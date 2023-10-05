Wavemaker Adelaide Celebrate B&T Awards Shortlisting

Wavemaker’s Adelaide has been celebrating the agency’s shortlisting for the B&T Awards in spectacular fashion.

The team took over a huge oOh!media billboard on the South Australian city’s Rundle Mall.

The media agency’s Adelaide office was shortlisted in B&T‘s Queensland / New Zealand / Other States & Territories Agency category and the overall agency was shortlisted for Media Agency of the Year.

Good luck to Wavemaker and everyone else!

You can check out the full agency shortlist for the B&T Awards HERE and the campaign shortlist HERE.