The Podcast That Has Agencies Talking

The Podcast That Has Agencies Talking
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



One year in, the Beyond the Title podcast is not just dominating listening platforms, but it’s also sparking conversations across agencies in adland, and it’s just getting started.

Our journey so far has exposed an array of fascinating characters: a Clown School Graduate, A Stand Up Comedian, an Ex-Reality TV Star, a Norwegian Fisherman, and many more diverse tales to be discovered in Season 4.

We’ve showcased industry legends from renowned agencies such as The Monkeys, Ogilvy, Special Group, and DDB, crossing borders and seniority levels. Our guest-studded line-up includes some familiar faces such as Adam Ferrier, Belinda Drew, Imogen Hewitt, Graham Alvarez-Jarratt & Gavin Mcleod.

With over 2,500 streams and 6,000 impressions, our community has connected members like Liana Rossi & Benjamin Trini sharing tales of Italian family traditions or The Monkeys team chatting about how they would like to be cooked if they were a potato thanks to Katie Kidd.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive:

“I was an avid listener before the invitation to be a guest. The future of the industry is safe knowing there is rising creative talent like Brittany. Beyond the Title breaks preconceived superficial stereotypes that exist from titles with a space that cultivates a connection and comradery for the industry, no matter who you work for,” said Belinda Drew, chief client officer at The Monkeys.

“I’m a big fan of BTT. The short, snappy format and Brittany’s thought-provoking questions mean it’s always an entertaining listen,” said listener, Paul Swann.

Beyond the Title itself is just a great idea. A platform that goes to the core of what ad people are, which is infinitely more than just the advertising we make. It’s also a space to talk openly about anything and everything and for others to listen and find kinship and comradery. Entertaining and important” said listener, Piero Ruzzene.

Brittany Benitez is the creator and host of the Beyond The Title Podcast.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Brittany Benitez Opinion

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]