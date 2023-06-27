The Works Tickle The Tax Funny Bone In Annual Outing For H&R Block

As technology improves, more Aussies have turned to completing their tax return by themselves online. However, as many lack the expertise there are over a billion dollars of unclaimed tax deductions that are being missed each year. Meaning taxpayers are missing out.

As tax season approaches, The Works has once-again partnered with leading tax agency H&R Block to unveil a new campaign that highlights the advantages of seeking the assistance of their tax experts.

Works strategist Jacq Henderson said: “With the current pressures of the economic climate we know that our consumers are currently living in a world of less. That’s why our platform needed to focus on what means the most to our consumer, that H&R Block could bring ‘more’ to their lives. With their more human service, and their tax expertise H&R Block are able to guarantee that they receive the maximum tax refund that they’re entitled to.”

Creatively, “More for Sure” encapsulates the essence of H&R Block’s commitment to its clients by showcasing the countless benefits of seeking their tax expertise.

Creative partner and founder, Damian Pincus said, “H&R Block’s tax experts possess an unparalleled understanding of laws, regulations, and deductions, ensuring that their clients receive the maximum refund possible no matter how simple or complex. Additionally, the campaign emphasizes the value of a personalized approach, where their clients can rely on H&R Block’s experts to navigate their unique financial situations.”

“Grounded in a truth everyone can relate to, there’s no Aussie out there today who wouldn’t want a little more back on this year’s tax return, and feel proud to tell people about it.” He added

Brodie Dixon, managing director at H&R Block said: “Tax refunds are expected to be lower this year for many taxpayers, with removal of a major tax offset (LMITO) and reduction in the work-from-home deduction rate. Given that this is happening at the same time as a cost-of-living squeeze, it’s even more important that taxpayers get expert help this year to claim everything they’re entitled to. The tax experts at H&R Block will dig for every possible deduction to maximise our clients’ refunds.”

Credits:

Client: H&R Block

Marketing Director: Iris Ho

Managing Director: Brodie Dixon

Agency: The Works

Creative Partner: Damian Pincus

Creative Director: Nathan Bilton

Art Directors: Tim Brothers

Copywriter: Claire Stapleton

Strategy: Jacq Henderson

Creative Project Lead: Christine Lyall

Head of Production: Katie Harper

Agency Producer: Fabiana De Abreu

Media: PHD

Public Relations: Candid Communications

Production company: Good Oil

Director: Dave Wood

Sound: Rumble Studios