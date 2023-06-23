Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot

With Nova 100’s breakfast host Ben Harvey expecting his first child with wife Sam in late July, co-host Liam Stapleton took his role as Godfather to the next level by organising a maternity photo shoot for the pregnant couple.

Cute right? What was less cute was co-host and godfather Liam Stapleton also inserting himself into the shoot.

Photographer Niki Sprekos captured some special images of the couple…and their baby’s Godfather Stapleton, that no one will be able to forget.

Stapleton said, “It was the greatest day of my life when Ben asked me to be the Godfather of his son.”

Harvey said, “Didn’t you get engaged last year?”

Stapleton said, “I really wanted to capture this moment, a really special moment, where Sam is just about to burst, we are just about to meet the little guy, I wanted to capture the moment forever.”

He added, “I’ve never been that close to your wife in a bra before, and probably never will again.”

Harvey said, “The majority of comments (from listeners on their Instagram post)are it’s got a real keys in the bowl type feel.”

Stapleton said, “I’ve never touched a pregnant belly before.”

Harvey said, “The entire experience was awkward, I didn’t think we were going to show as much skin. You may want to look at the photos before my wife Sam asks for them to be taken down.”