TV Ratings (09/01/2025): Australia Not That Fussed About A Night With Novak

1 Min Read
Novak Djokovic (Credit: Instagram)

Aussies proved not that interested in a “night with Novak”, with the world number 7’s charity exhibition match against Alexander Zverev reaching a national average of just 276,000, despite an impressive total TV national reach of 1,541,000.

The third edition of the charity exhibition event, starring 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, aimed to raise funds for a range of children’s charities through the Australian Tennis Foundation.

Zverev came out to a roaring start, breaking Djokovic in the first game of the match, leading 2-0, leading the villain of the game to actually complement his opponent!

Despite his humility, Djokovic bounced back, bringing the match to a tiebreak to decide the match. Djokovic had the first two match points, leading 6-4, but Zverev saved both. The Serbian player then created another match point, ultimately winning him the game.

Despite all good intentions, the charity match was overshadowed by a different ball game as the Melbourne Stars took on the Sydney Sixers in the BBL. The match achieved a national average of 599,000 as Sydney Sixers succumbed to Melbourne Stars by just 16 runs.

