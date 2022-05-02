Red Havas To Partner With Table Ordering App Me&u

Red Havas has won out in the fight for me&u’s communications agency, and will act as the exclusive partner for the at-table ordering service from today.

The agency will manage an international communications program including consumer, trade, and brand building across three continents for me&u.

They won out the race to secure the partnership in a fast-tracked pitch after impressing with their ideas and synergy with the brand following tissue and chemistry sessions before formal presentations.

The agency’s remit includes PR services and media relations across B2B and B2C in Australia, the UK and USA to drive brand fame in the category, assert me&u as the global leader of at-table ordering innovation, and showcase the brand’s ongoing commitment as an ally to the hospitality industry.

Newly appointed CEO me&u Katrina Barry said, “We have experienced significant growth with me&u’s team having doubled over the last year alone.”

“We’ve expanded our presence across global markets, tripled usage amongst consumers and are partnering with the largest and best hospitality groups with over 80% market share of Australia’s top pub groups to improve guest experiences and help them operate smarter.”

“The brand is building a better future for hospitality to inspire extraordinary memories and we are excited to tell that story in a meaningful way, cementing me&u as the category leader and hospitality innovator.”