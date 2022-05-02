“They Think I’m Skint!” King Kyle Reacts To His New International Fans Demanding He Gets A Pay Rise
King Kyle has gone viral internationally, and his new fans are already demanding he gets a raise!
Sandilands and Jackie O debriefed that they’ve gone viral in America after Sandilands’ chewed out podcaster Myron Gaines for having double standards when it comes to women.
The immortal words he spoke were, “Fu#k off clown,” – which honestly is a vibe.
Not white folks dragging these fools too💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/VWtsPo2xww
— Ke’Andra (@Thats_KeAndra) April 30, 2022
Yes, internationally, Sandilands’ is now seen as a feminist hero, and the video has generated plenty of comments and tweets.
Latest News
Nine & YouTube To Air Annual ARIAs In November
Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has announced that the 2022 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube will return Thursday, 24 November, broadcast across Australia on the Nine Network and streamed to the rest of the world on YouTube. The 2022 ARIA Awards will be held at Sydney’s iconic live music venue, The Hordern Pavilion on Gadigal land and available […]
VMLY&R Unveils Latest Iteration Of Monash Uni’s “Change It” Campaign
Monash University and VMLY&R have launched the next phase of their multi award-winning brand campaign, “Change It,” which poses the question – ‘Is the next generation endangered?’ Fronted by babies who were born on the 1st of January 2020, the wider campaign highlights key themes and challenges of our age; including health, habitat, inequality and […]
Australia Lags When It Comes To Digital PR
While search-led digital PR is not new, in Australia the practice remains in its infancy compared to other markets, writes Ed Raine (main photo), head of digital strategy at performance marketing agency Jaywing… For many organisations across the globe, SEO is a core part of their digital marketing strategy, a channel which offers unparalleled ways […]
Study: Half Of Aussies Would Ditch Their Telco Provider For A Better Price
New research from Commonwealth Bank has revealed finding a cheaper Internet offer is the main reason Australians switch their telecommunications provider, but admit to doing little research when it comes to choosing which one to go with, meaning many could be paying more than needed on unavoidable and ongoing bills and commitments. The research comes […]
Looking For Brand Loyalty? Aussie Consumers Want Brands To Earn It
Head of Partnerships ANZ at Yotpo, Rad Mitic, argues that brands shouldn't take shoppers’ loyalty for granted if they want to keep
Land Rover Extends Its Sponsorship Of The Wallabies
Land Rover extends its Wallabies sponsorship. Arguably at a marked discount given the team's unremarkable form of late.
Sunday TV Wrap: Eurovision Propels SBS Into Rare Double Figures
The Ukraine has won this year's Eurovision song contest. But we all suspected that would happen though, didn't we?
Mediabrands Launches Automation Transformation; With Talent Development & Retention At Its Core
Think the robots are coming for your job? This news confirms your next colleague will be called R2-17 Cyborg Relations.
Special & Bonds Enlist Comic Anne Edmonds For New Baby Bonds Cover Campaign
Why bother with a three-year advertising degree when really all it takes is cute babies, puppies or possibly ducklings.
Foodie Influencer Almost Burns Kitchen To The Ground As Ill-Timed Cooking Demonstration Takes Fiery Twist
Easily irritated by white-toothed, vacuous social media influencers? Get set to revel in this one on fire.
Seven To Air Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration This Friday Night
Break out the gin & your best Marks & Spencer's underpants - the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is on the telly this Friday.
Karl, Sonia Kruger, Melissa Leong & Ray ‘Alf’ Meagher Head Gold Nominations, As Logies Nominees Announced
This year's Logies nominations are in and, arguably, yet further confirmation of Netflix's ongoing popularity.
LADbible Group Launches First ANZ Podcast
Not getting enough farting, belching and Four'n Twenty pies at home? Well, the new LADBible podcast has arrived.
PHD Brisbane Wins Brisbane Festival’s Media
How hot is Brisbane right now? As Adelaide continues to be the plaid-wearing dag of the nation's capital cities.
The Uluru Statement Reminds Australians History Is Calling With Campaign By The Monkeys
The Monkeys were to be renamed Accenture Song. But as you'll read hear, the hideousness is yet to materialise.
Supercars Joins Scroll Media Network
Scroll Media staff quickly learning who Brocky, Godzilla & Craig 'The Kid' Lowndes are after winning Supercars account.
Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Soars 8.8% YOY In April Thanks To Election Spends
Radio ad spends soar 8.8 per cent in April off the back of election spends. Not Moonman's departure as many predicted.
oOh!media Launches POLY To Improve Outdoor Creativity
As much as B&T loves the outdoors, it's not always conducive to people with albinism, hay fever or a fear of birds.
Rowdie Walden To Host Podcast Celebrating 20 Years Of Kath & Kim
The show that made the hideous Coogi briefly fashionable for about five minutes, Kath & Kim, honoured in new podcast.
Wavemaker Promotes Phil Mumford To MD Of Adelaide, As Matt Hofmeyer Departs To Wavemaker HK
Phil Mumford can expect more late nights & tedious staff appraisals after being named Wavemaker Adelaide MD.
National Indigenous Television (NITV) Will Now Broadcast To 12 Markets
National Indigenous Television (NITV) will move from broadcasting one signal nationally to begin broadcasting to 12 markets from tomorrow, Tuesday 17 May. The move to a 12 market split transmission – across the five metros and seven regional markets – will support NITV in delivering more targeted programming, including news, sport and weather, tailored for […]
CMO Livestream Saw Joe Escobedo And Leandro Perez ‘Confess’ Marketing Secrets To Audience
CMO’s latest in a series of livestream broadcasts, dubbed “Confessions,” featured Esco Media CEO & chief editor, Joe Escobedo, and Salesforce VP and CEO for APAC, Leandro Perez, share their insights on the marketing industry and took on a difficult Q&A from the audience. Escobedo, hosted the presentation, introduced Perez to the viewers as a […]
News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns
News Corp Australia has announced details of its second annual Indigenous Sport Month which aims to highlight and celebrate Indigenous Australian participation and excellence in sport. News Corp Australia’s support of the annual AFL and NRL Indigenous Rounds is a key priority for the company’s sport newsrooms across the country. With the launch of the […]
Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives
Popular social media platform Twitter has let go of two of its highest executives, general manager of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck, as the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal has also announced a pause on further hires. Beykpour, who had been with the social media giant for seven years, announced […]
Five Easy Ways To Boost Your Digital Marketing
Here's five tips to boost your digital marketing. Which, let's be honest, is better than four but not as good as six.
Study Shows Over 1.5 Million Apps On Apple And Google Stores Could Soon Be Taken Down
A recent report by analyst firm Pixalate made the startling revelation that there’s an incredibly high number of applications on both the Apple App Store and Google Play store which haven’t been updated in over two years, leaving them exposed to the new changes in policy. According to what both Apple and Google have set […]
Clems Melbourne Launches Emotive Call-To-Arms For Motor Neurone Disease Charity FightMND
Here's what agencies can do when they put their collective minds together. So long as no one has nits, that is.
Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program
Navii is giving away over $3m in digital support tools for small businesses through a new government-backed Digital Launch Pad Program, with 12 months of expert support and coaching is available to 500 small businesses. To ensure no business gets left behind, Navii is also putting over 10,000 digital tools and course packages up for […]
GetResponse Launches Enhanced Ecommerce Marketing Automation Solution
This marks the marketing automation company's entrance into the fastest-growing consumer tech industry—Ecommerce.
Madonna Takes Being A Material Girl To The Next Level & Is Selling NFTs Modelled On Her Vagina
This Madonna video is so unsettling you may need a holiday, just one day out of life, it would be, it would be so nice.
Fanta Brings Playfulness To Everyday With #PlayMay
Say what you like about the Nazis, but they did give us Fanta, the Volkswagen and Jägermeister.
Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium To Be Boosted With 5G Powered AR Wayfinding Experience By Google, Telstra And Accenture
The future stadium for sports fans has been revealed! Sadly no advancements on the soggy pies & flat, over-priced beers.
Thursday TV Wrap: MasterChef Brings In 505,000 Eyeballs, But Seven Dines Out On The Win
Nine went sans NRL last night, forcing husbands everywhere to enjoy MasterChef's moist honey basbousa.
Barbie Drops First Doll With Hearing Aids & A Prosthetic Leg In Inclusive Collection
The Barbie B&T would most like to see is the 'Divorced Ken' living in the camper in his greying Y-fronts & vodka bottle.
“Frighten Small Children!” Stefanovic Leads The Attack On Libs’ Bizarre Albo-As-Gollum Attack Ad
Clive Palmer reportedly fuming as the Libs nab his title for worst political ad ever.
Swimsuit Model Makes History By Baring Her C-Section Scar In Sports Illustrated
Who doesn't find all these swimsuit models distracting while trying to enjoy Sports Illustrated's in-depth journalism?
Paper Moose Anointed As Newest B Corp
Paper Moose debating the mahogany frame over the ivory white after snaring B Corp certificate.
Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Meta’s New VR Headset, Although We Never Got To See It
Get a first look at Facebook's VR googles. Unless you're a nerdy type who's already seen it on legitimate tech sites.
Openpay Launches Into OpenMay 2022 With Announcement Of New Head Of Marketing
Openpay have announced OpenMay, and now we want to OpenSay that we're putting this story in the OpenAshtray.
A Journo Has Tagged An Italian P@rn Artist Instead Of Albo On Twitter
B&T's own editor can attest to how easy it is to mistakenly follow p@rn stars instead of erudite political journalism.
CRATER Announces Reece Moon As Head Of Brand Digital And Marketing
CRATER continue to smash holes in the industry with another meteoric signing guaranteed to make an impact.
Report: Almost Half Of PR & Comms Professionals Have Considered Quitting Over Their Mental Health
Alarming new study debunks PR's reputation for a Veuve and a Malboro at 11am.
Trustpilot’s New Report Shows How Latest Tech Can Work Against Fake News
It's funny how since Trump got the boot the whole "fake news" thing as become far less of a thing.
Goulburn Valley Launches New Look And Platform With Partner Akcelo
No one loves a cling peach like the B&T team. Our view is the more cling the better.
Google Pledge To Make Your Advertising Experiences Safer
Google continues to play up its Mr Nice Guy image. But what are we gonna do? Use Bing? DuckDuckGo?
Bastion Shine, dentsu And Air New Zealand Launch New Platform For Airpoints
Don't feel guilty about the extra bag of chips you threw into the weekly shop, those points could help you fly to India.
Global Rev Gen Lands Bosco Anthony As Head Of Strategy And Growth
Not to be confused with GYG, who continue to be one of B&T's favourite lunch spots and fart enablers.
AKQA’s Brian Vella & Tim Devine On Being Industry Leading Innovative Thinkers
AKQA's chief brains talk innovative thinking. Equally they could talk awesome beard maintenance.
Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
Here's a delightful piece on B&T's Women Leading Tech Awards. Mercifully, no mention of the dry salmon on the night.
Adelaide Marketing Agency Refuel Creative Launches Into The US Market
Refuel Creative, a growing Adelaide marketing agency, is entering the United States market with the launch of a new US subsidiary.
New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill
More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.
WA’s Own ‘Perthsecco’ Wins National Nova Award
An integrated campaign developed in partnership with Nova, Carat and Crown has won the Nova National Campaign of the Quarter.
Thrive PR Launches Perth Office, Announces New Queensland Hires
Thrive PR announces new Perth office and hires, leaving reception's Persian awash with Veuve and tears.
Adidas’ Gloriously Fleshy & Booby Campaign Gets Axed By UK Watchdog
Often think the wowsers and the bores are winning? Confirm it with news of this boob ad ban.
Google I/O 2022 Conference Introduces A Number Of Cool New Tech Stuff That You’ll Want To Own
Google unveils a raft of cool stuff at its annual conference. Still no news on teleporting or de-freezing Walt Disney.
Gucci Will Pay Travel Costs If US Staff Have To Travel For Abortions
French fashion house the latest brand to shine a light on the current stupidity in the States.
Man Of Many Appoints Simon Fitzgerald As Agency Sales Lead
Why does B&T envisage the Man Of Many office smells of a heady mix of Brut cologne, burnt sausages and spew?
Magnum Proves Classics Can Be Remade With Remix Of One Of Kylie Minogue’s Biggest Bangers
This Kylie mix-up had B&T staff dancing on our desks. We've got three sprained ankles, two concussions & a broken leg.
Alliance Outdoor Media Group Launches To Challenge Existing OOH Giants
The next job in store for the Alliance is to save a princess and destroy the Death Star.
“What A Load Of Shiitake!” Telco Campaign Banned By Watchdog For Replacing Expletives With Vegetables
Are you really, really, really easily offended? Well, get set to have flushed cheeks at these witty & now banned ads.
Aussie Comic Spills The Tea On The NSFW Joke That Got Her Fired From Today Extra
Morning TV's not all informercials for stairmasters and carpet shampoo, as this bawdy indiscretion attests.
Dior And Infobip Partner For Industry First WhatsApp Campaign
Just make sure to not mix up the campaign with messages you got from a Nigerian prince asking for your bank details.
Design Business Re Lands Remi Couzelas As Group Head Of Optus.
As group head of Optus, Remi joins the other heads to form a massive Hydra-esque monster to terrorise the city.
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Final Showdown Between ScoMo & Albo Pulls In 527,000 Viewers
Give viewers the debate they want! Albo & ScoMo in a MasterChef bake-off of Heston Blumenthal's seven-tier mud cake.
A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]
Taboola Signs Three-Year Exclusive Deal With PMC To Drive Ecommerce
No, Taboola isn't something you can add to a lunchtime sandwich to make it more tasty and unique.
Aglet To Release A Pair Of Real-World Sneakers That Can Also Be Worn Digitally As NFTs
Much like "unvaxxed semen is the new crypto", here's a headline that would've made absolutely no sense two years ago.
IMAA Says Indie Agencies Being Locked Out Of NSW Government Tender Process
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia is rightly pissed this morning. Issuing this "we're pissed" press release.
It’s A Candidate Market in Adland! So Is Now The Time To Make Your Move?
Does your current enthusiasm for your job rank alongside a pap smear or prostate exam? Polish the resume on this news.
Wearable Tech Brand WHOOP Launches First Aussie Campaign Via Spark Foundry
Skipping the gym, eating crap and racking up BWS on the Visa card? Let wearable tech be your scolding better half.
Dentsu’s Creative Nabs The Hallway’s Tim Mottau As Strategy Partner
Judging by that steep flight of stairs in this press photo, let's hope no one had been liquid lunching beforehand.
Scomo Vs Albo! Betting Brand Rivalry Joins Election Fight With Boxing Game Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
If there was an actual fight between ScoMo and Albo we'd tip the PM. Namely for his prosperity to cheat & play dirty.
Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]
Foxtel Media Promotes Erin Zillman To Head Of Marketing & Comms
Big developments at Foxtel Media's comms and marketing team this morning. Not withstanding the new office pouffe.
Foxtel Group & Sony Pictures Announce Multi-Year Content Deal
Work with shameless Gen Ys who've never seen Seinfeld & therefore don't get your jokes? Direct them here & pronto.
Meeting ‘IRL’: Human Connection Plays A Critical Role In Adtech
This columnist argues despite our tech obsession nothing beats human connection. As any office human pyramid attests.
Nine’s Big Ideas Store: Roxy Jacenko And Other Influencers Are Critical To Brands, And They Aren’t Going Anywhere
There's plenty of influencers trying to make a name for themselves out there, and brands want to know which are best.
Orizontas Appoints Sally Loane To Advisory Board
Loane lands the permanent position, meaning she isn't on loan from some place else.
What Australian Politics Could Learn About Winning Ugly From Arsenal
B&T would argue most Australians would like to see our politics decided by a game of rugby league rather than a debate.
Heinz And Pulpex Come Together To Design The Ketchup Bottles Of The Future
Heinz, maker of the world’s favourite Ketchup and beloved condiments, is teaming up with Pulpex to develop a paper-based, renewable and recyclable bottle made from 100 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp. Innovating its iconic ketchup bottle, Heinz is the first sauce brand to test the potential of Pulpex’s sustainable paper bottle packaging for its range […]
Merchantwise Licencing Partners With Business In Heels For Leadership Summit: Women In Marketing
Merchantwise are partnering with Business in Heels for their upcoming leadership summit, and it looks to be a blast.
IKEA Reimagines ‘Home Sweet Home’ Sign With Inclusiveness And Pride In Mind
It's about time the Swedes took some interest in LGBT+ action, and hopefully the rest of Australia will follow suit.
From Nowhere With TBWA\NZ Launches To Provide NZ Clients With Global Talent
Today marks the launch of FROM NOWHERE with TBWA\NZ, a fully remote global agency team working from different countries and continents on New Zealand clients. Founded by multi-award-winning creatives Ashley Wilding and Daniel Davison, FROM NOWHERE is currently based nowhere, in London.
Batman Has Swooped In & Dethroned Joe Rogan As The Podcast King
Batman has dethroned Joe Rogan as the podcast king & the jokes are writing themselves. Which saves B&T writing them.
Compass Studio Launches The Good Comp, Supporting All Those In Need
Independent PR and Marketing agency Compass Studio launches pitch competition for impact-led organisations to secure a year’s worth of pro-bono work.
Reddit Introduces New Team ‘X’ To Help With The Inclusion Of New Features Such As Blockchain Support
Popular social platform Reddit has announced the creation of ‘Reddit X’, a team devoted to creating new features for the platform including audio, chat, blockchain, and other premium offerings. Reddit has also welcomed Adriel Frederick as as Vice President of Product Management for Reddit X. Bringing more than 15 years of leadership and expertise in […]
Spotify Launches Australia’s First ‘Pod Club’, More Than Talk
If you feel old for not knowing what a pod club is, fret not, we had to google it ourselves while writing this article.
Ads Might Be Coming To Netflix Sooner Than Planned
Get set for ads on Netflix! And if ScoMo gets re-elected, possibly get set for them on the ABC as well.
Check It Out! All The Pics From The 2022 TikTok Young Lions Ceremony
They're young, talented & they'll be after a pay rise soon. It's a photo homage to the 2022 TikTok Young Lions winners!
Meet This Year’s TikTok Young Lions Competition Winners!
Meet the young creatives who'll be representing us in Cannes! Alas, no embarrassing team tracksuits or kangaroo flags.
Michael Rowland Takes A Swipe At The Today Show Amidst ABC’s News Breakfast Momentous Ratings Win
Oh, no! The breakfast shows are squabbling with one another. Well, not Kochie, he's still got laryngitis.
PDPR Wins Contract With Australian Institute Of Quantity Surveyors
PDPR has nabbed AIQS after a successful run with NAWIC and driving B&T writers GDFC.
Winners Announced For This Year’s Research Got Talent Awards
The Australian Data and Insights Association and the global ESOMAR Foundation today announced the Australian winner for the Research Got Talent award.
Ipsos Announces Two Senior Appointments As Its National Footprint Grows
Ipsos Australia and New Zealand CEO, Simon Wake, today announced two senior appointments for the leading market research company, as its national footprint grows.
The Volte Shares Insight Into Dark Fashion Undercurrent During Australian Fashion Week
It wouldn't be an Australian Fashion Week without a controversy! Thankfully, it's not underfed models this time around.
End Of An Era: Apple Bids Farewell To The iPod
The Apple iPod is no more! Meaning, hipsters will soon be paying five times the price for one on Facebook Marketplace.
Special Channels Fabio & Laughs For Latest Work For ANZ
Home loans need not be their usual depressing, soul crushing hell, as new ANZ Bank ad valiantly plays for laughs.
Tuesday TV Wrap: A Current Affair Continues To Beat The Competition Bringing In 668,000 Viewers
Lego Masters beats MasterChef for top entertainment show of Monday. Let's call Big Brother a "fashionably late" third.
Sportsbet Spoofs The Election As It Goes In-House For Ads So Bad They’re Fabulous
Sportsbet delivering the election laughs we all need. Not that Katter, Pauline & Clive aren't tickling the funny bone.
“I Guess I Could Reverse The Ban!” Musk Says He “Might” Let Donald Trump Back On Twitter
This does ask will Trump have a second run at the presidency? Or will he be thwarted by Democrat hopeful, Meghan Markle?
Fantastic Furniture Plays Up Its Aussie Made Credentials In New Work From Connecting Plots
Fantastic Furniture plugs its Aussie-made credentials in new work & takes a clear swipe at its Swedish-made competitor.
Triton Podcast Ranker: Hamish & Andy Reign Supreme & Nine’s Melissa Caddick Podcast Makes A Splash
The sooner they turn the Melissa Caddick story into a film starring Nikki Webster as her missing foot, the better.
Hungry Jack’s Raises A Whopping $1.52 Million For Make-A-Wish
Wishes granted include a number four, a number nine large, two number thirty-four's, and a large soda.
The War In Ukraine: A Battle On The Information Front
Ukrainian-born, Sydney-based comms expert Anastasiia Nazarenko delivers a heartfelt appraisal of the Russian invasion.
Havas Media Appoints Brendon Peters To Lead The Agency’s Ecommerce Offering
Havas names Brendon Peters as head of its new ecommerce offering. Stops short of accepting office courier deliveries.
BuzzFeed Australia Picks Nathan Willbourn-Trevett As Latest Head Of APAC Region
After reading this, everyone is obligated to head over to BuzzFeed and find out what steamed vegetable they are.
Hilary Duff In The Buff On The Cover Of Women’s Health Is A Sight To Behold
It's Hilary Duff like you've never seen her before! Unless, of course, you're Mr Duff, that is.
How To Properly Measure A Brand’s eCommerce Performance Across Key Retailers
Resolution Digital's Gavin McCoy is here to break down the results of a recent AusPost industry report.
Nine’s Panellists Share Their Big Ideas On A “Million Dollar Ad”
One thing's for sure, when the incomparable Cindy Gallop is on any panel you're guaranteed a rollicking ride.
Study Says Aussies No Longer Relate To “Aussie Family” Ad Stereotypes, As Cost Of Living Bites
Study says we no longer relate to "Aussie family" ad stereotypes. Is it the end for "Good onya, Mum, Tip Top's the one"?
oOh!media Announces Changes To Leadership Team, As Noel Cook Departs After 30 Years
What do you buy someone as a leaving gift after 30 years? Duck-shaped decanter? Golf clubs? Dogs playing poker print?
Publicis Announces Performics Mercerbell To Be Renamed As The Relaunched Razorfish
Publicis brings back the fabled Razorfish name. Immediately regrets binning the Styrofoam lettering from reception.
Spark Foundry’s Greg Cattelain Talks The Future Of Programmatic
This article also contains an informative video to enjoy, if all that reading's left you reaching for the Visine.
The Four Challenges Of The Four Day Work Week & Why It’s Here To Stay
Donna McGeorge (main photo) is a best-selling author and global authority on productivity. Her book series, It’s About Time, covers meetings, structuring your day, and doing more with less. In this guest post, McGeorge looks at the idea of the four day working week and the challenges it will pose employees and businesses… Right now, […]
Yas Island Abu Dhabi Names Kevin Hart As First Chief Island Officer
Kevin's contract includes a statement suggesting which limbs will be removed first should he step out of line.
Koala Releases ‘When Life Unfolds’ Campaign Via Clockwork Films
Don't look to closely at the underpants in one of these ads, or you may find yourself scarred for life.
“Don’t Pitch to AGL!” Energy Giant’s Advertising Woes Get Greater
AGL appears to be on the nose with agencies and investors alike. Sugary breakfast cereals thankful the heats off them.
Clems Sends Out ‘Boody’ Call For The Planet With Launch Of New Underwear Collection
Now even your underpants can save the planet! Proving the important work those who go 'commando' have done for years.
Charlene (Kylie Minogue) Is Returning To Ramsay St Amid Reports The Script Has Been Leaked
Neighbours finale set to be the biggest event in Australian TV history since Ron Casey nailed Normie Rowe live to air.
Archa and Google Team Up In An Australian First
Archa sounds like an corporation out of Star Trek, so it's no wonder they want to team up with a giant like Google.
“Enabling Known Agents Of Sexism!” Grace Tame Rouses On Albo For Appearing On Alan Jones’ Show
The great irony of Alan's new show on Facebook is that most of his audience have probably never heard of Facebook.
HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling
HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of ‘The Great Upskill’, which will see brands across APAC including Google ANZ, MessageMedia, Meltwater, Seismic, and Aircall, give their employees a full workday during the week of May 9–13 to dedicate to upskilling and job-related learning. The movement comes on […]
Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball On Floating Court In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary
Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac and the Official Spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), announced the next iteration of “Courts Beyond Limits,” a series of iconic court settings around the world in celebration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the league’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season. On Wednesday, May 11, Hennessy and the NBA will […]
Lakeba Appoints Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver As New CMO
Carmen steps into the CMO role to work with the CEO on their CRM while we just want to GTFO.
Monday TV Wrap: Big Brother’s Premiere Draws In 487,000 Eyeballs
Big Brother aside, other shows from the 90s B&T would like to see reprised include Water Rats & Midday With Kerri-Anne.
S4 Capital Finally Releases Its Stronger Than Expected Full-Year Numbers
S4 has finally released its long awaited full-year numbers, sending Sir Martin an even stranger mandarin colour.
Expecting Power Couple Tiffiny Hall & Ed Kavalee Land Matching Women’s & Men’s Health Covers
It's abundantly clear that Tiffany and husband Ed don't need Cheezels, pizza and a stack of beer to fornicate.
Just Better Care Appoints MediaSmiths For Entire Media Account
One has to wonder if MediaSmiths involvement in aged care is just a really long term plan for their board members.
PETA Sends ScoMo A Cow Fart In A Jar In Climate Protest
Animal rights activists, PETA, sends ScoMo a cow fart in a jar who mistakes it for the leader of the National Party.
Could Elon Musk’s Takeover Turn Twitter Into A Wild West Platform?
Fears Elon's Twitter move could turn the platform into the "wild west". Not that it's already got its share of crazies.
Tinder Owner Match Group Goes After Google For Its Play Store Policies
The company behind popular match-making app Tinder, Match Group, is taking Google to court as it claims that the tech giant is “illegally monopolising the market for marketing apps.” In their complaint, Match Group, who are also the creators of other similar applications to Tinder, such as OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, stress that […]
Unyoked Invites Public To Send Their Local Members To The Wilderness In New Campaign
There's no doubt the coming election will be decided on Green issues. Notwithstanding the craziness of the candidates.
Special Brings Together The Irwins & Paris Hilton For Latest Uber Eats Gag Fest
These Uber Eats ads prove that Paris can not stop being Paris and the Irwins are in dire need of some acting lessons.
IAS Expands Partnership With TikTok To Measure Viewability And Invalid Traffic Globally
Hopefully the removal of invalid traffic will mean B&T gets less Family Guy Funnies showing up on our for you page.
Two OnlyFans Creators Who Met On A Radio Show Have Released A Sex Tape
Alas, if you want to view the video mentioned here you'll have to pay. Not that there isn't lots of other free options.
Antoinette Lattouf Talks Being Slut-Shamed By Kerri-Ann Kennerley
Kerri-Ann might be a dinosaur relic of media's yesteryear, but it's definitely not stopping our Alan.
Sheridan Shows What Deep Sleep Looks Like In New Work From Fabric\TBWA
Apparently, the secret to a good night's sleep is quality Manchester and NOT half a bottle of gin and a couple of dexys.
Reload Media Promotes Jess Brooks And Dan Howe To GM Roles
Reload Media promotes Jess Brooks and Dan Howe to GM roles. But not GM1 and GM2 like the Bananas.
Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions
Fuller Brand Communication has appointed two new industry heavyweights in leading creative and strategic roles. After a 12-month national search, Fuller has appointed Michael Gagliardi as its new Creative Director and Jordaine Chattaway as Brand Communications Strategist. Michael has more than 15 years experience in the advertising and visual communications industry, working in Melbourne and […]
The IAB’s Latest Report Shows Video Usage By Advertisers Has Been Increasing Dramatically
Study proves video increasingly effective for advertisers in what must be another hit to mime and spoken word poetry.
Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’
Swinburne Online, one of Australia’s leading online education providers, has launched a new brand platform via Ogilvy Melbourne. Ready for More shows that Swinburne Online does more to help you achieve more. Michael Smolders, executive director, sales & marketing at online education services (OES), says: “A better experience for our students leads to better outcomes. […]
Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies
Cavalry Freelancing, APAC’s leading talent platform for advertising and digital professionals, today announced a merger and rebrand in the next stage of its evolution. The Sydney-based platform has merged with global content production and technology powerhouse &FRIENDS, heralding a new era in creative talent management and content production. In contrast to other industry platform players, […]
Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging
Online messaging is a top way of communicating with customers, particularly angry ones with a propensity for violence.
In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Analytics 4 Conference In The Metaverse
‘GA4 - A New Horizon for Marketing Optimisation’ discussion panel takes place on 19th May.
Snapchat And Crypto.com Put F1 Fans In The Driver’s Seat At The Miami Circuit
Formula One suddenly cool again. Meanwhile, our very own Supercars remaining a bit daggy and bogan.
Meta Claims That Shut Down Of Aussie Services “Wasn’t Intentional”
Meta says the shut down of Aussie services not "intentional", despite Zuck being observed with a pair of wire cutters.
“Look Out Australia!” The Kyle & Jackie O Show Is Finally Going National
Somethings take ages to happen - Kyle & Jackie O going national, high speed rail or the return of anything in aspic.
“Embarrassing and Unacceptable!” Sorrell Blasts Long Delay Of S4 Capital’s Financial Report
S4 staff hiding under their desks as Sir Martin looks to mete out beating with rolled-up copy of the Financial Times.
“Like Watching Two Blokes At The Pub!” Ben Fordham Weighs In On Nine’s Election Debate
Last night's debate likened to "two blokes in a pub". Namely because you needed copious amounts of alcohol to suffer it.
Social Garden Secures New Zealand Government Panel Position And New Melbourne Client
Not to be confused with the beer garden, the Social Garden is making waves both in Melbourne and across the Tasman.
WPP Will Pay Costs If American Staff Have To Travel For Abortions
We can all agree, the fact that we're still having a discussion about free and safe abortion in 2022 is exhausting.
Heaps Normal Heads “This Is Not Normal” Campaign To Spread Climate Awareness
This Is Not Normal aims to unite forward-thinking businesses to spread awareness on the issue of climate change and galvanise their communities to vote with climate in mind at the upcoming election. The initiative is led by Australian non-alcoholic beer company Heaps Normal. The campaign is centred around an open letter outlining the need for […]
Sunday TV Wrap: ScoMo & Albo Duking It Out Brings In 641,000 Eyeballs & Hands Nine The Night
The leader's debate did big numbers for Nine. Proof there's plenty of undecided voters or no one's watching MasterChef.
TV Crew Catches Horror Moment A Race Car Explodes In Fireball Injuring Five
Arguably we shouldn't be too surprised when highly dangerous sports prove to be highly dangerous.
iD Collective Promotes Natalie Liebmann To GM Of Sydney Office
Getting a tap of the shoulder from HR can go one of two ways. Luckily for Natalie Liebmann it went the better way.
The AFR Gets Its Fancy On With Launch Of Fresh Lifestyle Magazine, Fin
Can't understand a word in the AFR? Well, hopefully its new Fin magazine will prove a little less discombobulated.
Hulsbosch Repositions & Re-Brands Coles Own Brand Fresh Milk Portfolio
Surely the highlight of any electioneering is watching a hapless politician trip up when asked the price of milk.
Einsteinz Communications Celebrates 21st Birthday With New Leadership Hire
Einsteinz Communications dispenses with the typical beer bong and stripper for its recent 21st birthday celebrations.
Kieran Antill And Ross Hastings Expand Ne-Lo Group Into The BigSpace
Founders of specialist management consultancy, Ne-Lo Group, executive creative director Kieran Antill and organisational alignment specialist Ross Hastings, have announced the launch of brand agency BigSpace. To support CMOs in their challenge to build brand confidence, BigSpace’s offering goes back to the very fundamentals of human confidence: being clear on the intended outcome; knowing the […]
QMS Shows Off The Best Parts Of Digital OOH With New Campaign
Still not a digital out of home devotee? Well, this new campaign will convert you without the robes or the shaven head.
Involved Dives Into The World Of Women’s Sport With Manly Mermaids Sponsorship Deal
Leading independent media agency Involved Media is proud to announce it has signed a three-year deal to sponsor the Manly Mermaids. Part of the legendary Manly District Rugby Union Football Club, the Manly Mermaids are one of the country’s leading women’s rugby 7s programs and will also be adding a women’s rugby 15s program. Established […]
Gender Balance Initiative 40:40 Vision Gains Support Of The ASX 300 As SCA Signs On
Here's a top initiative to bring gender balance in the boardroom, as debate about dirty plates in the sink still rages.
Images Of Nike’s Louis Vuitton Sneaker Collab Leak Online
No one loves an overpriced trainer like adland. Although the Doc & the Croc not letting it have it all its own way.
The Royals And Ivory Coat Have A New Campaign Using Healthy People To Sell Pet Food
Is your coat looking a little on the dull side? Gums a bit diseased? Well, this dog food range looks good enough to eat.
Colonial First State Invites You To Re-Think Your Retirement In New Work Via It’s Friday
Has the huge cost of living got you planning on working until you 114? Well, here's a retirement ad anyway.
Enjoy The Video Highlights Of B&T’s 30 Under 30 Event!
Didn't win at B&T's recent 30 Under 30 Awards? Re-live your screwed up face with this video highlights package.
Google’s 2021 Ad Report Shows Over Three Billion Ads Were Banned From The Platform
Google banned three billion ads in 2021. Which, if anything, confirms there's some highly dodgy fuckers out there.
Hendrick’s Launches Absurdist New “Refreshing Encounters” Campaign
Nothing says I'm going to text an ex at 4am quite like the truth elixir that is a Hendrick’s Gin or seven.
“I Am In Charge!” Anthony Albanese Cracks It At Journos During A Pressor
Albo throws a tanty at this morning's presser! Still, not a big enough one to make election remotely interesting.
Icon Agency Expands Sydney Office & Announces New Hires & Promotions
Icon Agency forced to move to four-slice toaster following new hires and promotions.
Meta Pulls The Breaks On Further Hires Amid Financial Difficulties
Meta forced into cost saving initiatives, as Priscilla now putting devon in Mark's sandwiches.
Colgate Launches A Campaign Worth Smiling About Via Red Fuse
If we needed a Royal Commission into anything, surely it would be the claims made by any tooth whitening toothpaste.
Phil Rothfield Dishes On A Heated Exchange He Had With Darryl Brohman Over Erin Molan
Don't follow the great game that is NRL? Well, this story will make no sense whatsoever.
Brand Reimagines The Human Hand As The Perfect Sex Toy
B&T does warn this article contains sexual themes that may offend. It could also possibly send any Catholics blind, too.
David Speers & Anthony Albanese’s Tense Q&A Showdown Goes Viral
It's not one but two Albo stories today, readers! We really need ScoMo back cooking in the kitchen for impartiality.
Burger King Satisfies Pregnancy Cravings With Weird Whopper Combos Ahead Of Mother’s Day
Why not spoil mum this Mother's Day with a Whopper burger? All while confirming your status as least favourite child.
LinkedIn Attempts To Connect With Aussie Youth By Launching New TikTok Channel
LinkedIn trying to chase younger users kinda feels like your dad turning up in a pair of orange Crocs.
Thursday TV Wrap: Gogglebox Brings in 570,000 Eyeballs & Wholesome Vibes
Got some Rabbitohs fans in the office? Turn that screw a little more this morning after last night's result.
Facebook Accused By Whistleblowers Of Playing Hardball With Aussie Authorities Over New Law
Facebook accused of playing hardball with Aussie authorities, as Zuck declares, "Don't make me pull the plug again!"
Hawke’s Brewing Co. Unveils Brilliant Bob Hawke Mural
Hawkie was not only a lecherous, adulterous drunk, but also the finest Australian to have ever lived.
Menulog Appoints Melissa Domingo, Head of Retention Marketing, CRM & Loyalty
Menulog names Melissa Domingo as head of retention marketing. Accepts no responsibility for any soggy chips.
Enero Sells Agencies The Leading Edge & The Digital Edge To FiftyFive5
Enero has sold two of its consulting agencies to FiftyFive5. Prepared to knock another 100 off the second-hand fridge.
New Partnership Announced Between Livewire And Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard could certainly use a Livewire given the hot water they've been in over recent months.
Captive Vision Outdoor Bags Queensland Rail Contract
With the amount of OOH references in this article, you'd think it was about a fireworks display.
Air New Zealand Puts The Spotlight On Māori Culture With Funny & Beautiful Safety Video
Fasten your seatbelt and stow the tray table, it's the latest safety video from Air New Zealand.
Women’s FA Cup Final Finds A Home With Optus Sport
Optus Sport snaps up the rights to the women's FA Cup. Still nothing to report for cheese rolling fans.
Wunderman Thompson’s “The Cold Campaign” Named Best Radio Ad Of 2022
The best radio ad of 2022 has been named! So, arguably no point trying for the next seven months.
WARC’s Global Advertising Trends Report Shows Big Tech Firms Make Up For Six Percent Of All Global Investment
New report finds the tech giants set to get even bigger, with their owners set to get even weirder and madder.
GoshDamn And Vanessa Perdriau Join CRATER’s Directing Line-Up
We mostly just can't get over how funny the name GoshDamn is for a pair of directors named Josh and Dan.
An Article We Didn’t Write! On How Great Our 30 Under 30 Awards Are
A 30 Under 30 attendee has penned this tome to the event! All fawning, obviously, or we wouldn't have published it.
Zero Co Asks Australia To Start Small And Help Them Untrash The Planet
Aussie startup Zero Co is continuing its fight against single-use plastic with the launch of a new range of body products and is asking Australians to help reduce waste in the planet by making small changes to daily routines. The beauty industry in particular contributes significantly to the plastic problem in Australia, with over 179 […]
Cartelux Nabs Kristin Harder As Head Of Strategy And Partnerships From Audi
By the by, B&T didn't report on this writer's landing of position as junior reporter, and that makes me sad.
Twitter Attempts To Lure Advertisers By Dodging All Musk-y Talk
It appears all talk of Elon is off limits in the Twitter office. Jack Dorsey's beard is also not to be spoken about.
Lotame’s Latest Study Shows Australia Had the Highest Growth Rate In High Quality Data For The APAC Region
Often feel you're drowning in data? Well, best get the office lifebuoy out for this news.
Piers Morgan & Murdoch-Owned TalkTV Cop Sudden Ratings Slump
Piers' new show in ratings slump. Still, nothing a bit of Meghan/woke/vegan bashing wouldn't fix.
Marketplacer And True Woo Come Together To Create Online Marketplace
Marketplacer, creator of the world’s leading ecommerce platform, today announced the completion of a new holistic marketplace for Australian wellness company, True Woo. The marketplace features a portfolio of products and services aimed at individuals who are seeking ways to improve their mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health. Marketplacer Founder and CEO, Jason Wyatt says […]
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Voice Continues To Dominate & Hard Quiz Holds Strong
B&T bringing you all of Wednesday's TV news and that's despite being at the leagues club's 'prawn and p@rn' night.
Nine Nabs Second Federal Election Debate But Lego Masters Keeps Prime Spot
Nine announces details of next election debate. Save for ScoMo getting over the botulism from his home-cooked curries.
Football Group Dishes Out $12.3 Million For Maradona’s Iconic 1986 Jersey
Even B&T has absolutely no idea why we're running this story! Worse, it'll make utterly no sense to anyone under 35.
Youth Mental Health Supporters MOOD Tea Secures Woolworths Partnership
We're often forced to calm the B&T editor with a MOOD chamomile. That and two shots of gin.
MRC Welcomes Drinks Company CAPI
B&T is not sponsored by CAPI, but would be happy to swap emails and try some of their mixers in a tall glass of gin.
“Are You Okay?” Karl Stefanovic Checks In On ScoMo As Election Pressure Mounts
Could Karl be manoeuvring himself into politics? Or, is it just further evidence of B&T's baseless rumour mongering?
TikTok Plans To Share Some Of Its Ad Cash With Content Creators
In good news for slightly bad home cooks, D-grade comedians and dog groomers, TikTok is now funding creators.
The North Face Announces New Product Collection, Artist Collaboration And Social Campaign
The North Face is the perfect gear for rugged mountain climbing. Or, as B&T prefers, windy beer gardens.
“Hold My Beer!” Baseball Fan Wears Entire Cup In Damp Failed Foul Ball Catch
Lucky this didn't happen at an Aussie sporting event, as we'd hate to see a $18 lukewarm, mid-strength beer get wasted.
“You Have No Interest In Justice!” Andrew O’Keefe Cracks It In Court & Gets Denied Bail Again
There are so many lessons in Andrew's fall from grace but most important is stay off the meth, kids. Stay off the meth.
Clemenger BBDO Promotes Melanie Campbell To New Senior PR Role
Clems promotes Melanie Campbell to senior PR role. Why is B&T seeing a lot of Moët piccolos being drunk on the news?
Russell Crowe-Narrated Labor Ad Gets Blasted For Using Footage Of Non-Aussies
As they say, it's Labor's election to lose. And as you'll read here, they continue to make a bloody good fist of it.
Publicis Media Exchange Appoints Rowena Newman As Head Of Media Intelligence
Rowena Newman named Publicis Media Exchange's head of media intelligence and official pub trivia team captain.
Crikey! Australia Zoo Announces Environmentally Friendly NFT Collection To Help Conservation Efforts
Home of the late, beloved Crocodile Hunter, Australia Zoo has today announced its foray into the realm of digital art and Web3 with the launch of its upcoming “Wildlife Warriors” NFT project. You can suss it out HERE. The yet-to-be-released NFT’s were created on Algorand, which is the world’s first carbon-negative blockchain with 0.01 gas and transaction […]
Starbucks Ready To Dive Into The Enticing World Of NFTs
Starbucks announces move into NFTs. Appears to have all but abandoned the idea of making semi-decent coffee.
Super Cool Land Rover Ad Gets Banned After Just Two Complaints
The power of complainers again on show here. Still can't get the McSushi burger back on McDonald's' menu, however.
JCDecaux Wins Queensland Rail Tender
JCDecaux wins the Queensland rail tender. Or, as they'd say in the Paris office, "Sacré bleu Queensland rail tender."
Sam I Am Unveils Rebranding Ahead Of 20th Anniversary
Sam I Am unveils rebranding ahead of 20th anniversary. Limbo and six-foot croquembouche both planned for the party.
Spotify Are The First Music Streamer With A Presence In Roblox
Music platform Spotify have announced the launch of “Spotify Island” on game creation system Roblox, giving players the chance to interact with artists and play games with them. The virtual space by Spotify will be made up of one central inland destination and several island, all themed in the company’s trademark colours of green and […]
Hotglue Awarded Dulux Digital And Content Account
Hotglue is also what my father used to threaten me with if I misbehaved as a child.
Half Dome Appointed As Lifestyle & E-Commerce Brand Youtime’s Media Agency
Half Dome has been appointed by youtime, a curator of content, products and services all designed to help enhance Australians’ ‘you time’, to its media business as the brand launches in the Australian market. The indie media firm, which was founded by Tom Frazer, Joe Frazer and Will Harms (featured image, L-R) has been appointed as […]
impact.com Adds Myer, Crocs, Compare The Market, Waggly And VistaPrint To Rapidly Expanding ANZ Customer List
We're mostly just surprised that a site called impact.com isn't a front or an adult video platform.
SCA Announce Sales Representation For Rural WA & Mildura TV Advertisers
SCA has today announced an agreement to provide exclusive national sales representation services for WDT Western Australia and Mildura Digital Television (MDT) commencing 1 July 2022, which will simplify buying for media agencies and national advertisers. The 10 Network Regional Western Australian and Mildura services, both owned by WIN and Seven Network in a joint […]
Dominating The Internet: How To Master Your Company’s SEO
Become an instant SEO master with these top tips. Maybe just don't annoy everyone by calling yourself an SEO master.
Ogilvy Australia And Transport For NSW Bring Back ‘What’s Your Plan B?’ Campaign
Nothing but nothing says "night ruined" quite like being awarded the evening's designated driver title.
ActiveCampaign Acquires Postmark and DMARC Digests To Ensure Ideal Customer Experiences Across Digital Communications
ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has acquired the Postmark and DMARC Digest service offerings. Postmark is one of the fastest-growing transactional email services on the market and DMARC Digests is an email authentication and monitoring service. Both Postmark and DMARC Digests further advance ActiveCampaign’s ability to offer the power of transactional messaging […]
AFL Legends & Furry Friends Star In New Google Nest Cams Campaign Via 72andSunny
Sure, Google might be soaking up all the ad spends, but at least they're giving a little back with this.
Twitter Appoints Angus Keene As Managing Director Of Australia And New Zealand
Twitter names Angus Keene as new local MD. Says he might be buying a Tesla to impress his new boss.
James Warburton Predicts: This Could Be A $340 Million Year For Seven
James Warburton predicting a $340 million year for Seven. Or $240 million if it includes Ben Roberts-Smith's legal bill.
Reddit Goes Big On Community Funding
Social platform Reddit has pledged to donate over $1.4 million in support of communities, offering grants up for $US50k for subreddits across its platform, including those based in Australia. Reddit is home to endless human creativity, connection, and collaboration. People come together to do surprising, incredible, and inspiring things. For the past six months, Reddit […]
Karl Stefanovic Jumps The Gun & Dubs Anthony Albanese Prime Minister
Karl names Albo as prime minister of Australia on this morning's Today. Apparently he was sober, too.
FAN+ Boosts Salesforce Bookings For The Year, Offering People Experiences They’ll Never Forget
Experience marketplace FAN+ has picked up Salesforce Australia’s experience booking for 2022 across sports and entertainment, which will include corporate hospitality, gifting, team building, staff, and client entertaining. FAN+ was founded by former boss of professional basketball team The Sydney Kings, Rod Harys who said: “We are very excited to be working with the team […]
History Will Be Kind (HWBK) Announces New Hires And Promotions
If anyone needed History Will Be Kind it'd be Melissa Caddick, Tony Abbott or Alan. Because history's not been kind.
Daniel Radcliffe Stars As “Weird Al” Yankovic In New Biopic Trailer
While attempting to look like 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Daniel Radcliffe also strangely looks like a young Larry Emdur.
We Are Social Nabs Emotive’s Ben Clare As New ECD
We Are Social names Ben Clare as its new ECD. Clare's impressive portfolio of work & power moustache sealing the deal.
iProspect Probes Consumer Motivation Versus ‘The Big Squeeze’
iProspect has released its latest whitepaper on the continuing effects of COVID. Australians are well and truly ready to move on to better times, with consumer confidence lifting and people ready to embrace experiences but are now being faced with The Big Squeeze.
Archetype Makes Three Senior Strategic Appointments
Do the smiles of Archetype's new hires belie a desperate need for belonging in a cruel world? Or is B&T overthinking it?
Josh Hickie Has The Best Job In The World! Adrenaline X GoPro Competition Finds Its Winner
Adrenaline and GoPro have today announced the winner of the Best Job campaign, which saw 30 Australian content creators vie for the opportunity to join the Adrenaline Crew on a 12 month creator contract worth $100,000. The campaign was launched in March, with a shortlist of 30 creators announced earlier in April. Josh Hickie from […]
German Coach Mangles His English In Hilarious NSFW Press Conference
B&T has labelled this article NSFW. But unless you work at a convent or possibly the ABC, you should be fine.
Instagram Testing A Full-Screen Mode For Its Feed, As If We Didn’t Already Have TikTok
The social media platform Instagram is playing around with a number of new additions, most notably a full-screen mode for its news feed, which essentially makes it look like a carbon copy of TikTok. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri confirmed these new features via his Twitter profile, pointing out that they will make the feed […]
Wunderman Thompson Lands Three New National Strategy Hires
Wunderman Thompson names three national strategy hires while unveiling a mysterious fourth interloper in press photo.
Barilla Announces “Pasta Is Born Again” In New Global Campaign Via Publicis Italy
Has quitting the carbs left your life a joyless, desolate hell? Find your will to live again with this tasty pasta spot.
Tuesday TV Wrap: The Voice’s Ratings Continue To Sing With 753,000 Viewers
Admittedly, nobody can name one of his songs, but hasn't the nation fallen in love with The Voice's Keith Urban.
TRA Labs Announces Inaugural Advisory Board To Support Global Growth Aspirations
TRA Labs, the innovation and venture arm of premier insights group TRA, today announced the creation of its inaugural Advisory Board. The Advisory Board brings together exceptional industry leaders to support the aspiration to become a global leader in the research-tech space.
New Research From Toluna Shows Aussie Spending Habits Impacted By Rising Cost Of Living
As long as the price hike doesn't come for this B&T writer's morning chicken hot pockets, there will be no complaints.
The End Of The Office! Shopify Creates The Future Of The Workplace With ‘Digital By Design’
E-commerce platform provider Shopify have been one of the first companies to allow their employees to work from home and now, they’re taking things a step further with a series of innovation which they’ve dubbed “digital by design.” All internal teams at Shopify now do most of their work remotely, yet intentionally optimise for collaboration, […]
Publicis Groupe Acquires Profitero To Bolster Commerce Performance
For reference, Profitero is a global ecommerce intelligence platform, NOT a choux pastry dessert as reported by B&T.
Seven Bags The Final Federal Election Debate
Rather than debating Albo on Seven, surely ScoMo should be cooking curries on MasterChef?
Kochie Is Absent From Sunrise After Pulling A Little Mermaid & Losing His Voice
In what can only be music to Mrs Koch's ears, husband David has laryngitis.
QMS Teams With COSBOA To Champion Small Businesses Around The Country
COSBOA is sadly not the crossbow hunting association, rather the Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia.
Verve Appoints Rikki Pearce As Managing Director Australia
Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, have appointed Rikki Pearce as Managing Director of Verve Australia working alongside Dan Alexander-Head and Jason Buchanan to form the core management team.
Heineken’s New Campaign Sees Alex Scott And Thierry Henry Score A Goal Against Gender Bias
Want to be the most hated person in any shout? Ordering a Heineken or the Cosmopolitan should win you the title.
Are Media Releases Emotional TV Commercial As Part Of ‘Unhoused’ Campaign
When not being spiteful towards the Royals & scone recipes, mag publisher Are Media are doing top initiatives like this.
News Corp Australia Delivers A Series Of Innovations And Solutions For Marketers
B&T was a lucky attendee at News' D_Coded event, while taking home the leftover prosciutto from the charcuterie board.
Nature Appoints Madeleine Berenyi As Melbourne Senior Associate Director
Strategic insights consultancy, Nature has today announced its appointment of Madeleine Berenyi as senior associate director in Melbourne, plus five additional hires across the business since the start of 2022. Berenyi (featured image) joins after six years at Envirosell in New York, where she was a senior project manager, working across clients including SONOS, Samsung, […]
Hilarious New ‘Dear Paul’ Campaign Using Memes To Swing An Election
It's possible B&T should be making memes to promote ourselves at this point. Anyone know how to run a TikTok account?
Twitter Playing Around With New Feature ‘Circles’, Letting You Choose Who You Want To Show Your Tweets To
A new feature is being tested by the popular social media platform Twitter, giving users the option of choosing who gets to see the tweets that are published on their profiles. This new addition, which will be called “Twitter Circle” is quite similar to Instagram’s Close Friends option and will permit users to select up […]
Dentsu’s Zac Selby Discusses The Biggest Programmatic Trends Of 2022 & Beyond
Looking for the biggest programmatic trends of 2022? Read on! Studiously avoid if you're after latest dog grooming tips.
[INVNT GROUP] Announces New Managing Director, Launches New Singapore Division INVNT.ATOM
No, we didn't screenshot an NFT for this article. The company sent us a screenshot of an NFT, which makes it ok.
Apple Is Hit By Accusations From The EU For Not Playing Fair With Other Mobile Wallet Devs
The European Commission has accused the US tech giant, Apple, for taking advantage of its market place position to exclude other mobile wallet developers from its payment system. The EU sent the company an official “Statement of Objections”, in which it points out that they have abused their position as creators of the iOS platform […]
“A Little Defensive!” Steve Price Gets Roused On By Chrissie Swan & Peter Helliar
The Project hosts got into a fiery exchange about the upcoming—election and Gen Z on Monday Night. It all kicked off when The Project aired content that shared what Gen Z find important in the upcoming election. Their concerns were pretty expected, global warming and housing affordability. You know, the stuff that impacts everyone’s daily […]
Lisa Wilkinson Spills On Karl Stefanovic’s Infamous Drunken Today Show Fiasco
Andrew "Jail Bird" O'Keefe not getting all the press today, as B&T oddly revisits Karl's infamous 2009 Logies boozing.
Society Adds Equatorial Launch Australia & Kraft Heinz To Its Client Roster
Society has added two more big wins to the board for 2022, in global food company, Kraft Heinz, and Australian multi-user commercial space launch company, Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA). Society will lead on public relations of the Kraft Heinz Masterbrands including Heinz, Kraft, Golden Circle, F. Whitlock & Sons, Bare Bones, Plant Proteinz, Wattie’s, and […]
Marketplacer And Overdose. Team Up To Deliver Greater E-Commerce Results
Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, today announced it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with award-winning global digital commerce agency, Overdose.. The agreement will allow both companies to expand their customer offerings and create meaningful new connections […]
Furphy’s #WhatTheTruck Campaign Goes Viral As Onlookers Marvel At Lodged Vehicle
Some horribly bad driving and a stack of beer! This activation could've gone horribly wrong in so many ways, but didn't.
Monday TV Wrap: Lego Masters Builds Up To 615,000 Viewers
Local nerds now being spoiled for choice for TV viewing - Hard Quiz, Mastermind and now the returning Lego Masters.
Musk Looking To Off-Load Loans For Twitter Takeover, Reports Suggest
Elon considering both lamington sale and possible lemonade stand to help fund his $61 billion Twitter takeover.
Detergent Brand Tide Teams With New Doctor Strange Movie For High Energy Tie In
In an ironic twist, this washing powder ad's aimed at 14-year-olds who typically have an aversion to washing powder.
Yahoo And JCDecaux Unveil Digital Out Of Home Omnichannel Integration
With all this talk of DOOH and OOH there's an argument this article is running dangerously close to Simpsons territory.
Online Share Trading Disruptor Selfwealth Undergoes Its First Rebrand
One of Australia’s fastest-growing share trading platforms, Selfwealth, has rebranded for the first time in its 10-year history.
Boomtown Announces Masterclass Return To Help Brands Connect With Regional Audiences
B&T loves a trip to the regionals, being particularly partial to the Shiraz or chardonnay grape growing ones.
“You Want To Get The Punch In!” Bill Shorten Gets Into Spat With Nine Journalist
Bill continues to prove he's the most unpopular man in the room, getting into an on-air tiff with a journalist.
Jewellery Brand Francesca Highlights Mother’s Day Stereotypes
Is your Mother's Day gift giving a pair of bed socks & some carnations from the BP? End all your stereotypes with this.
Pro Golfer Bamboozles TV Reporter, Blaming Poor Round On That “Time Of The Month”
Exhausted by politicians continually lying during interviews? You'll thrill to the brutal honesty of this female golfer.
The Latch Teams With SunCorp To Launch New Storefront To Help Shoppers Make Sustainable Choices
Val Morgan Digital’s lifestyle publication The Latch, has partnered with Suncorp Bank to launch a dedicated sustainability vertical and publisher-first e-commerce eco-storefront, BuyGood. Addressing climate change is our overriding concern in a post-pandemic world. Since The Latch launched in early 2020, it has built a community of readers focused on discovering how they can live […]
IAB Australia Launches Affiliate And Partnership Marketing Training
Are you getting overlooked by the office sycophants & the crawlers? Mount a possible fightback with new training course.
Netflix Drops The Axe On Meghan Markle’s New Animated Series
It would appear whatever's the opposite to a Midas touch then Meghan appears to have it.
Cedar Mill Group Acquires Secure Events And Assets (SEAA), Launches Cedar Mill Productions
Having initially misread this as "Cheddar Mill", this B&T writer is now extremely hungry and distracted.
“Don’t Fear The Finger!” Prostate Exams Get A Quirky Musical Makeover
If it wasn't for prostate examinations and pat downs at airports, B&T's editor would have no sex like at all.
Andrew Henderson Named World Vision Australia’s New Head of Brand
Making jokes about optical charities isn't an easy job - you have to have the FORESIGHT to SEE your VISION through.
Starcom Launches “Open Brief” Initiative To Solve Clients’ Business Challenges
This looks a fantastic initiative from the team at Starcom which you should shamelessly steal as your own.
Square Enix Sell Western Studios To Embracer For $425 Million
The Japanese games developer Square Enix have decided to sell all their foreign IPs and studios to the Embracer Group for the rather meagre amount of $425 million in order to invest in other fields such as the blockchain, AI and the cloud. The agreement will include Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and several of their […]
Mr Yum Acquires CRM And MyGuestlist
With a name as sweet as Mr Yum, it almost feels wrong to publish it alongside something like acquisition, but here we are.
JCDecaux Champions The Risk-Takers & Rule Breakers In New Talent Attraction Campaign
Always wanted to work in the outdoor industry? Well, now's your chance. Although it has to be said, it's mostly indoors.
SMI Data: Ad Spends Continue Their Trajectory In March
Latest ad spend data proves you've never had it better. On the downside, neither has your much despised competitors.
InMobi launches Curated, By InMobi, A Series Of Private Marketplaces For Niche Consumers
With this new opportunity, mobile advertisers will be able to connect with their target audiences like never before.
Hogarth Expands Addressable Content Team With Two Key Hires
Hogarth has today announced the expansion of its addressable content team with the appointment of Alice Hughes as addressable lead of Hogarth Australia, and the elevation of Blake Moseley to global head of addressable product. Hughes (featured image) will now oversee Australia’s addressable content offering and lead Hogarth’s Addressable Content Partnership (ACP) with GroupM. She […]
Milkrun’s New Lonely Carts Club Campaign Set To Tackle Abandoned Cart Issue
Ten-minute grocery delivery app Milkrun just launched a new campaign to tackle abandoned carts by creating the ‘Lonely Carts Club’, an emo band featuring an avocado, an egg, a tomato and a banana – all commonly abandoned items. With gloomy scenes as their backdrop, the sombre fruit and vegetables sing their “hearts” out to their […]
Index Exchange’s Janette Higginson On The Future Of Media Investment Through The Lens of Tech
B&T's chatting with Index Exchange's Janette Higginson. And thankfully for you, Janette did most of the talking.
Latest Study By Fifth Dimension Shows That People Are Willing To Vote For A Liar If They Think They’ll Help The Economy
Australian politics appears to have the "liar" part down pat, we're just struggling on the "helping the economy" bit.
Sweet Cheese-us! Bon Fromage Festival Returns To Sydney This June!
Sydneysider cheese lovers will rejoice as Bon Fromage Festival is back to the Emerald City during the weekend of the 03rd to the 5th of June 2022. The program includes a stinky cheese market, wine & cheese pairing and art-de-vivre à la Française. Widely recognised for its production of quality cheeses, a selection of France’s […]
Red Havas To Partner With Table Ordering App Me&u
B&T hates when we order salad & water on these apps only for the waiter to return with nine tacos & a jug of margarita.
Telstra’s Michael Ackland Set To Replace Vicki Brady As CFO
Australia’s telecommunications provider Telstra have announced the appointment of executive Michael Ackland in the position of chief financial officer, as Vicki Brady moves on to the CEO’s role. Ackland is currently in the position of executive for consumers and small businesses and was thought of as one of the main favourites to take over current […]
Instagram Account Of Melbourne Samba Teacher Gets Hacked
An online dance class instructor from Melbourne had her online accounts on Instagram and Gmail hacked into, with e-criminals spamming her followers, asking for money and promoting cryptocurrencies. The accounts belong to Brazilian Sophie Contreras who runs the Fisica Dance School or Melbourne. Contreras had built up a following of over 4,000 people within a […]
NAB And TBWA\Melbourne Rebrand ‘More Than Money’ With New TV Spot
NAB says it's "more than money" in latest rebrand. Although Banking Royal Commission says it probably was just money.
Love Media And Yango Join Forces To Create Agency Group Orchestra
Love Media and Yango have announced a partnership to form agency group, Orchestra with the Rubii platform powering its media campaign optimisation and reporting.
Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s The Voice Hits The Right Note & Pulls In 768,000 Viewers
Nicole keeps the home fires burning, as Keith and The Voice crew bring home the bacon for Seven.
Sports Presenter Scott Van Pelt Goes Viral For Sharing A Touching Tribute To His Late Dog
Confirm you are, in fact, the office heartless cold bastard by not getting all quivery lipped with this news.
Nike Releases Heartwarming Ad & New Shoes In Memory Of Kobe Bryant’s Late Daughter Gianna
Office a bit dusty? Well, it'll make the perfect excuse if you get a bit misty-eyed after this.
Amazon No Longer Providing Paid Leave For Employees Who Have COVID
The tech giant Amazon has sent an internal memo to its workers saying that it will no longer be offering them seven days of paid leave should they be inflicted with the disease. Instead, the company has said that employees will be forced to take five days of unpaid leave, having the option of using […]
“Fu$k Off Clown!” King Kyle Becomes An International Feminist Hero For Calling Out Sexist Guest
Kyle named an international feminist hero! Not that he's taken to reading Simone de Beauvoir or playing Taylor Swift.
Flybuys Appoints Daisy Wong As Security Culture And Awareness Lead
For a brand known for pinching all your data, Flybuys' new security culture & awareness lead seems somewhat ironic.
Powering The Future Of Re-Commerce With Reloop x Paper Stone Scissors
Paper Stone Scissors has partnered with GlamCorner on their 10 Year Anniversary to create the branding for a new direct to consumer circular fashion platform, Reloop – launched via David Jones.
Pete Davidson Plays For Laughs In New Global Campaign For H&M’s Menswear Range
On the upside of becoming the face of H&M, Pete can now rock up to red carpet events in a cheap 200 buck suit.
P&O And Bashful Encourage Australians To “Get Their Crew Onboard” With A Group Holiday
You're either a cruiser or you're not. Or, you would potentially be a cruiser if it came with unlimited drinks package.
Latest Research By Axis Shows Convenience Is Key Benefit For Unmaned Stores In Australia And New Zealand
Axis Communications, a global leader in network video solutions, today announced the results of its APAC Retail Research 2022 study titled “Consumer Preferences Towards Unmanned Store Experiences”. Commissioned by Axis Communications, Milieu Insight surveyed consumers in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to gauge their preference for physical shopping during the post-pandemic era and explored their […]
Suncorp And Leo Burnett Introduce Resilience Road
Resilience Road may sound like a bad Shannon Noll song, but as you'll discover here, it's actually an insurance ad.
Bumbling Customers Prove A Comedic Hit In Latest Work For Burger King
Apparently, Burger King customers can't remember the names of its burgers. B&T strongly suspects alcohol's involvement.
Bored Ape Yacht Club’s New NFT Collection Shakes The Blockchain
A new collection of NFTs made by the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Yuga Labs, was in such high demanded that it crashed the Ethereum blockchain, with people spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a series of failed transactions. The new NFTs are essentially parts of virtual land inside the Bored Ape […]
Parent’s Voice Launches Campaign To Stop Advertising Unhealthy Food To Kids Ahead Of Federal Election
In potentially good news for the sale of broccoli, parents group again demanding the end to kids' junk food ads.
Charity TV’s ‘Adventure All Stars’ Raises Nearly $1.2m For Charity
To be fair, a TV show made up of 70 charity-raising do-gooders sounds like an absolute nightmare, but each to their own.
Bastion Proves Value Of Integrated Model With Broad-Reaching Campaign For Healthdirect Australia
A collaborative effort across the breadth of Bastion services has delivered a wide-ranging integrated campaign for Healthdirect Australia, which is funded by the Australian Government Department of Health, to help people manage their health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
News Corp Announces Investment In Stockhead
News Corp's taking a punt on shares firm Stockhead, as its gamble on ScoMo starting to blow out with the bookies.
Google, Facebook And Other Tech Giants Force Government To Rethink Its New Policies
The tech giants are back squabbling with the government who, in turn, are squabbling with the Greens, Pauline & China.
On Purpose! Why Adland Should Be Proud Of Creating Real & Positive Change
This columnist says adland should be proud when it does good. Although, getting banned is a far better talking point.
Squarespace Celebrates The Ideas People In New Aussie Ad Campaign
Squarespace has today launched its second Australian ad campaign, which is a playful riff on the brand’s “Everything to Sell Anything” campaign, celebrating Aussie creativity and aiming to empower creators and entrepreneurs to take any idea they have and put it online with Squarespace. The campaign consists of two spots, “The Ideas Man ” and “The […]
Optimising Lands Dan Morrison As New General Manager
Taking the first ever GM position at a company does feel like inventing your own position, says this B&T super-writer.
The Royals Take A Bite Out Of DON Smallgoods’ Creative
The Royals wins DON Smallgood's creative, as office vegans locked in cupboard during pitch process.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney & SCA Reach A Settlement
The Moonman and SCA have avoided court. Meaning you'll just have to get all your dirty laundry from Amber and Johnny.
Research From Pureprofile Shows Most Aussies Expect A Discount For Ads On Streaming Services
Aussies want a discount from streaming services showing ads. Would also accept a discount voucher to Hog's Breathe Cafe.
SCA Appoints Rebecca Ackland As New Chief People & Culture Officer
SCA names Rebecca Ackland as chief people & culture officer. Eyeing a "turn sandwich press off" sign for office kitchen.
Check It Out! All Of The Pics From B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards 2022!
All the party pics from last week's Women Leading Tech awards! Alas, not one person coming dressed as Princess Leia.
‘What The Truck’? Furphy & Thinkerbell Stick A Very Large Vehicle In One Of Sydney’s Laneways
Most installations are invariably total rubbish. So hats off here to all involved for this clever but of work.
Channel 10 & Paramount Plus Could Be Making A Play For The AFL Rights
A fight's brewing over the next AFL TV rights deal. Ten pin bowling also open to any offers. Any at all.
Alan Jones Is Back Four Nights A Week & Just In Time For The Election
Alan's back with his expert and completely impartial view of the election. You're right, the man has no impartial views.
It’s Time To Think Like Brands
In this guest article, Kate Smither (aka the Tall Planner) dives into political campaigns, and why our current political campaigns could serve to think a little more like brands. It’s time, two little words that reflected everything that was happening in the Australian psyche, the Australian economy and the Australian society in 1972. Two little […]
We Know You’ve Been Waiting For It! The Cannes Lions Jury List For 2022 Is Here!
A Cannes Gold Lion is undoubtedly the industry's greatest accolade. Not as tasty as winning the pub meat tray, however.