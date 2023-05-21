PubMatic Partners With SeenThis To Reduce Digital Video Ad Carbon Emissions

The concept of carbon neutral and net zero. natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets with green net center icon on hand cap and green background
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Adtech firm PubMatic has partnered with video streaming technology company SeenThis to reduce the carbon emissions generated through digital advertising.

The partnership will give brands and agencies an easy way to shift their buying behaviour in favour of more sustainable media, without compromising on advertising performance.

SeenThis’ tech allows advertisers to stream high-resolution video content rather than relying on publishers to download video creative files. Compared to running the same quality creative using conventional technology, this results in lower data usage, lower energy consumption, and a smaller carbon footprint.

The partnership will let advertisers run the scaled video campaigns across the breadth of PubMatic’s platform. Campaigns can be activated via a Deal ID and buyers can access the full suite of curation tools available through PubMatic.

“SeenThis’ technology is incredibly efficient, delivering video experiences that are lightweight and fast,” said Jason Barnes, chief revenue officer, APAC, PubMatic. “Combined with PubMatic’s expertise in supply path optimization, agencies and advertisers can now identify the most effective channels and partners from a commercial perspective and seamlessly execute programmatic deals across all channels, while ensuring carbon emissions are minimized. With more sustainable solutions, brands and agencies will be better equipped to meet the increasing consumer demand for environmentally conscious advertising campaigns.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with PubMatic on this initiative,” said Thomas Houge, CCO at SeenThis. “We believe that all businesses, us included, are accountable for the emissions from their operations, and also have a responsibility to minimize the climate impact throughout their value chain and industry. By working together, we have a greater opportunity to make a meaningful contribution towards a more sustainable future for digital advertising.”

