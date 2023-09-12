Hold On To Toto Dorothy, It’s Part Two Of The B&T Awards Shortlist

In case you missed it yesterday, we announced Part One of the B&T Awards Shortlist, and, as promised, here’s Part Two in all of its campaign-specific glory.

While yesterday was all about the agency, today is all about the work and how it manifested in individual campaigns.

What is definitely worth repeating, is our thanks to our amazing judges who spend hours deciding what’s a hit and what’s shit.

The B&T Award for Bravery

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Amplify Frisson Trigger Sonos BMF The Reluctant Shanty UNHCR BMF Shop ALDI First ALDI Edge Edge x Folkal Eyewear Safilo HERO Through Their Eyes Maybelline Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i Maurice Blackburn Howatson+Company Bed-verts 10:PM Innocean Show Up For IWD Fck The Cupcakes R/GA Blak Powerhouse We Are Warriors (WAW) Special Food Tastes Better with Pepsi Max Pepsi Special Middle Seat Lottery Virgin Australia The Royals Better with age Wild Secrets

The B&T Award for Diversity

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Bastion Not Done Yet Rexona HERO Through Their Eyes Maybelline Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i Maurice Blackburn Innocean Show Up For IWD Fck The Cupcakes M&C Saatchi Group Come and Say G’day Tourism Australia Provocate Cost of life’, not just living: Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker Suicide Prevention Australia R/GA Blak Powerhouse We Are Warriors (WAW) SBS We all speak football SBS The Core Agency An ordinary day PwC The Royals Better with age Wild Secrets Wavemaker Sound of a Smile Colgate Wavemaker Skin Food Palmolive

Best Content Marketing Strategy

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Bastion Dwayne Bennett Budget Direct Carat ‘A Good Heart’ Flora ProActiv CHEP Network (Un)Geddes Karicare Essencemediacom Alienware: Levelling the playing field Innocean Voice of the Sea Australian Marine Conservation Society Keep Left Upskill Your Financial Wellbeing ANZ M&C Saatchi Group Safe CommBank Six Black Pens Six Black Pens NAB Special Last Performance Partners Life The Royals Pet Health Magazine Ivory Coat Wavemaker Outreach Mitsubishi WiredCo. 7 Second Resume Indeed

Best CTV Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Name Client Adobe Advertising The CTV Effect: Uncovering the True Value of CTV South Australia Tourism Commission Awaken Extremes Panasonic Air Conditioning Howatson+Company Thummit Belong Howatson+Company Second Life Phones Belong Match & Wood The Bedroom Binge Snooze SBS SBS on Demand SBS The Brand Agency x Finecast, a part of GroupM Nexus Always Hunting (For Coffee) Hunt & Brew Wavemaker x Finecast, a part of GroupM Nexus ID Fuelled Pizza Domino’s

Best Data-Driven Marketing Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Captify Star Ware Jedi: Survivor 2023 Carat SEM Value-Based Bidding Cash Converters CHEP Network Reverse Auction Award Samsung CHEP Network Flipvertising Samsung Foundation Australia Success not to be sneezed at Telfast Mindshare Mindshare x Kayo REA Group realEstimate™ REA Group THE ICONIC Optimising Towards Lifetime Value in SEM

A data-driven approach The Media Store Simply Energy backed by ENGIE Thinkerbell Brewery Duty Wavemaker Cadbury Christmas Cadbury whiteGREY The Hope Narratives

Best Digital Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client CHEP Network Flipvertising Samsung HERO Through Their Eyes Maybelline M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios The Plastic Forecast Minderoo Foundation OMD The Ultimate Buff only at Macca’s McDonald’s Publicis Worldwide Lag Kills Queensland Transport and Main Roads Resolution Digital Contiki Relaunch Contiki Rufus powered by Initiative Terminal Tournament Takeover Prime Video The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Tuvalu, The First Digital Nation Tuvalu The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song BENEE Bagels Youthline & ASB Bank Type + Pixel Enter The Flavour-Verse Baskin-Robbins Yahoo Music Drop Jack Daniel’s

Best Direct Response Campaign Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Akcelo Mates Make It Maccas McDonald’s Bastion Rental Relief Sixt BMF The Reluctant Shanty UNHCR CHEP Network Reverse Auction Samsung CHEP Network Flipvertising Samsung Havas Media How Lilydale got the free-range chicken out of the friend zone Lilydale Howatson+Company 35+ Lord Nelson Brewery Paper + Spark Plan for Covid Lagevrio REA Group realEstimate™ REA Group Special Middle Seat Lottery Virgin Australia The Royals Better with age Wild Secrets Vidico Mo Like A Pro Movember WiredCo. & The Agency Hut Digitally Hacking Australia’s Superbowl Pizza Hut

Best Integrated Ad Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Akcelo Mates Make It Maccas McDonald’s BMF Overcooked Generosity ALDI CHEP Network The Jewellers Michael Hill HERO Through Their Eyes Maybelline Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i Maurice Blackburn Howatson+Company 35+ Lord Nelson Brewery It’s Friday Burger Joint Domino’s M&C Saatchi Group Safe CommBank OMD and Seven Save The Grandfinal AAMI Resolution Digital Contiki Relaunch Contiki Special Get Almost Almost* Anything Uber Eats Tourism WA Walking On A Dream Western Australia

Best Media Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client CHEP Network Flipvertising Samsung Howatson+Company 35+ Lord Nelson Brewery Initiative Australia Lego City GOES NITRO Lego iProspect Polestar Polerstar Mindshare Helping Australians hunt down their dream home NAB Home Loans Mindshare The Aperol Summer Wave Aperol OMD Macca’s. Footy, I’m Lovin’ it! McDonald’s Special Last Performance Partners Life Wavemaker The Final Step Somat Zenith, as part of Team Fresh Subdog Subway

Best Out of Home Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client ARN ARN Marketing, GOLD104.3 Content, Initiative & JCDecaux ARN Coles Liquor Liquorland’s 50 Days of Deals Coles Liquor Howatson+Company Bed-verts 10:PM iProspect Polstar Polstar Australia It’s Friday Unleash Your Second Half Colonial First State M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios The Plastic Forecast Minderoo Mindshare House of the Dragon Binge Mindshare The Aperol Spritz Summer Wave Aperol Special Plastic Pile of Sh!t Better Packaging Co. Special Get Almost Almost* Anything Uber Eats The Royals Hyper-Local Beerboards Coopers Universal Pictures Australia Barbie Universal Pictures Australia

Best PR Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client CHEP Network Karicare (Un)Geddes Karicare Élysée Collective Élysée Collective x Capella Sydney Capella Hotels & Resorts Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i Maurice Blackburn M&C Saatchi Group / Minderoo Foundation The Plastic Forecast Minderoo Octagon The Mastercard Sonic Trophy Mastercard OGB Aussie Town of the Year Awards Wotif Provocate Cost of life’, not just living: Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker Suicide Prevention Australia Red Havas Booking.com x T20 Men’s ICC World Cup Booking.com Special Middle Seat Lottery Virgin Australia Special PR The Beautiful Game Tourism New Zealand The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song VB England Bitter VB Tourism Australia with Poem, Ogilvy PR, M&C Saatchi Group and UM Come and Say G’day Tourism Australia Visit Victoria Stella the Stargazer Visit Victoria

Best Radio / Audio Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Amplify Frisson Trigger Sonos BMF Overcooked Generosity ALDI BMF Special you can Buy ALDI Essencemediacom Purr More Whiskas Initiative How To Build A Human Lego Octagon The Mastercard Sonic Trophy Mastercard Starcom A Very Merry Cellarbrations The Royals Coopers Mild Coopers Wavemaker Art of Drag Paramount+

Best Regional Media Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client 33 Creative Stay Healthy and Strong Cancer Council Awaken Seek Off Beat Visit Newcastle Enigma Life’s Better Outside Reflections Holiday Parks Guerrilla Southern Terminal Expansion Gold Coast Airport Thinkerbell Postcodes of Origin XXXX

Best TV Campaign

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client BMF Overcooked Generosity ALDI BMF Shop ALDI First ALDI BMF Special you can Buy ALDI cummins&partners McCain ‘Nothing Special’ McCain Howatson+Company Thummit Belong Special Last Performance Partners Life Special Get Almost, Almost* Anything Uber Eats Special Summer Never Sleeps The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Weather Anything Macpac The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song History Is Calling Uluru Statement from the Heart The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Un-Australia MLA

Best Use of Social Media

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Bastion Dwayne Bennett Budget Direct BMF The Reluctant Shanty UNHCR CHEP Network Flipvertising Samsung CHEP Network (un)Geddes – Karicare CHEP Network The Uncreakening IKEA EssenceMediaCom and Goat/GroupM Nexus KFC Modern Menu HERO Maybelline Through Their Eyes Howatson+Company Matilda Bay Non-Rapid Taste Test Publicis Worldwide Subdog Subway The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song VB England Bitter VB Thinkerbell XXXX Postcodes of Origin XXXX VaynerMedia Australia TikTok Plot Twisties Wavemaker Colgate Auscheer

Best Use of Sponsorhip

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client Bastion Dwayne Bennett Budget Direct Coles Group & OMD Using our community to support The Community Coles Group Initiative Australia NRMA Insurance Cricket Covers Initiative Australia LEGO City GOES NITRO Innocean Hyundai ‘She’s Electric’ Octagon The Mastercard Sonic Trophy OMD Macca’s. Footy, I’m Lovin’ it! OMD and Seven AAMI – Save The Grandfinal Special Partners Life – Last Performance The Mint Partners Archie Rose Distilling Co. x Sydney Mardi Gras & Sydney World Pride Thinkerbell XXXX Postcodes of Origin Visit Victoria Visit Victoria x ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

Best Use Of Tech

Agency/Organisation Campaign Client A better choice! AI Ambassador A better choice! Acquire – Data Driven Advertising Tech Talks DTR AKQA Never Done Evolving Nike Amplify Frisson Trigger Sonos CHEP Network Reverse Auction Award Samsung DDB Sydney DDB Sydney x The Creative Index Jarden Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i Maurice Blackburn Howatson+Company Greencross VET DB Greencross Vets M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios The Plastic Forecast Minderoo Octagon The Mastercard Sonic Trophy Mastercard The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song BENEEBagels Youthline & ASB Bank Wavemaker Paramount+ and Uber: Tonight, I’ll be streaming… Uber Eats

Best Video Campaign

Agency Campaign Name Client Carat, a dentsu company Good Heart Flora ProActiv CHEP Network Flipvertising Samsung CHEP Network The Jewellers Michael Hill Jewellers Chisel The Gel Nimbus 25 ASICS Cummins&Partners Now You’re Travelling’ KAYAK ‘ Howatson+Company Thummit Belong Howatson+Company Second Life Phones Belong M&C Saatchi Group Come and Say G’day Tourism Australia The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Un-Australia MLA The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Weather Anything Macpac The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Secured by Telstra Telstra

Best Digital Services

CHEP Network

Elephants Can Dance

Engaging IO

Jaywing

Orchard

Reload Media

Resolution Digital Australia

Rocket Agency

Best Digital Transformation

CHEP Network

Half Dome

Hardhat

Matter Design & Digital

OMD

Starcom

Best Media Platform

Broadsheet

Buddy Decarbonise

Man of Many

Petbarn Petbreak

Pinterest

Uber

Urban List

