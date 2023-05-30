Stan Grant: “We Are Feeding Hate Into The Bloodstream Of Our Society”
Speaking at Cannes in Cairns in his first public appearance since stepping down from ABC’s Q&A, Stan Grant told a packed crowd that the mainstream media was feeding hatred into “the bloodstream of our society” with its reliance on seeding division and pitting people against each other. Grant received a standing ovation from the audience in Tropical North Queensland for his moving testimony.
Grant spoke to a packed room in the Cairns Convention Centre but following threats on his and his family’s lives, he was unable to travel to the show in person and spoke via video link.
With a 40-year career in journalism, Grant told the audience of the struggles he experienced during his time in newsrooms. Grant told the visibly moved audience how he had received praise for being “almost a white man” and had to endure racist jokes, mocking accents and abhorrent racist abuse from both consumers of news and fellow journalists, alike. He was also told many times that “Blacks don’t rate” and had stories about First Nations communities spiked as a result of nothing but prejudice.
However, Grant explained that those same prejudices remain in Australian society and that the media, rather than seeking truth as it should, prioritises causing division — “It does not have the language of love,” he said.
For Grant, this hatred came to a head with ABC’s coverage of the coronation of King Charles III.
“Last year when Queen Elizabeth II died, we were told that this was not the time to discuss colonisation. This was not the time to discuss the worst of our history. This was the time to mourn Queen Elizabeth and pay respects to her life. But where was the respect for my people’s lives?”
Despite the strength of Grant’s conviction to discuss the injustices his ancestors, family and other First Nations people suffered at the hands of the British Crown, he warned ABC producers of the “bitter backlash” that would come with any discussion of colonialism during the coronation.
“This time at the ABC, they said they would do it differently with the coronation of King Charles, we would have that conversation. And so we did.
“Before the coronation had even begun, we devoted 45 minutes to a conversation talking about these issues. I knew what was going to happen.
“Because to dare to even speak the truth about our country with its First Nations history risks hatred and racism. We know that.”
What’s more, Grant told the audience that he did not want to do the show with that content but was asked by another ABC journalist to support her on the program.
In fact, Grant told the audience that the ABC had a staffer monitoring the comments on Twitter about its coverage and that “before [he] uttered a single word — a single word — the viciousness and the racism had begun.”
That staffer, Grant said, went home that night “feeling sick because of what she had seen and read.”
With regards to his future role in Australian media, Grant said that he was “walking away” perhaps not forever, but for a long time. Pertinently, Grant told the predominantly white audience that he would be returning to country to reconnect with his Wiradjuri roots.
“In walking away from Q&A, I said I do not believe that the media has the language or the love to be able to speak to the gentle spirits of this land,” he said.
“I hear the whisper of love from cousins of mine who called me up and said ‘Come home brother. Come back. Let’s go out on country. Let’s go and sit down by the river.’
“And I will take the time to go home, to try and wash the stench of forty years in the media off my skin. To go out and breathe the air and block my ears to the hate that I hear far too often and wonder if I can ever come back.”
Of course, with the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, the treatment of, and attitudes towards, Indigenous and First Nation Australians, both historic and current will come into even sharper focus. Grant explained that this attention and focus will lead to a growing frenzy of hostility and racism-stoking content produced by the mainstream media.
“It is often through mainstream media that we fan the hatred and the vitriol that we see on social media. It is the way that we engage in debate. It is the way that we reduce public discourse… to an amusement park. Where we take people’s lives and trash them. When we do not have discussion or debate as much as we have an argument and the shrill voices are heard,” he said.
“When do we say stop? If we cannot have the hard conversations that we need to have in this country about the most fragile and sensitive issues, none more so than the treatment of my people, First Nations people. If can’t have those conversations without descending into hatred and putting up the walls between us, lying, fanning the flames of division and hatred, if we can’t do that, we’re better to walk away.”
However, Grant told the crowd that he is still absolutely assured of the potential that a “Yes” vote in the referendum has for Indigenous and First Nations Australians and the potential it has for creating a better Australia.
“Yes to the Voice. Yes to a treaty. Yes to a better Australia. Yes gives us a possibility and no just sounds like the end. Yes sounds like the love I have heard in the last two weeks and no sounds like the racists of social media. We have a responsibility in the media to treat ourselves better. We have a responsibility to reach something great,” he said.
“Never before have we been able to speak to so many people, in so many ways, in so many parts of the world. And yet our world is torn apart by us. We owe it to ourselves to turn off the television, radio and newspapers if they are not serving us.
“We owe it to ourselves to not watch programmes that turn news into an amusement park, programmes where they pretend people can meet each other as strangers and get married tomorrow and call that love. We have to stop debasing ourselves and reach for something more.”
Many of those attending Cannes in Cairns will be reflecting and ruminating on what they have heard and their role within Australia’s media industry for the days, weeks, months and maybe even years to come.
Please login with linkedin to commentABC Stan Grant
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Tuesday Edition
It's all the action from Cairns. Yes, someone's been attacked by a croc. Yes, all conference attendees accounted for.
BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
Ad agency BMF’s “Special You can Buy – Atoms 1078” for client ALDI Australia has won the coveted Gold, Silver single ad, and Bronze client Siren Awards for 2023 for the best radio ad in Australia. The agency won against tough competition, which included over 70 different agencies from across Australia participating in the 19th annual […]
Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
At Cannes in Cairns, Samsung Ads announced that it will launch a digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution and has promised “millions of screens around the globe” by this time next year. Samsung Ads’ VP and global head of marketing, Cathy Oh, made the announcement on Tuesday to a packed room. Oh also revealed that Samsung Ads […]
Seven’s Mel Hopkins: “The Funnel Is From The 80s, We Need To Move On”
Miss one of the top Cannes In Cairns sessions from this morning? Here it is again sans any saved questions at the end.
How To Win Your Next Pitch: Sparrow, Jen Davidson & Graham Webster Weigh-In At Cannes In Cairns
During your last pitches did you come 7th, 9th, 15th and 33rd? Slide your way up the winner's pole with these pro tips.
Do Most Agencies Hate Their Clients? Industry Bigwigs Spill The Dirt At Cannes In Cairns
'You can't ask that panel' is the highlight of Cannes In Cairns. Pool limbo & mojito chug competitions aside, that is.
Wunderman Thompson Goes On Hiring Spree
Once again the advertising industry, organic bakeries & independent cinemas doing their bit in soaking up hipster staff.
SEEK Unveils New Brand Campaign “The SEEKRET” Via TBWA\Melbourne
Want to really test your employer's commitment? Why not constantly peruse the SEEK site during work hours.
Bud Attempts To Butch Up Its Image With Harley-Davidson Collab, Succeeds In Infuriating Harley Riders
Surely the only way Bud can restore its image is via a 'chug until you spew' competition to win a key ring or sun visor?
Australia’s Most Mentioned Brands On Instagram Revealed
What is it with Bunnings? Is it the sausages? The slightly irritating ads? But it's ALWAYS on these sorts of lists.
Monday TV Ratings: The Chase Hands Seven The Win By A Veritable Whisker
Seven & Nine were at each other like a cobra & mongoose last night, despite all networks going David Attenborough-free.
Indie Media Agency Alchemy One Appoints John Phung As Data & Analytics Director
Alchemy One names John Phung as data and analytics director. Brings a strong reputation in the pub trivia sphere, too.
Indie Creative Agency Emotive Announces Four New Client Wins
It's celebratory new Y-fronts all-round in the Emotive office today after Jockey named one of four new business wins.
MOVE Data Shows QMS Network Now Reaches 67% Of Queenslanders
QMS network now reaching 67% of Queenslanders. Presumably the other 33% refusing to budge on the WFH thing.
WPP Partners With NVIDIA To Build Generative AI-Enabled Content Engine For Digital Advertising
This news surely marks adland's offical shift to AI. Now to get the 99% of staff and clients to actually understand it.
Social Change Agency Think HQ Named Agency Of Record For Hybrid/EV Battery Firm Infinitev
Think HQ forced to hide boss' V8 during pitch process after being named EV battery firm Infinitev's agency of record.
Bastion Reputation Unveils Trio Of Appointments
Much like canned tennis balls and raunchy sex acts, Bastion Reputation's new hiring also comes in threes.
Simplifying The Martech Landscape With Customer Data Platforms
Do you long for a simplified martech landscape? Realise your martech landscape dreams here with these insider tips.
Special Nabs Red Havas’ Alex Bryant To Head Up New PR Division
Industry shock as Special recruits young, blonde female to head-up new public relations operation.
The Hallway Wins Anytime Fitness’ Creative & Media
Hallway staff will be flaunting their taught buttocks & glutes at the next industry function following gymnasium win.
Australia & New Zealand Need To Look Outwards To Survive: Sir Martin Sorrell At Cannes In Cairns
Unfortunately Sir Martin had to be beamed into Cairns at the last minute. Not that the beaming impacted the message.
Updated: Not One But Two Favourites In The Running To Replace Kochie
As much as B&T'd like to see Darryl 'The Fatman' Brohman replace Kochie, there appears to be one standout candidate.
We Made A Film While Everyone Else Made TikToks: Tourism Australia’s Susan Coghill At Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns delegates soon threw off this morning's hangovers as the Tourism Australia chief lassoed their brains.
Sunday TV Ratings: Bluey Shocks Everyone By Winning Entertainment, But Seven Proves Top Dog
Free to air bosses fume after being beaten by ABC kids' cartoon. Hatch evil plan to nick it.
MasterChef’s Melissa Leong Delivers Public Eulogy Following Jock Zonfrillo’s Death
Kochie calling it quits is not the only sad industry news today, as you'll read here from Melissa Leong.
“Mortally Crippled!” Bud Light Trolled With “BUTT LIGHT” Billboard, As Analysts Reveal Brand May Never Recover
Marketing courses will be teaching this Bud disaster for years to come. That and the great lavatory roll fights of 2020.
Keanu Reeves & Sofia Coppola Star For Suntory Whiskey’s 100th Anniversary
B&T couldn't help but think this Japanese whiskey ad needed more Japanese. Say the blokes from the "not so squeezy" ad.
DDB Sydney Appoints Dan Bolton As Creative Partner For The Westpac Business
DDB names Dan Bolton as head of Westpac's business. Just happy to have the rescue helicopter amid the spiralling rates.
Jasmin Bedir Speaks To B&T On Why She HAD To Act For Equality AND Just One Week To Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards!
Jasmin Bedir is much like a trip on Wonka's SS Wonkatania - equal parts exhilarating, terrifying and delicious too.
David ‘Kochie’ Koch To Depart Sunrise After 21 Years, Gives Two Weeks’ Notice
The tears haven't dried in the Sunrise studio & already the Daily Mail's plotting its "who'll replace Kochie?" response.
Broadsign Rolls Out Next-Generation Ad Server
Broadsign rolls out next-generation ad server. B&T preferring next-generation toasted cheese sandwich maker & jaffle.
Icon Founder Joanne Painter Appointed To The PR Trust Board Of Trustees
Icon's Joanne Painter disappointed to learn there's no ceremonial sword after appointment to PR Trust Board Of Trustees.
IMAA & Aboriginal Health Television Host Community Engagement For National Reconciliation Week
When not constantly niggling the big holding companies, the IMAA is delivering some nice work like this.
The Biggest APAC Trends Influencing The Future Of Search Marketing
Has your job got anything at all to do with search marketing? Then park the peepers on this perfectly projected paper.
Founder’s 80th Birthday Inspires Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Campaign
You'll often find B&T staff relaxing after a hard day with a Bundy. Admittedly that's a quadruple shot of the rum.
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Sunday Edition
Wretched colleagues buggered off to Cairns leaving you to mind the fort solo? Add insult to injury with this shakedown.