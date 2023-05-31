Reprise & Monash Uni Partnership Offers Students Industry Experience With 12-Week Program
Digital performance agency Reprise and its long-term client Monash University have successfully launched and completed a new program aimed at helping students achieve real life employment experience; and learn about career opportunities in Australia’s fast paced media and marketing sector.
The inaugural 12-week program hosted four Monash Business School students as part of the University’s ongoing Work Integrated Learning/Industry Experience elective.
Jessica White CEO Reprise Australia said it is imperative Reprise nurture future talent by casting its recruitment net wider and finding new and innovative ways to showcase the exciting career opportunities to be found in the media industry.
White said: “It seemed logical to form a partnership with our client Monash and work together to create a program that is not only advantageous to the agency, the University and the student, but also has the scope to expand in future iterations and attract and nurture future talent who may not previously have considered a career in media and marketing.”
Caroline Knowles, director – global marketing, Monash University: “This program offers our students invaluable real-life employment experience and a glimpse into the dynamic media and marketing sector. Collaborating with Reprise allows us to provide our students with a comprehensive learning and development opportunity, while also granting Reprise access to the diverse and talented pool of Monash students.”
The program involves mentoring and guiding students through a rigorous three-month schedule starting with tough and competitive selection process designed to simulate applying for a professional job.
Freya Cronin, digital performance director, Reprise and student mentor said: “Our first students were brilliant, they immersed themselves in the learning process and the program proved to be highly rewarding, both for them and as a learning and development opportunity for the broader Reprise team.
“Collectively our student team showed intelligence, curiosity, and professionalism making their presence a joy to have in the office and we would certainly be strongly interested in speaking to all four young men and women about employment opportunities after they graduate.”
During onboarding students receive a timetable of the full program, spanning introductory sessions to the core crafts of the Reprise business, through to a final ‘hackathon’ challenge in the last two days.
Throughout the 3-month period each student is offered hands-on job experience and undergoes comprehensive training in various disciplines including paid search, paid social, content, strategy, and eCommerce. Students also have an opportunity to work closely with selected ‘nest’ teams, assigned to different directors’ areas of responsibility, allowing full participation in daily operations, attending meetings and industry events, conducting industry research, and ultimately gaining insights to help shape potential career paths.
In addition to individual training and team assignments, students are required to collaborate as a group on two mock brief responses, which they present internally during their tenure. During the inaugural program the final ‘hackathon’ brief focused on Monash Open Day acting as an opportunity for the students to showcase key learnings and apply them to drawing connections between their studies and practical experience.
Cronin said: “This depth of process is hard for young students, but we want them to really get a feel for the industry and all it entails. Through the mock brief response students were able to alternately view Monash as a client, not just their learning institution. Meanwhile, they were able to apply first-hand intimate knowledge to develop effective performance media strategies.”
Cronin continued: “For many university students, they don’t know what they are getting into when they take up an entry level position, so starting with the interview process we make our learning experience as close to real-life employment as possible and this continues on a daily basis throughout the entire program.
“I’d like to say to future student candidates that a Reprise program is like a very long entry level job interview which has advantages for both the company and the student and will test them every day on every level. But it’s not all hard work, it’s great fun as well. Our inaugural program was a huge success both for the business and our four young stars. We can’t wait to welcome our next round of students.”
Please login with linkedin to commentmonash university Reprise
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Thursday Edition
The curtain falls again on another tremendous Cannes In Cairns. As B&T journos everywhere say, "Thank f@ck that's over."
Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One
Didn't think we saw the Westpac logo quite as much as we should've in last night's game? Grab even more with this.
Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss
Leo's CEO Emma Montgomery is off to the Windy City, Chicago, for a new role. Has all but dispensed with the beehive.
The Works Becomes First Major Aussie Agency To Make Serious AI Play
Expect to see a lot more people in adland with acne, asthma puffers & Monster cans as it transitions to a new AI world.
Imagination Director Heath Campanaro Departs For New Charity Start-Up
Always wanted to throw it all in for some wild, crazy dream? Be inspired here or the hell of living in a campervan.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide
B&T found ourselves screaming at the TV last night. It wasn't Origin but that fool's boeuf bourguignon on MasterChef.
AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm
Is the only good thing about any client meeting the sandwiches or Pellegrino that magically appears? You'll love this.
BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job
Take your lunch from theft out of the office fridge to homemade toasted cheese with these handy financial tips.
Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO
With petunias that are the pride of the entire street, Sue Squillace returns from gardening leave for role at Mediahub.
Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members
Outdoor Media Association welcomes three new members. Apparently doves were released, although B&T is yet to confirm it.
XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell
Can this possibly get any more Queensland? Origin, XXXX, Darren Lockyer and all delivered by its Sydney agency.
Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media
If you think we're running that cute dog photo just so you'll go all gooey & dribbly, you're seeing straight through us.
UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying
No one likes to shine a light on agencies doing good like B&T. We leave the nasty, redundancy stuff to Mumbrella.
Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers
Wavemaker proves it's not only omnichannel but offers cross functionality across the entire funnel by releasing an ad.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Did you miss Stan Grant's powerful Cannes In Cairns address? Pull on a Hawaiian number and relive it all here.
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]
Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns delegates have been subjected to the word "flaccid". More disappointingly, not a single giggle either.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For Netflix Series FUBAR
Such is B&T's love of Schwarzenegger flicks we can even quote lines from 'Terminator 17: Milking It For All It's Worth'.
Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
Climate Council unveils plans to end fossil fuel sports sponsorship. As Gina declares: "Not so fast, my pretties!"
Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day (& Coke) For Pepsi Max
Are you one of those "Pepsi's better than Coke" people? Life is just too short to continue to be that f@cking annoying.
GroupM New Zealand Nabs Apparent Sydney’s John Halpin For CEO Role
Aussie John Halpin takes up GroupM NZ CEO role. And that's despite it being a Rugby World Cup year.
BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
There's one thing to be said about an actual Sirens statuette, they'd make a terrific hood ornament for the car.
Stan Grant: “We Are Feeding Hate Into The Bloodstream Of Our Society”
It was standing room only for Stan Grant's Cannes In Cairns presentation. However, you can recline in comfort with this.
Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
It's yet more exclusive news breaking out of Cannes In Cairns. Not to mention B&T losing our trunks in hotel pool.
Seven’s Mel Hopkins: “The Funnel Is From The 80s, We Need To Move On”
Miss one of the top Cannes In Cairns sessions from this morning? Here it is again sans any saved questions at the end.
How To Win Your Next Pitch: Sparrow, Jen Davidson & Graham Webster Weigh-In At Cannes In Cairns
During your last pitches did you come 7th, 9th, 15th and 33rd? Slide your way up the winner's pole with these pro tips.
Do Most Agencies Hate Their Clients? Industry Bigwigs Spill The Dirt At Cannes In Cairns
'You can't ask that panel' is the highlight of Cannes In Cairns. Pool limbo & mojito chug competitions aside, that is.
Wunderman Thompson Goes On Hiring Spree
Once again the advertising industry, organic bakeries & independent cinemas doing their bit in soaking up hipster staff.
SEEK Unveils New Brand Campaign “The SEEKRET” Via TBWA\Melbourne
Want to really test your employer's commitment? Why not constantly peruse the SEEK site during work hours.