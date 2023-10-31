SBS Lets Viewers OPT OUT Of Gambling, Alcohol And Fast Food Ads

SBS Lets Viewers OPT OUT Of Gambling, Alcohol And Fast Food Ads
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



In a landmark move, SBS has announced that it is giving views on its demand service a chance to opt-out of receiving advertisements linked to alcohol, wagering and quick service restaurants.

SBS announced the decision at its upfronts today, making it clear that, far from being an attack on advertisers, the move would actually save alcohol, wagering and QSR brands money. The move has already been endorsed by Endeavour Drinks and Tabcorp.

SBS will launch the beta opt out functionality in Q1 2024, with users able to register their interest via the SBS Help Centre from today.

“SBS already takes significant steps to ensure we are meeting the responsible advertising
expectations audiences have of us,” said SBS managing director James Taylor.

“We have age restrictions on SBS On Demand and we remove certain ad categories from particular programming, especially shows that deal with difficult or sensitive topics, such as Addicted Australia.

“For certain categories, SBS will utilise the benefits that digital provides and put greater control into the audiences’ hands. Audiences have always had complete control over what they watch on SBS On Demand. Now they will benefit further by having greater control over the ads they see as well. The advertiser benefits by not paying to reach people who have no interest in their product. This is responsible advertising at its best.”

Jo Rose, chief marketing officer Endeavour Drinks Group: “As Australia’s leading liquor retailer and operator of hotels, Endeavour Group is committed to maintaining a culture of industry leadership in the responsible service, ranging, sale and marketing of alcohol.”

“We are pleased to be working alongside SBS on the introduction of the audience first opt-out feature for SBS On Demand viewers, to ensure greater control for viewers.”

Vanessa Sanford, general manager marketing and Media Tabcorp: “Tabcorp is an industry leader for responsible advertising standards in the wagering industry, so we’re proud to be partnering with SBS in this audience-first approach. This is an innovative initiative that ensures advertising reaches a receptive audience.




