“The World Will Be Slightly Less Colourful” – Marie Claire AU Pays Tribute To Iris Apfel

Marie Claire AU has paid an emotional tribute to fashion icon Iris Apfel, who passed away on Friday aged 102.

In an Instagram post, the Aussie fashion magazine said “Apfel will be remembered not just as designer, style icon, influencer and the face of numerous fashion brands – but as a force who brought so much joy to fashion”.

Fans of the much-loved brand ambassador, designer, and social media star expressed their sadness at her passing.

“[She] Leaves a huge legacy to every woman who adores fashion and absolutely pushed the boundaries of colour, style and sophistication,” one Instagram user wrote.

Whilst another said: “102 years old…An icon, a wonderful soul and the person who most inspired me for his boldness and irreverence. RIP dear IRIS”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Apfel (@iris.apfel)

Apfel, who described herself as a “geriatric starlet” began her career in textiles before rising to fame in 2005 following a show at the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After signing with IMG models – which works with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bundchen – in her 90s, Apfel went on to work with brands including H&M, Kate Spade, MAC, Alexis Bittar, HSN.

Apfel, who was adored for her eccentric style, had amassed more than 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Her cheeky bio read: “more is more & less is a bore”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Apfel (@iris.apfel)

An update was posted to her page yesterday, announcing the star’s passing.