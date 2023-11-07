Think HQ Wins UNESCO Victorian Creative Cities Network Account

Think HQ Wins UNESCO Victorian Creative Cities Network Account
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Positive change agency Think HQ has won the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Victorian Creative Cities Network (VCCN) account in a competitive pitch.

Think HQ will undertake a two-year project of work across all four cities – Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat, and Bendigo – to create a uniting strategy aimed at elevating and promoting the UNESCO VCCN to local, national, and international audiences.

The work will span strategic communications, content strategy and production, as well as earned media

Victoria is the first and only Australian state to have four cities designated as UNESCO Creative Cities.

The four designations are:

· Melbourne UNESCO City of Literature

· Geelong UNESCO City of Design

· Ballarat UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Art

· Bendigo UNESCO City of Gastronomy

The VCCN forms a core part of Creative Victoria’s ‘Creative State 2025’ – a $288 million integrated strategy to support the recovery of creative industries from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and position them firmly as a key driver of Victoria’s future prosperity.

“Think HQ impressed the selection panel with their integrated and contemporary approach to our shared strategic communications problem. Campaigns like this don’t come along every day – it’s more than a tourism promotion and greater than a single city’s story on its own. Think HQ’s response to the challenge was exciting and fresh,” said Tara Poole, creative city coordinator at City of Ballarat.

“We’re looking forward to working with the team at Think HQ, sharing the varied creative and cultural identities of Australia’s most creative State”.

“These are the types of briefs that get us excited and where we can do some of our best work. Strategically and creatively, it’s an awesome challenge as each of the cities is so different – but difference is what drives and inspires us,” said Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe.

“We’ve loved the collaboration between all of the cities so far and can’t wait to start putting the strategy into action”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

thinkhq UNESCO Victorian Creative Cities Network

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Melbourne Cup Wins Ratings Without A Fight
  • Media

Tuesday TV Ratings: Melbourne Cup Wins Ratings Without A Fight

The race itself may have been heated but the ratings win was without a fight (get it?), with the famous horse race bringing in a peak of 1,110,000 viewers. This was up on last year when a peak audience of 1.053 million signed up to watch the proceedings, however it was down on 2021 when […]

Urban List Expands Into Episodic Content
  • Media

Urban List Expands Into Episodic Content

Lifestyle publisher, Urban List, has launched Urban List Originals, signalling their move into episodic content with the reveal of two, multichannel series — BEST OF and CULTURE CURVE. The first episodes of both series dropped on November 1, with stories told across editorial, video, social and feature formats, threaded with new, interactive technologies to enhance […]

Successful Boomtown Campaign Expands Belong Regional Marketing Plans
  • Advertising

Successful Boomtown Campaign Expands Belong Regional Marketing Plans

Mobile and internet service provider, Belong, has used the strong results from its first-ever Boomtown campaign as the catalyst to make regional advertising part of its ongoing marketing plans. The campaign, which won B&T’s Best Regional Media Campaign last year, significantly boosted brand awareness and market share, prompting Belong to invest 30 per cent of […]

Claxon CSO Promoted To Newly Created General Manager Role
  • Marketing

Claxon CSO Promoted To Newly Created General Manager Role

Full-service Indie, Claxon, has promoted its chief strategy officer Danny Molyneaux to the newly created role of general manager, effective immediately. Lead Image: L-R – Danny Molyneaux and Daniel Willis. The promotion marks the commencement of the agency’s leadership succession plan which will see Molyneux continue to work alongside CEO Daniel Willis, with the aim […]

Slew Of New Hires For New Clemenger BBDO Production’s Company MADE THIS
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires For New Clemenger BBDO Production’s Company MADE THIS

Clemenger BBDO has launched MADE THIS, a specialist production company focusing equally on craft and innovation. Lead Image: L to R – Ainslee Littlemore, Jay Topping, Vinne Schifferstein Vidal, Dani Bassil and Iain Todd. Building substantially on Clems’ existing 60-person team of makers at eg+ with significant new hires, the relaunched business will use automation and AI […]

Seattle, USA - Mar 25, 2023: The Google Fremont campus entrance late in the day.
  • Media

Google & AAP Partner To Supercharge Digital Journalism Skills

Google and AAP have partnered to support Australian journalists with free digital skills training. Supporting journalists to supercharge their reporting using online tools and technology is the focus of a renewed training collaboration between Google News Initiative and the Australian Associated Press (AAP). An expanded second year of the successful Digital Skills Training partnership builds […]