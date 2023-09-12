Hold On To Toto Dorothy, It’s Part Two Of The B&T Awards Shortlist
In case you missed it yesterday, we announced Part One of the B&T Awards Shortlist, and, as promised, here’s Part Two in all of its campaign-specific glory.
At the risk of repeating ourselves, all the details on how to get your tickets, ensuring your trophy has the correct details inscribed, who judged, who entered and when and where you need to turn up, check out yesterday’s article here.
While yesterday was all about the agency, today is all about the work and how it manifested in individual campaigns.
What is definitely worth repeating, is our thanks to our amazing judges who spend hours deciding what’s a hit and what’s shit.
Aimee Buchanan, Aimee Ocampo, Alex Rienecker, Alison Hearne, Alita McMenamin, Amanda MacMillan, An Le, Andreana Walton, Andrew Campbell, Andrew Howie, Andrew Younis, Angela Hampton, Anna Bollinger, Anna Jackson, Anna O, Anneliese Douglass, Arthur Georgiou, Asier Carazo, Aussie Merciadez, Az Yousaf, Azadeh Williams, Barry Bohler, Bec Hurley, Ben Baker, Ben Hillman, Ben Knighton, Caitlin Bancroft, Caitlin Hoey, Camilla Gautam, Carla Bridge, Carly Yanco, Caroline Bonpain, Carolyn Mackley, Catherine King, Chris Colter, Christian Solomon, Claire West, Clarissa Harris, Damian Pincus, Dan Collier-Hill, Danny Molyneux, Dantie Van Der Merwe, David Borean, David Bowman, David Fraser, David Kennedy, David Radestock, Debbie Leader, Denny Handlin, Diana Costantini, Dimitri Andreatidis, Dominic Brandon, Donna Gordon, Elizabeth Harper, Elizabeth McIntyre, Elliott Eldridge, Emily Dowling, Emma Jensen, Emma Mallinson, Entrant Name, Eric Thomson, Faycal Ben, Fiona Nicol, Gaye Steel, Gayle While, Georgie Gonczi, Greg Graham, Iris Chan, Jaimes Leggett, James Caldwell, James Griffiths, James Ledger, Jane Merrick, Jeff Estok, Jo Reilly, Johnny Nicol, Jonathan Sully, Julia Vargiu, Justine Leong, Justine Sywak, Karen Ganschow, Karen Halligan, Kat Warboys, Kate Young, Katharina Basley, Kathryn Illy, Kathy Rhodes, Kathy Schokman, Keeva Stratton, Kelly Dunlop, Kelly Dunne, Kelly McBride, Laura Anderson, Le Tran, Lee Simpson, Liam Loan Lack, Liana Dubois, Lincoln Grice, Linda Delphin, Lindene Cleary, Lisa Cachia, Lisa Sheehan, Lorna Ash, Louise Ardagh, Lucia Elliott, Mandy Eyles, Marcelle Gammal, Margy Vary, Mari Kauppinen, Mark Hobart, Mark Hollands, Mark Wheeler, Matt Michael, Matteo Piovan, Meg Montgomery, Melinda Heffernan, Michael Di Natale, Michelle Battersby, Michelle Hampton, Mikaela Crimmins, Mike Thomas, Miles Omodei, Miranda Ward, Mitchell Greenway, Nancy Lan, Naomi Gorringe, Natalie Lockwood, Natalie Sarich-Dayton, Nathan Kent, Nic Redfern, Nicholas Levy, Nick Ellery, Nick Winbanks, Nicole Carlaw, Nicole Moore, Nicole Papoutsis, Nicole Prior, Nicole Zosh, Nikki Clarkson, Nina Nyman, Paige Kilburn, Paige Wheaton, Pamela Bishop, Petra Buchanan, Rachael Sneddon, Rebecca Newton, Rebecca Tos, Renee Davidson, Renee Hyde, Ricci Meldrum, Richard Woods, Ricky Chanana, Rochelle Burbury, Romy Bradridge, Rushenka Perera, Sabrina Doulgas, Sam Cooke, Sam Trattles, Samantha Parker, Sangeeta Leach, Sarah Campbell, Sarah Gallon, Sarah Heitkamp, Sarah Jane Wickham, Scott Laird, Sebastian Graham, Shanika Campton, Shivani Maharaj, Simon Hadfield, Sofia Geraghty, Stephanie Brown, Tanya Vragalis, TEst Test, Thomas W Dobson, Tim Addington, Tim Kenward, Tom Donald, Tom Fogden, Tracey Clark, Tracy Hardwick, Uma Oldham, Vandita Pandey, Vanessa Liell, Victoria Hutchinson, Virginia Hyland, William Leach, Winston Su, Yash Gandhi.
Turning to the inevitable housekeeping – finalists, please double-check how your company name is listed. If any changes are needed please email romy@themisfits.media no later than next Friday 15 September 2023.
The B&T Award for Bravery
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Amplify
|Frisson Trigger
|Sonos
|BMF
|The Reluctant Shanty
|UNHCR
|BMF
|Shop ALDI First
|ALDI
|Edge
|Edge x Folkal Eyewear
|Safilo
|HERO
|Through Their Eyes
|Maybelline
|Howatson+Company
|EXHIBIT A-i
|Maurice Blackburn
|Howatson+Company
|Bed-verts
|10:PM
|Innocean
|Show Up For IWD
|Fck The Cupcakes
|R/GA
|Blak Powerhouse
|We Are Warriors (WAW)
|Special
|Food Tastes Better with Pepsi Max
|Pepsi
|Special
|Middle Seat Lottery
|Virgin Australia
|The Royals
|Better with age
|Wild Secrets
The B&T Award for Diversity
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Bastion
|Not Done Yet
|Rexona
|HERO
|Through Their Eyes
|Maybelline
|Howatson+Company
|EXHIBIT A-i
|Maurice Blackburn
|Innocean
|Show Up For IWD
|Fck The Cupcakes
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Come and Say G’day
|Tourism Australia
|Provocate
|Cost of life’, not just living: Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker
|Suicide Prevention Australia
|R/GA
|Blak Powerhouse
|We Are Warriors (WAW)
|SBS
|We all speak football
|SBS
|The Core Agency
|An ordinary day
|PwC
|The Royals
|Better with age
|Wild Secrets
|Wavemaker
|Sound of a Smile
|Colgate
|Wavemaker
|Skin Food
|Palmolive
Best Content Marketing Strategy
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Bastion
|Dwayne Bennett
|Budget Direct
|Carat
|‘A Good Heart’
|Flora ProActiv
|CHEP Network
|(Un)Geddes
|Karicare
|Essencemediacom
|Alienware: Levelling the playing field
|Innocean
|Voice of the Sea
|Australian Marine Conservation Society
|Keep Left
|Upskill Your Financial Wellbeing
|ANZ
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Safe
|CommBank
|Six Black Pens
|Six Black Pens
|NAB
|Special
|Last Performance
|Partners Life
|The Royals
|Pet Health Magazine
|Ivory Coat
|Wavemaker
|Outreach
|Mitsubishi
|WiredCo.
|7 Second Resume
|Indeed
Best CTV Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign Name
|Client
|Adobe Advertising
|The CTV Effect: Uncovering the True Value of CTV
|South Australia Tourism Commission
|Awaken
|Extremes
|Panasonic Air Conditioning
|Howatson+Company
|Thummit
|Belong
|Howatson+Company
|Second Life Phones
|Belong
|Match & Wood
|The Bedroom Binge
|Snooze
|SBS
|SBS on Demand
|SBS
|The Brand Agency x Finecast, a part of GroupM Nexus
|Always Hunting (For Coffee)
|Hunt & Brew
|Wavemaker x Finecast, a part of GroupM Nexus
|ID Fuelled Pizza
|Domino’s
Best Data-Driven Marketing Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Captify
|Star Ware Jedi: Survivor 2023
|Carat
|SEM Value-Based Bidding
|Cash Converters
|CHEP Network
|Reverse Auction Award
|Samsung
|CHEP Network
|Flipvertising
|Samsung
|Foundation Australia
|Success not to be sneezed at
|Telfast
|Mindshare
|Mindshare x Kayo
|REA Group
|realEstimate™
|REA Group
|THE ICONIC
|Optimising Towards Lifetime Value in SEM
A data-driven approach
|The Media Store
|Simply Energy backed by ENGIE
|Thinkerbell
|Brewery Duty
|Wavemaker
|Cadbury Christmas
|Cadbury
|whiteGREY
|The Hope Narratives
Best Digital Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|CHEP Network
|Flipvertising
|Samsung
|HERO
|Through Their Eyes
|Maybelline
|M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios
|The Plastic Forecast
|Minderoo Foundation
|OMD
|The Ultimate Buff only at Macca’s
|McDonald’s
|Publicis Worldwide
|Lag Kills
|Queensland Transport and Main Roads
|Resolution Digital
|Contiki Relaunch
|Contiki
|Rufus powered by Initiative
|Terminal Tournament Takeover
|Prime Video
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Tuvalu, The First Digital Nation
|Tuvalu
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|BENEE Bagels
|Youthline & ASB Bank
|Type + Pixel
|Enter The Flavour-Verse
|Baskin-Robbins
|Yahoo
|Music Drop
|Jack Daniel’s
Best Direct Response Campaign Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Akcelo
|Mates Make It Maccas
|McDonald’s
|Bastion
|Rental Relief
|Sixt
|BMF
|The Reluctant Shanty
|UNHCR
|CHEP Network
|Reverse Auction
|Samsung
|CHEP Network
|Flipvertising
|Samsung
|Havas Media
|How Lilydale got the free-range chicken out of the friend zone
|Lilydale
|Howatson+Company
|35+
|Lord Nelson Brewery
|Paper + Spark
|Plan for Covid
|Lagevrio
|REA Group
|realEstimate™
|REA Group
|Special
|Middle Seat Lottery
|Virgin Australia
|The Royals
|Better with age
|Wild Secrets
|Vidico
|Mo Like A Pro
|Movember
|WiredCo. & The Agency Hut
|Digitally Hacking Australia’s Superbowl
|Pizza Hut
Best Integrated Ad Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Akcelo
|Mates Make It Maccas
|McDonald’s
|BMF
|Overcooked Generosity
|ALDI
|CHEP Network
|The Jewellers
|Michael Hill
|HERO
|Through Their Eyes
|Maybelline
|Howatson+Company
|EXHIBIT A-i
|Maurice Blackburn
|Howatson+Company
|35+
|Lord Nelson Brewery
|It’s Friday
|Burger Joint
|Domino’s
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Safe
|CommBank
|OMD and Seven
|Save The Grandfinal
|AAMI
|Resolution Digital
|Contiki Relaunch
|Contiki
|Special
|Get Almost Almost* Anything
|Uber Eats
|Tourism WA
|Walking On A Dream
|Western Australia
Best Media Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|CHEP Network
|Flipvertising
|Samsung
|Howatson+Company
|35+
|Lord Nelson Brewery
|Initiative Australia
|Lego City GOES NITRO
|Lego
|iProspect
|Polestar
|Polerstar
|Mindshare
|Helping Australians hunt down their dream home
|NAB Home Loans
|Mindshare
|The Aperol Summer Wave
|Aperol
|OMD
|Macca’s. Footy, I’m Lovin’ it!
|McDonald’s
|Special
|Last Performance
|Partners Life
|Wavemaker
|The Final Step
|Somat
|Zenith, as part of Team Fresh
|Subdog
|Subway
Best Out of Home Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|ARN
|ARN Marketing, GOLD104.3 Content, Initiative & JCDecaux
|ARN
|Coles Liquor
|Liquorland’s 50 Days of Deals
|Coles Liquor
|Howatson+Company
|Bed-verts
|10:PM
|iProspect
|Polstar
|Polstar Australia
|It’s Friday
|Unleash Your Second Half
|Colonial First State
|M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios
|The Plastic Forecast
|Minderoo
|Mindshare
|House of the Dragon
|Binge
|Mindshare
|The Aperol Spritz Summer Wave
|Aperol
|Special
|Plastic Pile of Sh!t
|Better Packaging Co.
|Special
|Get Almost Almost* Anything
|Uber Eats
|The Royals
|Hyper-Local Beerboards
|Coopers
|Universal Pictures Australia
|Barbie
|Universal Pictures Australia
Best PR Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|CHEP Network
|Karicare (Un)Geddes
|Karicare
|Élysée Collective
|Élysée Collective x Capella Sydney
|Capella Hotels & Resorts
|Howatson+Company
|EXHIBIT A-i
|Maurice Blackburn
|M&C Saatchi Group / Minderoo Foundation
|The Plastic Forecast
|Minderoo
|Octagon
|The Mastercard Sonic Trophy
|Mastercard
|OGB
|Aussie Town of the Year Awards
|Wotif
|Provocate
|Cost of life’, not just living: Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker
|Suicide Prevention Australia
|Red Havas
|Booking.com x T20 Men’s ICC World Cup
|Booking.com
|Special
|Middle Seat Lottery
|Virgin Australia
|Special PR
|The Beautiful Game
|Tourism New Zealand
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|VB England Bitter
|VB
|Tourism Australia with Poem, Ogilvy PR, M&C Saatchi Group and UM
|Come and Say G’day
|Tourism Australia
|Visit Victoria
|Stella the Stargazer
|Visit Victoria
Best Radio / Audio Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Amplify
|Frisson Trigger
|Sonos
|BMF
|Overcooked Generosity
|ALDI
|BMF
|Special you can Buy
|ALDI
|Essencemediacom
|Purr More
|Whiskas
|Initiative
|How To Build A Human
|Lego
|Octagon
|The Mastercard Sonic Trophy
|Mastercard
|Starcom
|A Very Merry
|Cellarbrations
|The Royals
|Coopers Mild
|Coopers
|Wavemaker
|Art of Drag
|Paramount+
Best Regional Media Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|33 Creative
|Stay Healthy and Strong
|Cancer Council
|Awaken
|Seek Off Beat
|Visit Newcastle
|Enigma
|Life’s Better Outside
|Reflections Holiday Parks
|Guerrilla
|Southern Terminal Expansion
|Gold Coast Airport
|Thinkerbell
|Postcodes of Origin
|XXXX
Best TV Campaign
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|BMF
|Overcooked Generosity
|ALDI
|BMF
|Shop ALDI First
|ALDI
|BMF
|Special you can Buy
|ALDI
|cummins&partners
|McCain ‘Nothing Special’
|McCain
|Howatson+Company
|Thummit
|Belong
|Special
|Last Performance
|Partners Life
|Special
|Get Almost, Almost* Anything
|Uber Eats
|Special
|Summer Never Sleeps
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Weather Anything
|Macpac
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|History Is Calling
|Uluru Statement from the Heart
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Un-Australia
|MLA
Best Use of Social Media
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Bastion
|Dwayne Bennett
|Budget Direct
|BMF
|The Reluctant Shanty
|UNHCR
|CHEP Network
|Flipvertising
|Samsung
|CHEP Network
|(un)Geddes –
|Karicare
|CHEP Network
|The Uncreakening
|IKEA
|EssenceMediaCom and Goat/GroupM Nexus
|KFC Modern Menu
|HERO
|Maybelline Through Their Eyes
|Howatson+Company
|Matilda Bay Non-Rapid Taste Test
|Publicis Worldwide
|Subdog
|Subway
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|VB England Bitter
|VB
|Thinkerbell
|XXXX Postcodes of Origin
|XXXX
|VaynerMedia Australia
|TikTok Plot Twisties
|Wavemaker
|Colgate Auscheer
Best Use of Sponsorhip
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|Bastion
|Dwayne Bennett
|Budget Direct
|Coles Group & OMD
|Using our community to support The Community
|Coles Group
|Initiative Australia
|NRMA Insurance Cricket Covers
|Initiative Australia
|LEGO City GOES NITRO
|Innocean
|Hyundai ‘She’s Electric’
|Octagon
|The Mastercard Sonic Trophy
|OMD
|Macca’s. Footy, I’m Lovin’ it!
|OMD and Seven
|AAMI – Save The Grandfinal
|Special
|Partners Life – Last Performance
|The Mint Partners
|Archie Rose Distilling Co. x Sydney Mardi Gras & Sydney World Pride
|Thinkerbell
|XXXX Postcodes of Origin
|Visit Victoria
|Visit Victoria x ICC T20 Cricket World Cup
Best Use Of Tech
|Agency/Organisation
|Campaign
|Client
|A better choice!
|AI Ambassador
|A better choice!
|Acquire – Data Driven Advertising
|Tech Talks
|DTR
|AKQA
|Never Done Evolving
|Nike
|Amplify
|Frisson Trigger
|Sonos
|CHEP Network
|Reverse Auction Award
|Samsung
|DDB Sydney
|DDB Sydney x The Creative Index
|Jarden
|Howatson+Company
|EXHIBIT A-i
|Maurice Blackburn
|Howatson+Company
|Greencross VET DB
|Greencross Vets
|M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios
|The Plastic Forecast
|Minderoo
|Octagon
|The Mastercard Sonic Trophy
|Mastercard
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|BENEEBagels
|Youthline & ASB Bank
|Wavemaker
|Paramount+ and Uber: Tonight, I’ll be streaming…
|Uber Eats
Best Video Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign Name
|Client
|Carat, a dentsu company
|Good Heart
|Flora ProActiv
|CHEP Network
|Flipvertising
|Samsung
|CHEP Network
|The Jewellers
|Michael Hill Jewellers
|Chisel
|The Gel Nimbus 25
|ASICS
|Cummins&Partners
|Now You’re Travelling’
|KAYAK ‘
|Howatson+Company
|Thummit
|Belong
|Howatson+Company
|Second Life Phones
|Belong
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Come and Say G’day
|Tourism Australia
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Un-Australia
|MLA
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Weather Anything
|Macpac
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Secured by Telstra
|Telstra
Best Digital Services
CHEP Network
Elephants Can Dance
Engaging IO
Jaywing
Orchard
Reload Media
Resolution Digital Australia
Rocket Agency
Best Digital Transformation
CHEP Network
Half Dome
Hardhat
Matter Design & Digital
OMD
Starcom
Best Media Platform
Broadsheet
Buddy Decarbonise
Man of Many
Petbarn Petbreak
Pinterest
Uber
Urban List
Tomorrow we will unveil the individual campaign awards so stay tuned. However there is no need to wait to secure your tickets to our gala dinner at the historic Hordern Pavilion on Friday 24 November 2023. Early bird ends soon so make your bean counters managers happy and secure your tickets now.
And finally, the whole juggernaut that is the B&T Awards could not be possible without our truly fabulous sponsors.
