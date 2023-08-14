ThinkTV: TV Advertising Market Records $3.6 Billion In Spend Last Year

TV advertising has recorded $3.6 billion in revenue over the last 12 months — down 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

The latest ThinkTV data showed bumper broadcast video on demand (BVOD) growth as the other sectors declined.

Performance by sector 6 months to Jun 23 Per cent change YOY 12 months to Jun 23 Per cent change YOY Commercial FTA $1,610,202,271 -11.8 per cent $3,567,048,450 -7.9 per cent Metro FTA $1,120,425,715 -15.3 per cent $2,529,010,057 -10.6 per cent Regional FTA $301,660,285 -7.9% per cent $646,373,282 -4.7 per cent BVOD $188,116,271 6.9% per cent $391,665,111 6.1 per cent

The TV advertising market, which includes metropolitan free-to-air, regional free-to-air, and BVOD excluding SBS, recorded combined revenue of $3.6 billion for the year to 30 June 2023, down 7.9 per cent compared to the same period ending 30 June 2022.

In the June half, TV advertising revenue was $1.6 billion, a decrease of 11.8 per cent when compared to the same period ending 30 June 2022.

Total revenue for the metropolitan free-to-air networks was $1.1 billion for the six months to 30 June 2023, down 15.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. For the 12 months, metropolitan free-to-air advertising revenue was $2.5 billion, down 10.6 per cent.

ThinkTV CEO Kim Portrate said: “It has been a challenging 12 months for advertisers, broadcasters, and consumers alike which is reflected in these figures. Yet, despite the economic headwinds the wider industry faces, BVOD growth continues.”

Investment in BVOD platforms 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play saw revenue increase 6.9 per cent to $188 million for the six months to 30 June 2023. BVOD revenue for the total financial year was $391 million, up 6.1 per cent year-on-year.

ThinkTV CEO Kim Portrate added: “These results show that even as budgets contract, marketers continue to invest in all forms of today’s television, a testament to its reach, targeting and effectiveness. This reinforces the power of Total TV to drive business outcomes.”