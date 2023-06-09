Spot Yourself? More Cannes In Cairns Snaps!

Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
What we’d do to go back to Cannes in Cairns day one… We’re keeping the nostalgia going by sharing some of our favourite moments.

Can you hear the wisdom seeping out of the speakers? If you can’t, keep an eye out for B&T TV on YouTube where we’ll be releasing these epic sessions for your viewing pleasure.

Were you there to witness Stan Grant’s incredible address? 

Grant spoke to the delegates at Cannes in Cairns in his first public appearance since stepping down from the ABC. Grant’s speech ended with a standing ovation from the crowd after he told them of his struggle against racism, the lack of support from the ABC and his future plans as a journalist. Listen to it now on B&T TV. 

 

