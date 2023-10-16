B&T Awards The Work: Look Out, It’s The OOH Finalists
Apart from telling your mate at the pub about what you just bought, out of home has to be the oldest form of advertising. But don’t think any of these entries are showing the format’s age.
The jury will be looking for a strong creative idea specific to out of home: Demonstrate a strong creative insight. Demonstrate suitability of strategy, solution and execution against the original brief. Show your outcomes: Primarily, delivered effective business results (ROI, brand lift, sales revenue) and secondary, delivered audience engagement (reach, watch time & view duration, sentiment). This category covers all out of home channels.
Of course, now that you’re invested in shortlisted entries, why not come along and see who will be crowned the winners at the Hordern Pavilion on Friday 24 November 2023? Early bird tickets are limited so don’t run the risk of paying full price later.
And if you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out the entire short lists for the 2023 B&T Awards here and here.
Catch up on the other shortlisted work by clicking on the links below:
- B&T Award For Bravery
- B&T Award for Diversity
- Best Content Marketing Strategy
- Best CTV Campaign
- Best Data-Driven Marketing Campaign
- Best Digital Campaign, sponsored by Twitch
- Best Direct Response Campaign
- Best Integrated Campaign
- Best Media Campaign
Here’s the finalists’ work in their own words, the headings below show the name of the agency entering the award, the campaign name and the client putting their trust in them.
ARN, ARN Marketing, GOLD104.3 Content, Initiative & JCDecaux, ARN
Background
Christian O’Connell has become a Melbourne radio icon. His unique brand of heroing his listeners, encouraging authentic community engagement and delivering light-hearted, infectiously funny banter has seen his show amass an enviable, loyal, and engaged listener base. However, in the second half of 2022, FM listenership had declined and a rival station shaking up their breakfast line-up guaranteed disruption and listener churn.
Objectives
Unable to compete with the deep pockets of our rivals, our goal was to maintain the show’s leadership position with a cut through campaign that won the hearts, minds and ears of Melburnians; with ambitious targets to attract and retain new listeners.
Insight & Strategy
Few categories in marketing are as aggressive as breakfast radio. Yet, while the shows that win ears are unpredictable, communal and original, the marketing that surrounds them is anything but. To avoid this, we leant into a core truth; that it’s Christian’s interactions with his listeners that unlocks the most memorable moments.
- Insight: The true heroes of the Christian O’Connell Show are the people of Melbourne.
- Strategy: Take listener stories to the streets.
- Idea: Win a Billboard!
We gave control of our marketing to our listeners by offering them the chance to ‘win a billboard’ and share their messages across Melbourne.
Execution
More than a stunt, or a tactical special build, GOLD104.3’s Win a Billboard was an innovative, scalable and most-importantly a market-first and highly complex digital outdoor campaign.
The campaign launched through an OESP blitz. Starting with on-air live reads (naturally), talent social, PR, and of course billboards inviting all of Melbourne to get their messages shared.
Results
By inviting Melburnians to ‘Win a Billboard’, The Christian O’Connell Show won the breakfast radio battle; delivering GOLD104.3’s highest ever breakfast share and dominated all campaign objectives…all for a very small budget.
View this post on Instagram
Coles Liquor, Liquorland’s 50 Days of Deals, Coles Liquor
This campaign, developed and executed by our Trade, Brand, Loyalty, Insights and Media teams, was born from Liquorland’s 50th birthday.
Liquorland launched in 1971 and in 2021, Liquorland celebrated the milestone by rewarding customers with 50 days of deals on key liquor brands leading up to Christmas. The campaign continued into 2022, inviting customers to bring the cheers during Christmas and revolutionised the way we engaged our audience during the festive season.
Through the power of Digital Out of Home, the 50 Days of Deals campaign offered a unique and dynamic experience to consumers, resulting in exceptional business outcomes and increased audience engagement.
The data-driven approach of 50 Days Of Deals along with a strong product selection & best in market pricing yielded remarkable outcomes. By tailoring product recommendations each day, we saw a substantial increase in conversions and sales, resulting in a positive impact on ROAS. The combination of dynamic and limited time offers enticed consumers to make purchases, driving revenue growth.
Strong product offering at market leading prices led to improved in-store experience and Christmas week was the biggest week of sales in Coles Liquor history.
A record-breaking Christmas and NYE period, Christmas week biggest week of sales in CLG history with NYE week biggest on record.
2nd highest monthly sales ever recorded in Coles Liquor, with 2nd highest market share ever at 18.1%
Record eComm sales week including record sales in OnDemand and LL Web.
This resulted in liquor audiences recognising the value Liquorland offered and ensured the brand was top of mind when thinking about gifting and entertaining during the festive season.
Howatson+Company, Bed-verts, 10:PM
This entry highlights an unconventional use of OOH with impressive results, despite having no media budget to support the idea.
We transformed abandoned mattresses into attention-grabbing billboards, using bold copy to reveal the hidden bacterial terrors lurking within and simultaneously highlight the need for 10:PM’s locally made, microbe-neutralizing, ultra-hygienic products.
Our innovative new OOH made waves on social media, generating +5 million impressions in one week and reaching 75% of Metropolitan Sydney. Additionally, Bed-verts received PR coverage in 130+ news and radio spots.
The unconventional approach not only drove fame for 10:PM but also sparked larger discussions on mattress hygiene. Bed-verts showcases the transformative power of a strong insight and creativity, which paved the path to success for 10:PM’s launch to market.
iProspect, Polestar, Polestar
While out of home has been a channel staple for Polestar Australia since day one, we sought to evolve the role it plays in our broader marketing strategy by taking a different approach to planning.
By leveraging a customer-centric, data-first approach to our channel strategy we were able to better understand the relationships between people, places, and our product, resulting in an encompassing approach that used creative cut-through and contextual smarts to deliver for our client, whilst laying a foundation for future evolution and innovation within the channel.
It’s Friday, Unleash Your Second Half, Colonial First State
It’s Friday created a new insight-driven brand platform for Colonial First State called ‘Unleash Your Second Half’. It depicted the category in an entirely new way that was more relevant, attitudinal, and aspirational. It spoke to how pre-retirees felt and desired. CFS reframed what retirement and retirement finances are about, showing people how, with the right financial support, they can thrive in their Second Half.
In a frequently passive category that features images such as retirees taking long walks on beaches, we boldly challenged Australians to think more boldly about the potential that lies in the freedom of retirement.
M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios, The Plastic Forecast, Minderoo
Introducing The Plastic Forecast
A daily reminder of the weight of our plastic problem.
Plastic has damaged our planet in unimaginable ways.
It’s now being found in our rain.
Together, Minderoo Foundation and M&C Saatchi created a world first weather metric informing the public how much plastic will fall from the sky on any given day. It was launched in Paris during the UN’s Plastic Treaty discussions at UNESCO headquarters.
The new forecast was launched at the ChangeNow climate summit in Paris by the French Minister for Ecology, and showed up with both roaming and hyper-targeted outdoor surrounding the UNESCO building where discussions took place.
These outdoor sites provided reactive daily forecasts, for Parisians and delegates to see as conditions changed.
These sites earned coverage on major weather broadcasts across the world – including LCI, Aljazeera, CNEWS, France 2, France 24, WION, and BFMTV. A week-long feature on France 3, presented by Sebastien Thomas, kept the public informed of the daily Plastic Forecast throughout the INC-2 meeting.
In just two weeks, The Plastic Forecast gained international coverage and reached over 1.3 billion people.
The Plastic Forecast is coming to more major cities soon, with a very simple message. Despite being impossible to avoid, The Plastic Forecast is possible to change.
Mindshare, House of the Dragon, BINGE
In August 2022, BINGE launched one of the world’s most anticipated new shows – the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. To accelerate BINGE’s subscriber growth in a highly cluttered and competitive category, we had to seize this opportunity and convert the masses. But we were up against some big competition.
Just two weeks after the House of the Dragon premiere, Prime Video released Rings of Power – their Lord of the Rings prequel. We were also up against the spending power of SVOD juggernauts Paramount+ and Stan – both of which favoured OOH as their primary media channel. With this in mind, we knew we had to make the most of our first mover advantage and win on the OOH battleground. We had to do something special to help us stand out and supercharge the conversation at launch.
Knowing that the fandom were critical in encouraging the masses, we chose to lead with our strongest and most-loved HotD assets – House Targaryen’s fire breathing dragons and the iconic Iron Throne. Our OOH strategy centred around these two distinctive assets, with a dragon invasion in Melbourne and a Iron Throne takeover in Sydney. This included flying dragon light projections in Melbourne CBD, a 3D fire-breathing dragon billboard at Melbourne’s Bourke Street, and three high impact special builds with glowing dragon eyes. BINGE was also the first SVOD to advertise on the iconic City of Sydney flags, driving traffic to our mediaeval-looking Iron throne activations.
Overall, our campaign delivered a new viewing record for Foxtel and BINGE, smashed all brand benchmarks, and received the highest ad recall rate in Pigeon project history! We were also the top trending Google search term on launch day and received twice as many searches as Amazon’s Rings of Power!
Mindshare, The Aperol Spritz Summer Wave, Aperol
Special, Plastic Pile of Sh!t, Better Packaging Co.
UN reports estimate that approximately a garbage truck sized pile of plastic is dumped into our oceans EVERY 30 SECONDS. Statistics like this are often hard for the average person to comprehend – which makes them easy to dismiss. So, to visualise the observation that the world treats plastic like sh!t, we distilled it into one unmissable installation – the Plastic Pile of Sh!t. Inspired by the widely popular poop emoji we set out to craft and create a giant 4m high poo filled with plastic waste. A simple and iconic a symbol that transcends languages and borders.
This provocative idea drew attention to the amount of plastic that is dumped into our oceans every year and show how POLLASTICTM is part of the solution. For maximum impact and coverage, we launched it on World Environment Day (June 5th) whereby the United Nations challenged the world to find solutions to #BeatPlasticPollution.
The Plastic Pile of Sh!t has been crucial in bringing awareness to a huge problem we all face.
The campaign was hugely successful, generating over 200+ pieces of coverage with an EAV of $2.2million+ and has reached over 47m+ worldwide. This achieved an ROI $9.4 for every dollar spent.
The global publications in which it featured were top tier, noteable titles included The Guardian, The Atlantic, Indy 100, The Irish Times, NOW THIS, Lad bible and the Daily Mail.
In Australia it was broadcast on Channel 10, Channel 7 News, SBS and various other notable media channels.
In NZ, the campaign was picked up by all major news outlets, including 1 & 3 News, Stuff and NZ Herald.
It was shared widely across social media including iconic Bondi photographer Aquabumps, Members of parliament, government departments, local mayor, Paula Masselos, the UN and not to mention the copious ‘squatting’ shots.
Special, Get Almost Almost* Anything, Uber Eats
Uber Eats is in a period of business growth, continuing to expand their delivery offering beyond takeaway food, to groceries, alcohol, convenience products and beyond.
So despite several years of successful ‘Tonight. I’ll be eating ..’ campaigns that had skyrocketed the brand from fourth to the market front runner, the business needed the brand marketing to pivot to reflect this new ambition.
This case is the story of how the brand’s new positioning ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ launched, and the success the self-deprecating brand admission has had after mere months in market.
The Royals, Hyper-Local Beerboards, Coopers
Coopers has been Australian-born and brewed since 1862, but in a time when small, local craft breweries were winning the hearts of Aussies, it was becoming increasingly more difficult for a national beer brand to be seen as a local favourite.
The Royals’ strategy was to make Coopers – a national beer brand – feel local again through a hyperlocalised out-of-home campaign.
So, in a roll-out across the whole of Australia, we unveiled a series of OOH executions with messages the locals could relate to. Each execution spoke to the location, time, format context (including the weather) – letting beer drinkers know that Coopers was the true, original local independent craft beer.
With 423 individual pieces of artwork, 26 headlines and executions across multiple locations in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, WA and SA, we delivered relevant messages to a receptive audience in a cheerful tone.
Universal Pictures Australia, Barbie, Universal Pictures Australia
Our ambition with BARBIE was to have the #1 opening of all time for a female driven film in Australia.
We knew Barbie had high brand awareness, but our challenge was converting awareness to interest in the film and ticket sales. We also needed to overcome the perception this was a kid’s film, and firmly establish Barbie as a must-see blockbuster for all audiences.
Our creative insight was to engage and excite audiences by bringing Barbie Land into the real world for the first time ever. We leveraged brand nostalgia and distinct brand cues to showcase the iconic aesthetic of Barbie with a modern twist. From here, we developed a bold out of home campaign, designed to disrupt Australian winter and paint Australia PINK!
With outdoor as our leading channel and biggest reach driver, our ‘Paint Australia Pink’ creative strategy was executed with a real sense of joy, and firmly positioned Barbie as an entertaining theatrical event worth celebrating.
We utilized unique, iconic and showstopping formats with customized artwork to create a memorable Barbiefied experience for audiences across Australia.
Our surprise and delight outdoor strategy attracted a lot of attention and ignited social platforms, as audiences became eager to engage in the Barbie spectacle. Our customized OOH formats were highly shareable, with film hype exploding off the back of our Barbie At Bondi activation, not only in Australia but around the world.
Barbie is undoubtedly a global phenomenon, but our ‘Paint Australia Pink’ outdoor campaign helped us achieve our objective of a #1 opening of all time for a female film and the biggest box office opening of 2023 by 50%!
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T Awards 2023 B&T Awards The Work
Latest News
BBC Investigating Hamas Supporting Journalists
The BBC is said to have launched an urgent investigation into journalists believed to be “Hamas-supporting”. Numerous BBC reporters have been accused of breaching the guidelines by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis investigation. A senior broadcast journalist, five reporters and a freelance reporter from the BBC have been accused of […]
SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers
Utterly befuddled by SXSW's staggering program? Let this handy guide will be a divining rod to your confused brain.
Merlin Entertainment’s Australian Media Account Still Up For Grabs
While Wavemaker rode off with Merlin Entertainment’s global media account last week — a deal worth around AU$54 million — the tourist destination company might keep its Australian account with Aussie indie Enigma, B&T can reveal. Enigma is currently the incumbent on the account and is now part of a closed pitch for the account worth […]
Ex The Project Host Carrie Bickmore Reveals Heartfelt Reason She Is Returning To Screens
Carrie Bickmore is returning to screens for the first time since she quit Network 10’s The Project, and it is for a very worthy cause. The star told The Daily Telegraph on Sunday that she is returning to the small screen for a very special reason. The Gold Logie winner, who left Network 10’s The […]
Still Changing The Game: The Matildas Effect Evident As A-League Women Season Opens
Has your support for a footy team left you the butt of office jokes? Maybe find more success via the women's A-League.
These Morning-After Pill Ads Prove A Serendipitous Hoot
B&T acknowledges these ads deal with a difficult subject. Yet, don't let it deter you sending us "burn in Hell" emails.
Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Has Triumphant Win
Again it was The Block doing the business for Nine. And you cannot begin to believe how bored B&T is in writing that.
2024 AWARD School Heads Announced
AWARD School has assembled some big brains to teach its 2024 intake. As in clever creatives, not odd shaped heads.
TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]
Radio Stars Gather For The 2023 ACRA Awards! But Where’s Kyle?
It was Aussie radio's night of nights on Saturday which, somewhat ironically, weren't broadcast on the radio.
Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model. The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second […]
Tennis Australia Unveils “Hit Different” Campaign In First Work From BMF
Much like the first cicada, cockroach & painful sunburn of the summer, the first tennis ad of the summer has arrived.
It’s 10 Quick Questions With CHEP CEO Lee Leggett
It's 10 quick fire questions with CHEP's Lee Leggett. Although her probing answers were far less quick fire.
Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s
SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year. Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief […]
New Australian Metaverse Advisory Council To Launch At SXSW Sydney
Thought the Metaverse had gone the way of NFTs and Rove's TV career? Think again with this news.
Seven’s Mel Hopkins Warns Industry To “Not Fall Into The Trap Of Throwing Stones” At SXSW Sydney
B&T would never throw stones at this week's SXSW event in Sydney, suffice to say an hour wait to pick up a media pass?
Spark Foundry: Clients Want Agency Teams Built Around Skill Set, Not Seniority
It would could be a blow to attractive people, new Spark study reveals clients want agency teams built around skill set.
Tourism Tropical North Queensland Announces Cannes In Cairns Is Back
Cannes In Cairns is back bigger & better in 2024, with a full refund policy to any attendee who gets themselves eaten.
AMI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Bold New Brand And Guidelines
The AMI celebrates its 90th anniversary and, even better, it can report it still has excellent knees and hips.
AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced
Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the 2023 national winners in the marketing industry’s premier awards for marketing distinction. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards recognise 17 Campaign Categories and 11 Special Categories. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards has become one of the biggest programs on the Australian marketing calendar. For over 40 years, the Awards […]
Creative Is The New Targeting – Five Tips From Meta To Maximise Ad Performance
Look, it's five tips from Meta to maximise ad performance. Sadly, no karate kick tips from Zuck himself.
Research From Deloitte Digital Shows A 12% Return On Generative AI Investments
New research shows the ROI for marketers from generative AI. Thankfully, not outpacing the boozy client lunch, however.
“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation
Australian family-owned confectionery brand Double ‘D’ is making a monthly donation plus 5% of all online sales from their hugely popular Smart Sweets range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for the next 12 months. The announcement was made by Double ‘D’ managing director, Justin Hughes at the mid-point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. […]
INVNT Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW
INVNT™, the Global Live Brand Storytelling agency and the official host and curator of SXSW Sydney®, has revealed the expansive line-up and program for SXSW Sydney’s Discovery Stage in the Tech & Innovation Expo.
Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September. The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and […]
ABC Journalist Labelled Baby Beheading Claims In Israel-Hamas Conflict “Bullshit”
Pumped for some pending weekend hijinks? Feel utterly deflated and morose with this appalling news.
InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising. The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]
Thursday TV Ratings: Things Get Slippery On The Block
The Thursday TV numbers are in and as much as B&T would like to report a few surprises there was none whatsoever.
Bundaberg And Kettle Chips Team Up For Summer Collaboration
Bundaberg & Kettle team up for a summer collaboration. Yet, B&T doubts it'll be as good as a VB & cashew collaboration.
Val Morgan Unveils New Advertising Opportunities At Sydney Upfronts
It's all the news from the Val Morgan upfronts. Alas, no news of any Stars Wars prequels or sequels on the horizon.
Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]
UnLtd: Big Dream – Nine, EssenceMediacom And Cocogun Inducted To Hall Of Good
As much as B&T admires UnLtd's 'hall of good', there's something far more compelling with a 'hall of evil'.
Under 30, Flirty And Thriving? B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Are BACK
Remember ZhuZhu Pets, Harry Potter films & Coldplay's first album growing up? Then you're a 30 Under 30 candidate.
Christina Aguilera & Latto Bring Hip Hop & Opera Together For Menulog
Does your pantry consist of out-of-date flour, vanilla essence & a can of chick peas? Revel in this latest Menulog work.
“Stay Out Of Politics!” Calls To Boycott Eco-Brand Lush After “Boycott Israel” Sign Spotted In Store Window
Lush customers exiting stores with a nasty dose of war propaganda & an all-pervading stench of aloe vera and strawberry.
Friday Trivia Time!
It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.