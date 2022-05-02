“They Think I’m Skint!” King Kyle Reacts To His New International Fans Demanding He Gets A Pay Rise

King Kyle has gone viral internationally, and his new fans are already demanding he gets a raise!

Sandilands and Jackie O debriefed that they’ve gone viral in America after Sandilands’ chewed out podcaster Myron Gaines for having double standards when it comes to women.

The immortal words he spoke were, “Fu#k off clown,” – which honestly is a vibe.

Yes, internationally, Sandilands’ is now seen as a feminist hero, and the video has generated plenty of comments and tweets. One fan even tweeted that he hoped Sandilands got a raise – clearly, they don’t realise his radio royalty and rumoured to be racking in millions Jackie O, who was reading comments on the viral TikTok readout, “ I hope they give this old man a raise.” Sandilands joked back, “I agree, it’s about time they paid me appropriately,” before adding, “They must think I’m skint!”

Jackie O also took it upon herself to share with Sandilands the many names he is being called online, from Santa Claus to Gramps – quite the titles.

J ackie O said: “Keep in mind they have no idea who we are.”

Sandilands seemed happy enough with his new titles, I mean who wouldn’t want to be called a KFC Icon? However, when Jackie O readout, “We stan gramps!”

Sandilands seemed to take umbrage with that one.

He said: “Gramps?” Before adding, “I’ll take it, but I’m a bit dodge on that.”

Jackie O said: “Kyle and Jackie O going viral for being morally correct is the biggest plot twist of the 21st century.”