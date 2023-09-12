Hold On To Toto Dorothy, It’s Part Two Of The B&T Awards Shortlist

Hold On To Toto Dorothy, It’s Part Two Of The B&T Awards Shortlist
David Hovenden
By David Hovenden
In case you missed it yesterday, we announced Part One of the B&T Awards Shortlist, and, as promised, here’s Part Two in all of its campaign-specific glory.

At the risk of repeating ourselves, all the details on how to get your tickets, ensuring your trophy has the correct details inscribed, who judged, who entered and when and where you need to turn up, check out yesterday’s article here.

While yesterday was all about the agency, today is all about the work and how it manifested in individual campaigns.

What is definitely worth repeating, is our thanks to our amazing judges who spend hours deciding what’s a hit and what’s shit.

Aimee Buchanan, Aimee Ocampo, Alex Rienecker, Alison Hearne, Alita McMenamin, Amanda MacMillan, An Le, Andreana Walton, Andrew Campbell, Andrew Howie, Andrew Younis, Angela Hampton, Anna Bollinger, Anna Jackson, Anna O, Anneliese Douglass, Arthur Georgiou, Asier Carazo, Aussie Merciadez, Az Yousaf, Azadeh Williams, Barry Bohler, Bec Hurley, Ben Baker, Ben Hillman, Ben Knighton, Caitlin Bancroft, Caitlin Hoey, Camilla Gautam, Carla Bridge, Carly Yanco, Caroline Bonpain, Carolyn Mackley, Catherine King, Chris Colter, Christian Solomon, Claire West, Clarissa Harris, Damian Pincus, Dan Collier-Hill, Danny Molyneux, Dantie Van Der Merwe, David Borean, David Bowman, David Fraser, David Kennedy, David Radestock, Debbie Leader, Denny Handlin, Diana Costantini, Dimitri Andreatidis, Dominic Brandon, Donna Gordon, Elizabeth Harper, Elizabeth McIntyre, Elliott Eldridge, Emily Dowling, Emma Jensen, Emma Mallinson, Entrant Name, Eric Thomson, Faycal Ben, Fiona Nicol, Gaye Steel, Gayle While, Georgie Gonczi, Greg Graham, Iris Chan, Jaimes Leggett, James Caldwell, James Griffiths, James Ledger, Jane Merrick, Jeff Estok, Jo Reilly, Johnny Nicol, Jonathan Sully, Julia Vargiu, Justine Leong, Justine Sywak, Karen Ganschow, Karen Halligan, Kat Warboys, Kate Young, Katharina Basley, Kathryn Illy, Kathy Rhodes, Kathy Schokman, Keeva Stratton, Kelly Dunlop, Kelly Dunne, Kelly McBride, Laura Anderson, Le Tran, Lee Simpson, Liam Loan Lack, Liana Dubois, Lincoln Grice, Linda Delphin, Lindene Cleary, Lisa Cachia, Lisa Sheehan, Lorna Ash, Louise Ardagh, Lucia Elliott, Mandy Eyles, Marcelle Gammal, Margy Vary, Mari Kauppinen, Mark Hobart, Mark Hollands, Mark Wheeler, Matt Michael, Matteo Piovan, Meg Montgomery, Melinda Heffernan, Michael Di Natale, Michelle Battersby, Michelle Hampton, Mikaela Crimmins, Mike Thomas, Miles Omodei, Miranda Ward, Mitchell Greenway, Nancy Lan, Naomi Gorringe, Natalie Lockwood, Natalie Sarich-Dayton, Nathan Kent, Nic Redfern, Nicholas Levy, Nick Ellery, Nick Winbanks, Nicole Carlaw, Nicole Moore, Nicole Papoutsis, Nicole Prior, Nicole Zosh, Nikki Clarkson, Nina Nyman, Paige Kilburn, Paige Wheaton, Pamela Bishop, Petra Buchanan, Rachael Sneddon, Rebecca Newton, Rebecca Tos, Renee Davidson, Renee Hyde, Ricci Meldrum, Richard Woods, Ricky Chanana, Rochelle Burbury, Romy Bradridge, Rushenka Perera, Sabrina Doulgas, Sam Cooke, Sam Trattles, Samantha Parker, Sangeeta Leach, Sarah Campbell, Sarah Gallon, Sarah Heitkamp, Sarah Jane Wickham, Scott Laird, Sebastian Graham, Shanika Campton, Shivani Maharaj, Simon Hadfield, Sofia Geraghty, Stephanie Brown, Tanya Vragalis, TEst Test, Thomas W Dobson, Tim Addington, Tim Kenward, Tom Donald, Tom Fogden, Tracey Clark, Tracy Hardwick, Uma Oldham, Vandita Pandey, Vanessa Liell, Victoria Hutchinson, Virginia Hyland, William Leach, Winston Su, Yash Gandhi.

Turning to the inevitable housekeeping – finalists, please double-check how your company name is listed. If any changes are needed please email romy@themisfits.media no later than next Friday 15 September 2023.

The B&T Award for Bravery

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
AmplifyFrisson TriggerSonos
BMFThe Reluctant ShantyUNHCR
BMFShop ALDI FirstALDI
EdgeEdge x Folkal EyewearSafilo
HEROThrough Their EyesMaybelline
Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-iMaurice Blackburn
Howatson+CompanyBed-verts10:PM
InnoceanShow Up For IWDFck The Cupcakes
R/GABlak PowerhouseWe Are Warriors (WAW)
SpecialFood Tastes Better with Pepsi MaxPepsi
SpecialMiddle Seat LotteryVirgin Australia
The Royals Better with ageWild Secrets

 

The B&T Award for Diversity

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
BastionNot Done YetRexona
HEROThrough Their EyesMaybelline
Howatson+CompanyEXHIBIT A-iMaurice Blackburn
InnoceanShow Up For IWDFck The Cupcakes
M&C Saatchi GroupCome and Say G’dayTourism Australia
ProvocateCost of life’, not just living: Suicide Prevention Australia Community TrackerSuicide Prevention Australia
R/GABlak PowerhouseWe Are Warriors (WAW)
SBSWe all speak footballSBS
The Core AgencyAn ordinary dayPwC
The RoyalsBetter with ageWild Secrets
WavemakerSound of a SmileColgate
WavemakerSkin FoodPalmolive

Best Content Marketing Strategy

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
BastionDwayne BennettBudget Direct
Carat‘A Good Heart’Flora ProActiv
CHEP Network(Un)GeddesKaricare
EssencemediacomAlienware: Levelling the playing field
InnoceanVoice of the SeaAustralian Marine Conservation Society
Keep LeftUpskill Your Financial WellbeingANZ
M&C Saatchi GroupSafeCommBank
Six Black PensSix Black PensNAB
SpecialLast PerformancePartners Life
The RoyalsPet Health MagazineIvory Coat
WavemakerOutreachMitsubishi
WiredCo.7 Second ResumeIndeed

 

Best CTV Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaign NameClient
Adobe AdvertisingThe CTV Effect: Uncovering the True Value of CTVSouth Australia Tourism Commission
AwakenExtremesPanasonic Air Conditioning
Howatson+CompanyThummitBelong
Howatson+CompanySecond Life PhonesBelong
Match & WoodThe Bedroom BingeSnooze
SBSSBS on DemandSBS
The Brand Agency x Finecast, a part of GroupM NexusAlways Hunting (For Coffee)Hunt & Brew
Wavemaker x Finecast, a part of GroupM Nexus ID Fuelled PizzaDomino’s

 

Best Data-Driven Marketing Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
CaptifyStar Ware Jedi: Survivor 2023
CaratSEM Value-Based BiddingCash Converters
CHEP NetworkReverse Auction AwardSamsung
CHEP NetworkFlipvertisingSamsung
Foundation AustraliaSuccess not to be sneezed atTelfast
MindshareMindshare x Kayo
REA GrouprealEstimate™REA Group
THE ICONICOptimising Towards Lifetime Value in SEM
A data-driven approach
The Media StoreSimply Energy backed by ENGIE
ThinkerbellBrewery Duty
WavemakerCadbury ChristmasCadbury
whiteGREYThe Hope Narratives

Best Digital Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
CHEP NetworkFlipvertisingSamsung
HEROThrough Their EyesMaybelline
M&C Saatchi Group / Collider StudiosThe Plastic ForecastMinderoo Foundation
OMDThe Ultimate Buff only at Macca’sMcDonald’s
Publicis WorldwideLag KillsQueensland Transport and Main Roads
Resolution DigitalContiki RelaunchContiki
Rufus powered by InitiativeTerminal Tournament TakeoverPrime Video
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongTuvalu, The First Digital NationTuvalu
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongBENEE BagelsYouthline & ASB Bank
Type + PixelEnter The Flavour-VerseBaskin-Robbins
YahooMusic DropJack Daniel’s

Best Direct Response Campaign Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
Akcelo Mates Make It MaccasMcDonald’s
BastionRental ReliefSixt
BMFThe Reluctant ShantyUNHCR
CHEP NetworkReverse AuctionSamsung
CHEP NetworkFlipvertisingSamsung
Havas MediaHow Lilydale got the free-range chicken out of the friend zoneLilydale
Howatson+Company35+Lord Nelson Brewery
Paper + SparkPlan for CovidLagevrio
REA GrouprealEstimate™REA Group
SpecialMiddle Seat LotteryVirgin Australia
The RoyalsBetter with ageWild Secrets
VidicoMo Like A ProMovember
WiredCo. & The Agency HutDigitally Hacking Australia’s SuperbowlPizza Hut

Best Integrated Ad Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
AkceloMates Make It MaccasMcDonald’s
BMFOvercooked GenerosityALDI
CHEP NetworkThe JewellersMichael Hill
HEROThrough Their EyesMaybelline
Howatson+CompanyEXHIBIT A-iMaurice Blackburn
Howatson+Company 35+Lord Nelson Brewery
It’s FridayBurger JointDomino’s
M&C Saatchi GroupSafeCommBank
OMD and SevenSave The GrandfinalAAMI
Resolution DigitalContiki RelaunchContiki
SpecialGet Almost Almost* AnythingUber Eats
Tourism WAWalking On A DreamWestern Australia

Best Media Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
CHEP NetworkFlipvertisingSamsung
Howatson+Company35+Lord Nelson Brewery
Initiative AustraliaLego City GOES NITROLego
iProspectPolestarPolerstar
MindshareHelping Australians hunt down their dream homeNAB Home Loans
MindshareThe Aperol Summer WaveAperol
OMDMacca’s. Footy, I’m Lovin’ it!McDonald’s
SpecialLast PerformancePartners Life
WavemakerThe Final StepSomat
Zenith, as part of Team FreshSubdogSubway

Best Out of Home Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
ARNARN Marketing, GOLD104.3 Content, Initiative & JCDecauxARN
Coles LiquorLiquorland’s 50 Days of DealsColes Liquor
Howatson+CompanyBed-verts10:PM
iProspectPolstarPolstar Australia
It’s FridayUnleash Your Second HalfColonial First State
M&C Saatchi Group / Collider StudiosThe Plastic ForecastMinderoo
MindshareHouse of the DragonBinge
MindshareThe Aperol Spritz Summer WaveAperol
SpecialPlastic Pile of Sh!tBetter Packaging Co.
SpecialGet Almost Almost* AnythingUber Eats
The RoyalsHyper-Local BeerboardsCoopers
Universal Pictures AustraliaBarbieUniversal Pictures Australia

Best PR Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
CHEP NetworkKaricare (Un)GeddesKaricare
Élysée CollectiveÉlysée Collective x Capella SydneyCapella Hotels & Resorts
Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-iMaurice Blackburn
M&C Saatchi Group / Minderoo FoundationThe Plastic ForecastMinderoo
OctagonThe Mastercard Sonic TrophyMastercard
OGBAussie Town of the Year AwardsWotif
ProvocateCost of life’, not just living: Suicide Prevention Australia Community TrackerSuicide Prevention Australia
Red HavasBooking.com x T20 Men’s ICC World CupBooking.com
SpecialMiddle Seat LotteryVirgin Australia
Special PRThe Beautiful GameTourism New Zealand
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongVB England BitterVB
Tourism Australia with Poem, Ogilvy PR, M&C Saatchi Group and UMCome and Say G’dayTourism Australia
Visit VictoriaStella the StargazerVisit Victoria

Best Radio / Audio Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
AmplifyFrisson TriggerSonos
BMFOvercooked GenerosityALDI
BMFSpecial you can BuyALDI
EssencemediacomPurr MoreWhiskas
InitiativeHow To Build A HumanLego
OctagonThe Mastercard Sonic TrophyMastercard
StarcomA Very MerryCellarbrations
The RoyalsCoopers MildCoopers
WavemakerArt of DragParamount+

Best Regional Media Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
33 CreativeStay Healthy and StrongCancer Council
AwakenSeek Off BeatVisit Newcastle
EnigmaLife’s Better OutsideReflections Holiday Parks
GuerrillaSouthern Terminal ExpansionGold Coast Airport
ThinkerbellPostcodes of OriginXXXX

Best TV Campaign

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
BMFOvercooked GenerosityALDI
BMFShop ALDI FirstALDI
BMFSpecial you can BuyALDI
cummins&partnersMcCain ‘Nothing Special’McCain
Howatson+CompanyThummitBelong
SpecialLast PerformancePartners Life
SpecialGet Almost, Almost* AnythingUber Eats
SpecialSummer Never Sleeps
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongWeather AnythingMacpac
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongHistory Is CallingUluru Statement from the Heart
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongUn-AustraliaMLA

Best Use of Social Media

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
BastionDwayne BennettBudget Direct
BMFThe Reluctant ShantyUNHCR
CHEP NetworkFlipvertisingSamsung
CHEP Network(un)Geddes –Karicare
CHEP Network The UncreakeningIKEA
EssenceMediaCom and Goat/GroupM NexusKFC Modern Menu
HEROMaybelline Through Their Eyes
Howatson+CompanyMatilda Bay Non-Rapid Taste Test
Publicis WorldwideSubdogSubway
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongVB England BitterVB
ThinkerbellXXXX Postcodes of OriginXXXX
VaynerMedia AustraliaTikTok Plot Twisties
WavemakerColgate Auscheer

 

Best Use of Sponsorhip

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
BastionDwayne BennettBudget Direct
Coles Group & OMDUsing our community to support The CommunityColes Group
Initiative AustraliaNRMA Insurance Cricket Covers
Initiative AustraliaLEGO City GOES NITRO
InnoceanHyundai ‘She’s Electric’
OctagonThe Mastercard Sonic Trophy
OMDMacca’s. Footy, I’m Lovin’ it!
OMD and SevenAAMI – Save The Grandfinal
SpecialPartners Life – Last Performance
The Mint PartnersArchie Rose Distilling Co. x Sydney Mardi Gras & Sydney World Pride
ThinkerbellXXXX Postcodes of Origin
Visit VictoriaVisit Victoria x ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

 

Best Use Of Tech

Agency/OrganisationCampaignClient
A better choice!AI AmbassadorA better choice!
Acquire – Data Driven AdvertisingTech TalksDTR
AKQANever Done EvolvingNike
AmplifyFrisson TriggerSonos
CHEP NetworkReverse Auction AwardSamsung
DDB SydneyDDB Sydney x The Creative IndexJarden
Howatson+CompanyEXHIBIT A-iMaurice Blackburn
Howatson+CompanyGreencross VET DBGreencross Vets
M&C Saatchi Group / Collider StudiosThe Plastic ForecastMinderoo
OctagonThe Mastercard Sonic TrophyMastercard
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongBENEEBagelsYouthline & ASB Bank
WavemakerParamount+ and Uber: Tonight, I’ll be streaming…Uber Eats

 

Best Video Campaign

AgencyCampaign Name Client 
Carat, a dentsu companyGood HeartFlora ProActiv
CHEP NetworkFlipvertisingSamsung
CHEP NetworkThe JewellersMichael Hill Jewellers
ChiselThe Gel Nimbus 25ASICS
Cummins&PartnersNow You’re Travelling’KAYAK ‘
Howatson+CompanyThummitBelong
Howatson+CompanySecond Life PhonesBelong
M&C Saatchi GroupCome and Say G’dayTourism Australia
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongUn-AustraliaMLA
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongWeather AnythingMacpac
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongSecured by TelstraTelstra

Best Digital Services

CHEP Network
Elephants Can Dance
Engaging IO
Jaywing
Orchard
Reload Media
Resolution Digital Australia
Rocket Agency

Best Digital Transformation

CHEP Network
Half Dome
Hardhat
Matter Design & Digital
OMD
Starcom

Best Media Platform

Broadsheet
Buddy Decarbonise
Man of Many
Petbarn Petbreak
Pinterest
Uber
Urban List

Tomorrow we will unveil the individual campaign awards so stay tuned. However there is no need to wait to secure your tickets to our gala dinner at the historic Hordern Pavilion on Friday 24 November 2023. Early bird ends soon so make your bean counters managers happy and secure your tickets now.

And finally, the whole juggernaut that is the B&T Awards could not be possible without our truly fabulous sponsors.



