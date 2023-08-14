ThinkTV: TV Advertising Market Records $3.6 Billion In Spend Last Year

Male hand holding the TV remote control and changing TV channels. Channel surfing, focused on the hand and remote control. Internet TV.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



TV advertising has recorded $3.6 billion in revenue over the last 12 months — down 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

The latest ThinkTV data showed bumper broadcast video on demand (BVOD) growth as the other sectors declined.

Performance by sector 
 6 months to Jun 23 Per cent change YOY 12 months to Jun 23 Per cent change YOY 
Commercial FTA $1,610,202,271 -11.8 per cent $3,567,048,450 -7.9 per cent 
Metro FTA $1,120,425,715 -15.3 per cent$2,529,010,057 -10.6 per cent
Regional FTA $301,660,285 -7.9% per cent$646,373,282 -4.7 per cent
BVOD $188,116,271 6.9% per cent$391,665,111 6.1 per cent

 

The TV advertising market, which includes metropolitan free-to-air, regional free-to-air, and BVOD excluding SBS, recorded combined revenue of $3.6 billion for the year to 30 June 2023, down 7.9 per cent compared to the same period ending 30 June 2022.

In the June half, TV advertising revenue was $1.6 billion, a decrease of 11.8 per cent when compared to the same period ending 30 June 2022.

Total revenue for the metropolitan free-to-air networks was $1.1 billion for the six months to 30 June 2023, down 15.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. For the 12 months, metropolitan free-to-air advertising revenue was $2.5 billion, down 10.6 per cent.

ThinkTV CEO Kim Portrate said: “It has been a challenging 12 months for advertisers, broadcasters, and consumers alike which is reflected in these figures. Yet, despite the economic headwinds the wider industry faces, BVOD growth continues.”

Investment in BVOD platforms 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play saw revenue increase 6.9 per cent to $188 million for the six months to 30 June 2023. BVOD revenue for the total financial year was $391 million, up 6.1 per cent year-on-year.

ThinkTV CEO Kim Portrate added: “These results show that even as budgets contract, marketers continue to invest in all forms of today’s television, a testament to its reach, targeting and effectiveness. This reinforces the power of Total TV to drive business outcomes.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign
  • Marketing

Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign

Butter Insurance is shaking up stale, traditional insurance advertising with its latest out-of-home campaign ‘Weird Stuff Happens’. This dynamic campaign seeks to resonate with young people and renters, infusing a sense of humour and relatability into the often dry and complex world of insurance. Butter Insurance was founded in 2021 by Steph Skevington and Cassie […]

Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome
  • Advertising

Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome

Paul 'Wilko' Wilkinson has departed Half Dome. Confirms it had nothing to do with the predictability of his nickname.

Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Marketing

Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Powerade has unveiled a Snapchat AR lens, transforming the Sydney Harbour Bridge into a perfect pause moment as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 teams gear up for an unmissable semi-final. The Augmented Reality lens showcases the ultimate pause moment, with a female footballer swinging from a hammock high above Sydney Harbour Bridge and drinking […]

Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns
  • Technology

Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns

Public AI has launched its generative AI-powered ad creation platform in Australia. The UK-based firm’s ad creation platform gives marketers the tools to reimagine adverts from ideation to production and boost the efficiency, personalisation, and effectiveness of programmatic display campaigns. Adam O’Neill, Australia country director at Public AI, said, “We’re committed to helping accelerate visual […]

Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia
  • Marketing

Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia

Fox & Co, an award-winning animation studio, has officially launched in Australia. Renowned for its expertise in 2D animation, 3D animation, virtual production, and VFX, Fox & Co is poised to be the go-to partner for brands, agencies, and production companies looking for top-tier animation and visual solutions.

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering
  • Marketing

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering

SEO agency Prosperity Media introduces new digital PR offering with hire from overseas, while also expanding its senior leadership team. James Norquay, who founded Prosperity Media more than a decade ago, is now expanding the agency offering to include digital PR. The Surry Hills-based specialist agency, who traditionally works with medium to enterprise level clients […]

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz
  • Marketing

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz

The sixth issue of Forbes Australia is released today and features Reserve Bank of Australia board member and influential investor Carol Schwartz. Other noteworthy highlights include co-Founder of Big Red Group Naomi Simson, Flight Centre Travel Group CEO and founder Graham “Skroo” Turner, CEO of Warrikal Engineering and Founder of the Kirrikin Foundation Amanda Healy, […]

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads
  • Technology

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads

Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution. Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the […]