We tried… we tried,” one resident can be heard saying as they begin the evacuation process.

As the story develops, eyes will likely remain fixed on news programs for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, later in the night, it was the BBL that pulled the numbers, but viewers quickly switched interest as the match was abandoned due to rain. A total TV national reach of 1,874,000 but a national average of only 237,000.