“Very Disturbing!” Fury At Appalling Ad Calling For A “Whites-Only” Mothers Group

An ad plastered over the Canadian city of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia has rightly caused outrage after it called for “whites only” to join a mother and baby group.

Photos of the poster ads have been shared on Twitter/X and now have almost seven million views due to the horrifying nature of the messaging.

The ad read: “Are you looking for somewhere your children can play with others that look like them? Are they tired of being a minority in their schools or daycares? Escape forced ‘diversity’ and join other proud parents of European children as we create an atmosphere in which our kids can feel like they belong. invest in your child’s sense of well being and racial identity by giving them the gift of time spent amongst their own people – because they deserve it.”

Attached was a QR code and link to the parents’ telegram group chat, as well as and web and email address. Apparently, both have since been taken down since the media picked up on the story.

The city of Port Coquitlam has since released a statement saying they “condemn” the “hate-motivated poster”, going on to call it “vile garbage”. Local police are also investigating the incident.

Port Coquitlam mayor Brad West savaged the posters: “The City of Port Coquitlam condemns all symbols of hate. The City values being a welcoming and caring community for all persons.

“The City of Port Coquitlam condemns this in the strongest terms and promotes an environment without hate.

“The City appreciates the community for sharing their concerns and for bringing it to their attention,” West said.

Naturally, social media quickly condemned the horrific messaging. Although, worryingly, some Twitter/X users even supported it (B&T has chosen not to publish those comments).







