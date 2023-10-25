The Podcast That Has Agencies Talking

One year in, the Beyond the Title podcast is not just dominating listening platforms, but it’s also sparking conversations across agencies in adland, and it’s just getting started.

Our journey so far has exposed an array of fascinating characters: a Clown School Graduate, A Stand Up Comedian, an Ex-Reality TV Star, a Norwegian Fisherman, and many more diverse tales to be discovered in Season 4.

We’ve showcased industry legends from renowned agencies such as The Monkeys, Ogilvy, Special Group, and DDB, crossing borders and seniority levels. Our guest-studded line-up includes some familiar faces such as Adam Ferrier, Belinda Drew, Imogen Hewitt, Graham Alvarez-Jarratt & Gavin Mcleod.

With over 2,500 streams and 6,000 impressions, our community has connected members like Liana Rossi & Benjamin Trini sharing tales of Italian family traditions or The Monkeys team chatting about how they would like to be cooked if they were a potato thanks to Katie Kidd.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive:

“I was an avid listener before the invitation to be a guest. The future of the industry is safe knowing there is rising creative talent like Brittany. Beyond the Title breaks preconceived superficial stereotypes that exist from titles with a space that cultivates a connection and comradery for the industry, no matter who you work for,” said Belinda Drew, chief client officer at The Monkeys.

“I’m a big fan of BTT. The short, snappy format and Brittany’s thought-provoking questions mean it’s always an entertaining listen,” said listener, Paul Swann.

“Beyond the Title itself is just a great idea. A platform that goes to the core of what ad people are, which is infinitely more than just the advertising we make. It’s also a space to talk openly about anything and everything and for others to listen and find kinship and comradery. Entertaining and important” said listener, Piero Ruzzene.

Brittany Benitez is the creator and host of the Beyond The Title Podcast.